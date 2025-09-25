It’s safe to say Aryan Brotherhood heavyweight Ronnie Yandell has a serious case of DGAF. (The “D” stands for “Don’t”; the “G” stands for “Give”; the “A” stands for “A”; you can figure out the rest). Yandell was heard talking with various people on more than 1,800 intercepted phone calls over a two-month span in 2016, often using very colorful language.…