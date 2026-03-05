The Bay Area News Group reported in late February 2026 that an Oakland septuagenarian is fighting his sexual assault case by claiming he committed necrophilia and not rape. Lester Lewis, 77, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who overdosed inside his Oakland apartment in August 2024.

Lewis maintains she was deceased when he had intercourse with her. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office contends the victim was still alive when Lewis had sex with her. So, why would a defendant claim he engaged is a rather dastardly and ghoulish act? Simple: Necrophilia is not a crime in California.

To give you an idea of what kind of guy Lester Lewis is, after having sex with the victim, he dragged her into a stairwell and then reported finding her body to the Oakland Police. Lewis also allegedly wrote sexually explicit things on the victim’s thigh and filmed two cell phone videos of her near-death or deceased. Lewis’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 12.

The necrophilia defense comes up from time to time and almost never works. It’s worth revisiting two cases where defendants claimed to be necrophiliacs.

Sun Yi Kwon

The 2012 kidnapping, rape, and murder of octogenarian Sun Yi Kwon in Richmond still haunts many to this day. Kwon, 81, had daily routine of pre-dawn walks down San Pablo Avenue from her senior living community to a donut shop near El Cerrito Plaza.

On the morning of January 28, 2012, workers found Kwon at a tire shop slumped over a pile of old tires with her pants pulled down. She had sustained a brutal beating and sexual assault, but was still alive. Kwon lived for another six months before she passed away on her 82nd birthday.

The Richmond Police investigated numerous leads but was not able to develop any viable suspects. DNA from Kwon’s rape kit was uploaded to CODIS. More than four and a half years later, a positive match was returned for the male perpetrator in September 2016: 34-year-old Jonathan Jackson of Antioch.

When confronted with the DNA match by the Richmond Police, Jackson claimed he happened to stumble across the brutally beaten Kwon while looking for a place to urinate. Jackson claimed he experienced a phenomenon called “flash necrophilia” and became sexually aroused by what he thought was a dead body. Jackson claimed he pleasured himself and then rubbed his DNA into her genital area.

Jackson went to trial in September 2019. He testified in his own defense that he was a necrophiliac and not a murderer. His public defender called Dr. Charles Moser as an expert witness who testified is a recognized sexual attraction and necrophiliacs’ arousal is more often triggered when presented with a corpse, and they might even take jobs that give them access to the deceased.

Here’s how the Appellate Court summarized the testimony about Kwon’s injuries:

Her vaginal wall was torn in multiple places, including a five centimeter laceration, such that fat cells from under her skin were visible and her bowels were intruding into her vagina. The blunt force injuries to her vagina and cervix were consistent with a forcible sexual assault. In her 36-year career, the nurse who had examined [the victim] had performed over 1,000 sexual assault exams. [The victim’s] injuries were the worst she had ever observed either while performing exams or in training. The nurse testified that the blunt force trauma could have been caused by a penis or by a “hard blunt object.” Due to the extensive injuries and active bleeding, a sponge was used to collect the fluid evidence in [the victim’s] vagina.

In his closing argument, Prosecutor Aron DeFerrari described what Jackson had done to Kwon.

“It is clear that he ripped her insides to shreds.”

Jackson’s necrophilia defense failed spectacularly. The jury returned a guilty verdict in less than one day for felony murder, kidnapping, rape, and forcible sexual penetration, as well as a special circumstance. Jonathan Jackson, 44, is incarcerated at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County doing LWOP.

The Sacramento Case

Attorney Todd Leras related a case that was notorious in the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Long-time prosecutor John O’Mara would often discuss it during the Four O’Clock Follies sessions in the DA’s Office. (The Four O’Clock Follies were recounted in Gary Delsohn’s book The Prosecutors). O’Mara prosecuted a who’s who of notorious criminals: Alfie Sosa, Dorothea Puente, Morris Solomon Jr., and Jack Barron. Hence, that this next case stood out to him speaks volumes.

Sometime in the 1970s, a man was shot at a Sacramento-area park and ended up slumped over a bench with his pants hanging down. A male passerby decided to take the opportunity to go to town on the victim and sodomize him as he was dying or dead. The sodomite was ultimately arrested. At trial, the defendant argued he committed necrophilia and not rape. Like Jonathan Jackson, the necrophilia defense didn’t work out for him.

Conclusion

In light of these two cases, the likelihood of Lester Lewis’s necrophilia defense succeeding is very low. Even if the victim was deceased when Lewis had sex with her, convincing a jury to acquit is almost impossible. Moreover, a common thread in all of these cases was the callousness of the defendant’s behavior. It’s doubtful any juror with a shred of common sense is going to give a self-professed necrophiliac the benefit of the doubt.