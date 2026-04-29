The Downtown Sacramento mass shooting trial is on hiatus this week, which gives us some time to examine a Contra Costa County case with similar fact patterns. Unlike the Sacramento case, the Contra Costa case never went to trial.

On Halloween 2019, some folks held a party at an Airbnb rental mansion in Orinda. Some sketchy characters showed up and two shootouts ensued. Five people ended up dead and another five were wounded but survived. Three people were injured jumping out of balconies or windows. Seven suspects were arrested in November 2019. And then they were let go and no charges were filed.

Why? Because there was a ton of reasonable doubt about who opened fire first. Add in the fact that the party attendees were under the influence of various substances, it was dark, and there was loud music, one can see how there would be a dozen different theories of what went down that night.

(Side Note: In 2022, Lebraun Wallace, one of the key players in the Orinda shootout, was federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wallace received 22 months in federal prison.)

After three days of witness testimony in the Sacramento K Street mass shooting trial, a lot of similarities to the Orinda mass shooting have emerged. Just about every witness who has testified was under the influence of alcohol or cannabis. There was a large crowd in front of the District 30 nightclub. Reluctant witness Jarrod Bolden testified there were “too many” ski masks, hoodies, and males in dark clothing for his liking outside District 30.

All hell broke loose after the clubs let out at 2 a.m. Photos and video of the scene showed it was dark. And one can bet it was loud given the number of people on the street.

The two defense attorneys, Reed Kingsbury and Linda Parisi, asserted in their opening statements that this was a case of self-defense and defense of others. A self-defense claim is a defense of confession: They are conceding their clients, Dandrae Martin and Mtula Payton, were shooters and were responsible for the deaths of at least one of the decedents.

CalCrim 505

In California, the elements of a self-defense and defense of others claim are set forth in CalCrim 505—the jury instructions. In short, they are innocence, imminence, proportionality, and reasonableness. Right off the bat, one can see that imminence (i.e., there was an immediate threat) and proportionality (both sides were armed with firearms) can be easily established. The more challenging elements are innocence (i.e., who was the initial aggressor) and reasonableness (i.e., were the defendants’ actions reasonable given the circumstances—they don’t need to be perfect). If the People can disprove just one of these elements, the self-defense claim falls apart.

Perhaps the biggest weak spot for a self-defense claim is that three of the decedents were women described as bystanders. In addition, 12 other people were shot but survived, many of whom were also bystanders. Hence, there could be a scenario where the jury acquits the defendants or hangs on any of the charges that pertain to shooters who lost their life or were wounded, but convicts on lesser counts for the bystanders.

“If someone does a drive-by on your house, can you shoot back?”

The Sacramento mass shooting trial reminded me of one of the more memorable questions posed during an “Ask The Sheriff” radio show. Circa 2014, I was listening to a radio show out of Fresno; the guest was Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. A male caller asked her the following question (paraphrasing): “If someone does a drive-by on your house, can you shoot back?” The caller explained his son had some enemies, and they decided to express their displeasure by shooting up his pad. The Sheriff advised the caller not to shoot back and instead call 9-1-1.

However, this caller’s dilemma poses an interesting question. Had this caller hypothetically shot back and hit one of the drive-by shooters, he would have a viable self-defense claim. He wasn’t the initial aggressor, there was an immediate threat, and they had guns and he had a gun. However, whether it is reasonable to shoot at a moving vehicle might be debatable. And if he hit an innocent bystander by mistake, that would likely undercut the element of reasonableness further.

This serves to illustrate how thorny the Sacramento mass shooting case is and how it could fall apart. This case epitomizes the old adage of “When the play is set in hell, the cast won’t be angels.”