Tuesday, June 2, 2026 was Primary Day in California. As of noon Monday, June 8, 2026, 2.4 million ballots remain to be counted. More than 64,000 ballots remain to be “cured,” which is a euphemism for giving a supposed voter a chance to correct errors with his/her ballot.

The top five counties with the most uncounted ballots are: 1) Los Angeles (368K); 2) Riverside (197K); 3) San Diego (195K); 4) Sacramento (144K); and 5) Orange (139K). One might note that those are some of the most populated counties in the state. However, other counties with well over or close to 1 million residents such as Contra Costa (55K), Kern (61K), and Santa Clara (65K) have substantially fewer uncounted ballots. So it seems clear some County Registrars are better than others at counting votes in a timely manner.

It’s also impossible to ignore the tendentious pattern of results. The most progressive candidates tend to get an overwhelming amount of the late votes. This is going on in Los Angeles where Democrat Socialist Nithya Raman passed non-socialist Spencer Pratt for the second spot in the November runoff. Many of the late-counted votes have come from the Skid Row area of Downtown LA, which interestingly, is outside Raman’s council district and has a high number of homeless individuals experiencing un-housedness.

Meanwhile, a similar pattern is playing out in the governor’s race. Third-place Democrat Tom Steyer is closing the gap on second-place Republican Steve Hilton. I don’t know one person who voted for the very non-charismatic Steyer; yet, he may very well might make the November runoff.

The ostensible explanation offered by some, including Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo, is that younger, progressive voters waited until the last minute to drop off their ballots. This explanation makes no sense. June primaries are typically low-turnout affairs that favor older voters. More registered voters don’t vote than actually vote.

And one cannot overlook the role of Ballot Harvesting, which can be summed up as canvassing for votes. Implemented in advance of the 2018 election cycle, it allows third parties to drop-off (theoretically) voter-completed ballots.

But the November 2018 election had a lot of curious results. Democrats flipped several U.S. House of Representatives seats that encompassed all or parts of Orange County. Dana Rohrabacher, a 30-year incumbent, lost what was considered a safe red seat. Illustrating the fishiness of the results, Gavin Newsom, who was the clear front-runner for governor, got 543,047 votes in Orange County, while the Orange County Democrat congressional candidates got a combined 581,435 votes.

On top of that, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox, who ran a relatively low-profile campaign, got 539,951 votes in Orange County. Simply put, more people voted for Democratic congressional candidates in Orange County than for the heavily favored Democrat gubernatorial candidate. Is this a classic example of Ticket Splitting or was something else going on?

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters might be the most troubled vote-counting agency in the state. Between declaring the losing candidate to be the winner in a 2022 Oakland school board race and traditionally taking the day off after Election Day, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters epitomizes all of the stereotypes of recent California elections.

Here’s a few proposed solutions:

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Election Day. No late arriving ballots supposedly postmarked on Election Day. Eliminate “curing.” If someone can’t fill out a ballot correctly, sign and date it, and get it back to the Registrar by 8 p.m. Election Day, no mulligans. And the most radical idea, count ballots the day after Election Day. Afterall, it is a weekday (Wednesday).

Defenders of California’s current vote counting system say the state does it “carefully” and “deliberately.” Missing are the words “efficiently” and “urgently.” These terms need not be mutually exclusive.