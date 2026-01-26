Circa 2007, Jujuan Bell was an O.G. in the Mona Park Compton Crips gang. Bell had two children with Tameka Turner, his girlfriend of 8 years. Turner was living in the Antelope Valley while Bell lived in Compton.

On September 12, 2007, Bell called up Turner and informed her he had “something to do.” What he omitted was that it involved a casino heist in …