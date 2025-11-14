When The Yoc Influence Goes Too Far
Revisiting Ryan “Woodie” Wood: CoCo County’s most overrated “icon”
The Bay Area News Group reported on Monday, November 10, 2025 that Gabe “Snoop” Roberson was given a re-sentencing deal by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Roberson was convicted of a 1994 murder at a quinceañera in Antioch. The Bay Area News Group’s article is thin on details, but it appears under the re-sentencing, Roberson’s indete…
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