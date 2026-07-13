We all know That Guy. The guy who has to take everything as far as it can go. Especially when he’s under the influence. FAFO.

For me, it was a guy named Jamie. (Still alive to the best of my knowledge). Dude would get hammered and then find himself in predicaments over stupid stuff like umpire rulings in baseball games.

Circa December 2012, my buddy Frank and I got into it with Jamie while watching a San Francisco 49ers game. Other folks told me years later that they had the same experience with Jamie at different times and under different circumstances. And just about all of us liked Jamie—before he had too many.

Fast forward to October 2013, and Jamie was up to his old antics. Drunk and at a bar, this time in Lake County. Driftwood Lounge on the the north shore. (Lake County Motto: Come on Vacation, Leave on Probation). Except Jamie crossed paths with a dude who Kept It Real more than he did: Jason Arreaga. Jamie got stabbed and was Life Flighted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Sonoma County.

Jamie survived and chose not to cooperate with the investigation. Hence, Jason Arreaga got out of Lake County Jail with a paper commitment. Which led to one of the strangest True Crime cases in recent California history.

Tales From Humboldt and Lake Counties

Jason Arreaga then found himself in one of the stranger homicide tales in the last 25 years. Circa Labor Day weekend 2014. Arreaga had been recruited by his father to drive Shavonne Hammers from Lake County to Humboldt County in late August 2024. Hammers was split up from her husband, Harley Hammers Jr. Both were 37 in 2014. Harley Hammers Jr. had taken up with a gal named Angel Tully, 37, and was living in Fieldbrook (Humboldt County), near Eureka.

(Side Note: Everyone is on meth in this tale).

Arreaga drove his girlfriend and Shavonne Hammers from Lake County to Humboldt County. The ostensible purpose was to have Shavonne Hammers reunite with her mother. When that didn’t work out, things ended up in Fieldbrook. Across the street from Harley Hammers Jr. and Angel Tully. A recipe for disaster.

Long story short, Harley Hammers Jr. and Angel Tully got murdered on the property across the street. The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office accused Jason Arreaga of doing the deed. The problem was Arreaga had no motive, whereas Shavonne Hammers did.

The case went to trial in 2015 and Jason Arreaga was the defendant. Shavonne Hammers, the star witness, showed up drunk to testify. The jury hung.

In February 2016, the case was retried. Yet again, Shavonne Hammers showed up drunk to testify. The jury acquitted Jason Arreaga. Basically, it was a case where everyone was so high on drugs, no one knew what really went down that night. Who murdered who is a great question. Jason Arreaga? Shavonne Hammers? Both?

Arreaga later caught another case, perhaps because of his past. As one person told me, “Can’t wait for the movie.” Had Jamie been a bit more reasonable that night in October 2013, who knows what might have happened around Labor Day 2014.

Nonetheless, Jamie Kept It Real and Jason Arreaga Kept It Real that Fall night in 2013. One suspects both might have wished they had made better decisions.

Jason Arreaga, 41, is incarcerated at New Folsom. He is eligible for parole this October.

Shout Out to Paul Mann, a reporter with the Mad River Union, for doing great coverage on this topic.





