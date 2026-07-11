On November 26, 2022, a classic case of FAFO played out in Da Yoc. Ronald Jackson III, 20, sought to rob a Chevron convenience store at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard in Antioch. The only problem was that clerk James Williams, 36, wasn’t haven’t it that night.

Jackson came in with a firearm and attempted to rob the store. Williams was strapped and You Know What Time It Is played out. Jackson and Williams ended up in the parking lot and a gun battle ensued. Final Score: Ronald Jackson III 1, James Williams 0.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office had to make a charging decision. On one hand, this is a textbook example of Felony Murder. Predicate Felony: Robbery. That someone ended up dead: Murder. Open, shut, closed. By the way, the crime was caught on surveillance footage.

Here’s how the Bay Area News Group described it:

According to authorities, Jackson went into the Chevron in the 2700 of Contra Loma Boulevard in Antioch around 2 a.m. Saturday armed with a gun and proceeded to demand money from the register. After he left the store, Williams retrieved his own firearm and chased after Jackson, shooting him as he ran away.

This case brought up some thorny aspects of self-defense law in California. While the clerk, Williams, was entitled to defend himself, the initial aggressor, Jackson, also had the ability to disengage and throw in the towel. The DA’s Office determined Jackson had withdrawn himself based on the surveillance footage. Now, Jackson had acquired the right of self-defense.

One person who had seen the surveillance footage told me that the clerk (Williams) really wanted to shoot it out that night. But there was also enough to charge Jackson with felony murder.

“In the eyes of the law, Mr. Williams’ actions ceased to be self-defense when Mr. Williams pursued Mr. Jackson and the other suspect with a firearm — and continued to pursue Mr. Jackson after he shot him,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said, as quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle. Essentially, Jackson had better aim than Williams.

CalCrim 505, which concerns self-defense and defense of others, has a unique provision: One can pursue the threat until it is neutralized. Here’s how it reads:

…if reasonably necessary, to pursue an assailant until the danger of (death/great bodily injury/<insert forcible and atrocious crime>) has passed. This is so even if safety could have been achieved by retreating.

In other words, the clerk (Williams) could have very well be found to have acted in self-defense. But, likewise, who wants a shootout at the O.K. Corral in a residential area?

The Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting reminds one of this scenario. Proximate Cause Versus Self-Defense. When does self-defense transition from one party to another? A Great Legal Question.

Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, 23, is incarcerated at San Quentin. He had an earliest possible parole date of August 2027.





