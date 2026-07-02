With America 250 approaching, I’ve noted an uptick in aggressive/unnecessary/weird behavior. As a public service, I’d like to present an example of what happens when one needlessly takes things Way Too Far.

Circa 2003, Chapelle’s Show was a big deal. On one episode, Dave Chapelle did a scene called “When Keeping It Real Can Go Very Wrong.” The gist was a Black guy in Corporate America who doesn’t know when it’s time to back down. I recall the day after the episode aired, everyone was talking about it.

The People v. Tjiak Wie Wong perfectly exemplified “When Keeping It Real Can Go Very Wrong.” This was a Sacramento County criminal case that involved two teenage punks stealing from a flea market, which resulted in a high-speed chase, a crash into a residence, and a beat down in 2014. With that said, Woo Woo Wooooo!

Recapping The Case

The 2021 3rd Appellate District decision opens as follows:

The issues in this unusual case arise from the theft of a wrist watch at a flea market (a “grab and flee”) and the efforts of two employees to apprehend the thief—efforts that led to an automobile chase through neighborhood streets, culminating in a crash into the living room of a home and the subjugation by force and pepper spray of the thief and the driver of the car in which the thief was a passenger.

I bet that got your attention. Here’s the next paragraph:

The pursuit and its aftermath, not the theft, became the basis for the criminal charges herein. The theft was considered less blameworthy than defendant Tjiak Wie Wong’s pursuit, during which he allegedly rammed the pursued car twice with his truck causing it to crash into the house exposing the occupants to death or serious injury, and the assault of the thief and driver that followed.

Continuing:

Defendant was convicted by a jury of false imprisonment, being a convicted felon in possession of tear gas, and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, to wit, a motor vehicle. In a bifurcated proceeding, the court found two strike priors to be true. Prosecutorial immunity was granted to the thief.

In sum, Wong’s conduct was so egregious that the Sacramento County District Attorney gave leniency to the 19-year-old thief, Christopher V., in order to have him testify against the defendant. Then again, Wong already had two prior strike felony convictions, so he wasn’t the kind of guy to be given the benefit of the doubt. More details about the September 21, 2014 incident at the flea market:

On the morning of September 21, 2014, 18-year-old Junior V. picked up his cousin, 19-year-old Christopher V., in his grandfather’s Chevy Lumina sedan. Christopher suggested they go to SD Mart, an indoor flea market, and Junior agreed. They shopped at the mart for about 20 minutes but neither made a purchase. Christopher wanted to leave. As they walked back to the car, he told Junior that he had changed his mind and wanted to buy something. Christopher suggested that Junior bring the car close to the side entrance so he wouldn’t have to walk all the way back to where it was parked. Junior got the car and parked it at the side entrance where Christopher had suggested they meet. Junior turned the ignition off and was “looking at stuff” on his phone when Christopher ran out of the mart, yelling, “Go, go, go,” as he jumped in the car. Junior saw two men chasing and yelling at Christopher but could not hear what they said. Junior drove off as fast as he could.

“Shopped” is a rather interesting term. More like casing the mart. These guys were punks looking for victims. The best part is that Junior was using his grandfather’s car to commit crimes.

The two men in pursuit, later identified as defendant and Ki Kim, got into a blue truck and followed Junior’s car at a distance of 10 to 15 yards. Junior was going “maybe 45 miles” per hour on Mack Road. As they approached the next light he braked gradually to 25 to 30 miles per hour to make a right turn. After he completed the turn onto Center Parkway, and while going about 40 miles per hour he heard a loud bang and felt a “pretty violent crash” to his rear bumper. According to Junior, “I, obviously I heard it. There was a loud bang. Both me and my cousin jerked forward. Our heads kind of like whip-lashed. And basically I knew we were hit. I didn’t know what the damage was. I couldn’t really tell because I[‘ve] never been in that situation before.” Junior later pointed to damage on the vehicle from the hit on a photograph. Junior kept going with the truck right behind them and took the first turn into a residential neighborhood. Going about 30 to 40 miles per hour, Junior braked to slow down in order to safely turn left at a corner. Before making the turn, he looked to find the blue truck, which was not as close as it had been. He thought there was enough distance to safely brake left onto the residential street. He then felt the truck crash into the back of his car.

And you can guess what happened next:

According to Junior, “this time it was a bigger crash. I felt the truck going straight into the back of the car. And at that point we hadn’t completed the turn. So basically we were facing the house that was on that, you know, corner street. We were facing that house. And I broke as soon as the car hit. I broke but it wasn’t enough.” He was headed initially toward a big tree but then he “swerved the wheel to the right and then that was the house.” His foot was on the brake the whole time. The car stopped inside the living room of the house. He had “sort of a sick feeling,” like he felt when he had a concussion before.

While having a car crash into your house is generally viewed as negative, one could also look at the flip side: The homeowner now has a drive-thru.

Junior got out of the car, heard yelling, and saw Christopher pinned down by defendant who had driven the truck, and being kicked by Kim. Junior had not seen the beginning of the altercation since Christopher had exited the car before Junior. Defendant pinned Christopher down with his knees on Christopher’s head and tried to handcuff him while Christopher was yelling to get off. Christopher was handcuffed from behind. Defendant then told Junior to sit down and Junior complied. Junior saw mace on Christopher’s clothing.

Long story short, the cops were called and Wong, Kim, and the two punks were arrested. Wong was ultimately charged and went to trial. Kim, Christopher, and Junior were charged, but the latter two got immunity for testifying for the People.

Looking back, retail theft more or less became a slap on the wrist courtesy of Proposition 47 in 2014. Hence, one can see why Wong did what he did. At the same point, getting into a high-speed chase in a residential neighborhood over a watch seems like a significant error in judgement. But Tjiak Wie Wong Kept It Real and paid the price.

Tjiak Wie Wong, 52, is incarcerated at R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County. He has been eligible for parole since 2019 and has been denied three times, including as recently as April 2026.