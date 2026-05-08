Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig announced he is retiring on May 5, 2026. His last day as DA is Friday, May 15.

The last two years have been a rollercoaster for Reisig. The five-term DA authored Proposition 36 in 2024, which passed with the largest margin of any of the statewide ballot measures in the November election. It coincided with the defeat of progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon and the recall of ultra progressive Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

Prop 36 was brilliantly crafted and targeted three 80/20 issues: increasing penalties for retail theft, increasing penalties for fentanyl, and reinstating drug treatment requirements. It easily passed despite the best efforts of Governor Gavin Newsom and the liberal billionaire donor class to defeat it. Jeff Reisig was riding high in late 2024.

Jeff Reisig

However, 2025 was different story for Reisig. A Yolo County jury acquitted Davis Stabber Carlos Reales Dominguez of first-degree murder and hung on the lesser charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter on June 27, 2025. The prosecution was fraught with errors and missteps. Single-chair public defender Dan Hutchinson ran circles around the two-chair prosecution team of Matthew DeMoura and Frits Van Der Hoek.

Nadine Yehya, mother of fatal stabbing victim Karim Abou Najm who was stabbed 52 times, summed up the outcome as “stab number 53” in a statement to KCRA3. Dominguez is scheduled to go to retrial on May 18.

Less than a week later, the Esparto fireworks (or explosives) disaster occurred on July 1, 2025. Eight men lost their lives. The property where the disaster occurred was owned by Yolo County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Samuel Machado. Several private label fireworks operations stored over 1 million pounds of fireworks (or explosives) onsite.

On April 10, 2026, Reisig held a press conference announcing charges against eight individuals, including Machado. Five of the charged faced eight counts of second-degree murder, including Machado. (Machado resigned from the Sheriff’s Department on March 17, 2026).

Reisig and his team won the press conference. They said all the right things and came across as being transparent without giving up too much information.

Reisig looked even better after Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez’s press conference later that day. The Sheriff claimed he had no knowledge of Machado’s fireworks (or explosives) operation, although he admitted he knew the previous property owner had a fireworks operation.

Now, less than a month after the April 10 announcement, Reisig is resigning or retiring. Reisig is in his 50s, so he’s a bit young to be hanging it up. So something must have happened.

At the current time, the United States Department of Justice has an acting Attorney General. Hence, if Reisig was being tapped to fill a top-ranking DOJ position, one would expect him to stay on the job until he’s confirmed. Ergo, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Likewise, sexual misconduct has been in the news a lot lately. However, Reisig, a married father of two young children, has a squeaky-clean reputation in that regard. Thus, it’s apparently not Eric Swalwell-type stuff.

Given that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and CALFIRE are investigating the Esparto blast, one suspects something may have come to light that concerns Reisig. What did he know and when did he know it?

If that is the case, expect the prosecution of Samuel Machado and company to be taken over by the California Attorney General’s Office or the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

In any event, the word on the curb is that the Yolo County deputy DA’s have lined up behind Melinda Aiello, Jeff Reisig’s No. 2. One would think an outsider might be the most appealing option given that it appears a lot of folks in Yolo County law enforcement circles knew about the Esparto fireworks (or explosives) operation. We’ll see what happens.