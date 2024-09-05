Camino Alto means High Road in Spanish. The actions of the various parties connected to the murder of Darryl Huckaby on the night of February 10, 2018, on North Camino Alto and in Dan Foley Park in Vallejo could be described as anything but Taking The High Road.

A Hoarder Vehicle...Not Unlike the Street's Ford Explorer

Jen Street testified as a defense witness in the People v. Costello Blackwell over two days, …