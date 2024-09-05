Too Much Junk In The Trunk: The Jen Street Story
Can having too much stuff result in a murder? In Solano County, it can.
Camino Alto means High Road in Spanish. The actions of the various parties connected to the murder of Darryl Huckaby on the night of February 10, 2018, on North Camino Alto and in Dan Foley Park in Vallejo could be described as anything but Taking The High Road.
Jen Street testified as a defense witness in the People v. Costello Blackwell over two days, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Grant’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.