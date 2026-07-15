This October 27 marks the 20th anniversary of the murder of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Mitchell. It was huge news at the time. A $250,000 reward was issued by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger that can still be claimed. Two decades later, the case remains unsolved.

Jeffrey Mitchell, 38, originally from the San Jose area, worked the graveyard shift as a patrol deputy for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 3:24 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2006, Mitchell stopped a white Chevrolet van with no rear license plate on Meiss Road in unincorporated south Sacramento County. This is a rural area with very few residences nearby.

Then Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness revealed that there were indications that Mitchell appeared to have been in the process of making an arrest when the tables were turned on him. Mitchell was fatally shot in the head with a single bullet from his service weapon. The struggle with Mitchell was described as bloody, and one would have expected the perpetrator to have indications of this.

After Mitchell failed to respond to radio communications and a call to his cell phone, dispatchers summoned all available units to Meiss Road. The first responding unit arrived at 3:37 a.m. and found Mitchell near death in the middle of the road. He was ultimately pronounced dead at UC Davis Medical Center just over an hour later.

Kim Gervasoni, Mitchell’s older sister, was the University of Nevada Reno women’s basketball coach at the time of her brother’s slaying. In a July 2025 podcast, she recounted the day she learned of her brother’s death and the subsequent drive from Reno to Sacramento.

“It’s a two-hour drive. All the electronic signs saying Officer Down or Killed. White Chevy van. And knowing that’s my brother. That whole day was a nightmare,” Gervasoni said.

Deputy Jeff Mitchell; The Deputy Jeff Mitchell Memorial Site

The Mystery of the White Chevy Van

Eleven hours after Deputy Jeff Mitchell was shot, a white Chevy van with no rear license plate and front-end damage was found partially submerged in the Consumes River. The location was approximately 20 miles from where the shooting occurred.

Two decedents were found inside the van: Allan Shubert (43) and Nicole Welch (28). They were later determined to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Shubert was the registered owner of the white van. News reports after the discovery of the van said the carbon monoxide poisoning was caused from the vehicle’s tailpipe being submerged in the river.

Sheriff John McGinness later theorized both Shubert and Welch were dead when Mitchell encountered the van on Meiss Road because neither had any injuries that would have been consistent with a struggle. Under this theory, there was at least one other person in the van, possibly more. And the van was thought to have front-end damage because of fresh damage to a nearby fence.

McGinness announced two days after Mitchell’s murder that expedited DNA testing on Shubert and Welch revealed no connection to the slain deputy. The Sheriff characterized it as “an enormous coincidence” that three people were found dead within 20 miles of each other in a very rural area.

In a July 2025 podcast, Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials characterized both Shubert and Welch as victims. However, Shubert had criminal convictions for vandalism, DUI and drug possession and did not have a valid driver license. Welch was described as Shubert’s friend and apparently the two were headed to Jackson (Amador County) to visit mutual friends when they met their demise.

Retired Annuitant Sacramento Sheriff’s Detective Tony Turnbull said the white van could never be ruled out as having been involved in the murder of Mitchell. Turnbull theorized in a 2020 interview with Sacramento ABC 10 that the white van was driven directly from the Mitchell murder scene to the river.

Exploring Theories

Tony Turnbull theorized in the 2020 interview that the remains of Allan Shubert and Nicole Welch were in the van and the person driving was looking to dispose of them when Deputy Jeffrey Mitchell encountered the vehicle on Meiss Road. Hence, the front-end damage to the van, consistent with attempting to ram a fence. This theory has been publicly reported on for at least 15 years, but hasn’t led to any arrests, much less charges.

However, carbon monoxide poisoning is a very unusual way to commit a double homicide. Carbon monoxide poisoning is more commonly associated with an accidental death or suicide. Here’s how the Mayo Clinic describes causes of carbon monoxide poisoning:

Many fuel-burning products and engines make carbon monoxide. In areas with good airflow, the amount of carbon monoxide from these sources most often isn’t cause for worry. But if they’re used in a partly closed or closed space, the carbon monoxide level can be a danger. Examples are using a charcoal grill indoors or leaving a running car inside a garage.

A search for “carbon monoxide poisoning homicide” revealed a recent June 2026 attempt in Oregon where a mother told her children they were going have a sleepover in the garage inside a running car. The murder attempt was thwarted, the children survived, and the mother was charged.

It’s doubtful a 43-year-old male and a 28-year-old female would get duped into a similar scenario. But if Shubert and Welch were restrained against their will (e.g., bound and perhaps gagged) in a confined space with a fuel-burning device or vehicle, that would be a truly sinister crime.

Having watched and read several interviews with Tony Turnbull, he is convinced Shubert and Welch were victims of foul play and were dead when Mitchell was killed. But could they have been alive and restrained in the rear of the van when Mitchell initiated the stop? That might explain why the van was found in the Consumes River. With the engine still running and tailpipe submerged in the water, carbon monoxide would likely enter the interior. That’s even more diabolical than the other scenario.

“To say there’s no suspects or persons of interest, I’d be lying to you,” Turnbull said in the 2020 ABC 10 interview. “We obviously have looked at somebody—some people strongly—and they have not been ruled out yet.”

Other reports indicate that authorities focused on people in the unincorporated community of Wilton, including at least one person who was interviewed multiple times. Dillard Road, which bisects Wilton, intersects with Meiss Road north of town.

In the 2025 podcast, Turnbull reiterated a similar theme, which sounded a lot like he might be Tickling The Wire.

“You can go through the different reasons why people don’t provide full statements to police or they lie,” Turnbull said. “Sometimes when you get further removed from the incident, those people are further removed from the associations. Maybe they’ve had changes in their life.”

One thing that has not been publicly revealed is what happened to Mitchell’s service weapon. One would assume the perpetrator took it, but he may have made the calculation that getting caught with it would punch his ticket to Death Row.

At the time of Mitchell’s murder, Sacramento County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles didn’t have dash cams. After his murder, Sheriff’s vehicles were equipped with them. Later, deputies were outfitted with body-worn cameras. Likewise, license plate reader detection systems have become widely deployed. One suspects the perpetrator of Mitchell’s murder would have a lot harder time getting away with it today.

This case has a ton of unanswered questions. It goes without saying that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office really wants to solve the murder of Deputy Jeff Mitchell. There is no statute of limitations for murder in California. One would think with the $250K reward and the technological advances of the last 20 years, this case is very solvable.





