The Tani Cantil-Sakauye Sacramento County Courthouse is across 5th Street from the Sacramento Valley Train Station. From the upper floors, it has some of the best views of the Railyards—the next frontier of development in the City of Sacramento.

Department 9B in the courthouse is the scene of what appears to be a slow-motion train wreck: The People v. Dandre Martin and Mtula Payton. After two weeks of trial testimony, the recurring themes are (1) reluctant witnesses who have memory problems and (2) a complete lack of evidence or testimony that establishes that Martin or Payton were shooters in the early morning hours of April 3, 2022.

10 Street / K Street, Sacramento

Thursday, May 7, 2026 saw testimony from Sacramento Police Crime Scene Investigator Kacie Louie. The CSI testified about collecting 112 cartridge casings around the intersection of 10th Street / K Street in the aftermath of the mass shooting that left six dead and 12 wounded. Most were 9mm casings, but there were also 5.7x28 casings, indicative of an FN Five-seveN pistol. FNs are highly regarded pistols used by United States military and law enforcement agencies.

Louie testified about one cluster of 44 cartridge casings at the intersection of 10th Street / Kayak Alley. Twenty-five casings were 9mm; the rest were 5.7x28. The decedents were found on 10th Street between K Street and J Street—one block to the north. Hence, it can be deduced the surviving shooters (i.e., the defendants) were likely at 10th / Kayak, although the prosecution has yet to advance that theory.

Following Louie’s testimony, retired Sacramento Police Detective Lee Yonemura testified about interviewing witness Layla Verrell in the aftermath of the shooting. Verrell had previously testified very reluctantly. The prosecution sought to have Yonemura impeach Verrell’s testimony. Verrell had given a statement to Yonemura that she sensed trouble just before 2 a.m. on April 3, 2022..

“Gotta get out of here. Shit’s getting funky,” Verrell told Yonemura about her assessment of the area around 10th / K just before the shootout occurred.

Next up was Trevale Robinson, who was shot twice during the shootout and survived. Robinson had gone to the London nightclub to attend a female’s birthday party. Robinson was joined by Oshe White and Ferrell Carter at the party. The jury saw surveillance camera footage of Robinson and company inside the club between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. Robinson testified he wasn’t really paying attention to what White or Carter was up to as they exited the club.

“I was drunk and talking to a female,” Robinson testified.

White apparently made his way to the corner of 10th and K and was arguing with a group of males wearing ski masks and hoodies. Robinson attempted to convince White to join him and leave. White wasn’t having it. This led to a rather comical exchange between Mtula Payton attorney Reed Kingsbury and prosecutor Brad Ng.

Kingsbury queried Robinson about whether he played “street basketball” with White. This led to an objection from Ng about relevance. Kingsbury immediately clapped back with, “I’ll get there, Brad.” Kingsbury elicited from Robinson that White was not the kind of guy to “shrink from an argument.”

Moments later, shots were fired. Robinson took off on foot.

“I just ran,” Robinson testified. He fell to the ground and realized he had been shot. He got up and made his way to Ferrell Carter’s vehicle. Carter drove Robinson to UC Davis Medical Center where he was treated and released. Robinson had been shot twice in the left torso—near a number of vital organs. He’s lucky to be alive.

Generally, Robinson had a hazy recollection of the events around the time of the shooting.

“It’s cuz I don’t know,” Robinson said. He also contested three statements he made to the Sacramento Police in the days after the shooting. “I don’t remember that.”

Trevale Robinson’s testimony is more or less par for the course in this trial. Nobody remembers anything or making statements to the cops. It’s been established through the first two weeks of the trial that the three male decedents—Sergio Harris, Joshua Hoye, and DeVazia Turner—were in the mix that night.

Harris had been a Del Paso Heights Blood, although his cousin testified he had left the gang life. Turner arrived at the area around 10th Street / K Street with defendant Mtula Payton. It’s unclear who they may have been affiliated with.

There’s also been testimony about Cut Crips: Guys from different Crip sets that “clique up” or form their own crews. This can be rather controversial, as certain Crips are of the belief that a gang member only functions with his set, while others have different views.

One thing is clear: This trial is pulling back the curtains on Sacramento Black Gang Politics. Bloods, Crips, Cut Crips, Del Paso Heights, Oak Park, South Sacramento. It gets super complicated real quick. Overall, through the first two weeks of this trial, things are not looking good for the prosecution.