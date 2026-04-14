April 14, 2019 was a rather interesting day. United States Representative Eric Swalwell announced he was running for President at Dublin High School, his alma mater. He was challenging Donald Trump. He was a fighter. He wasn’t gonna quit. Then he was first candidate on the Democrat side to drop out. Perhaps that foreshadowed what just went down.

April 14, 2019: Eric Swalwell's Presidential Campaign Announcement

To recap, Eric Swalwell was a Congressman that represented the Tri-Valley—inland East Bay—since 2013. He threw his hat into the ring to run for Governor in Fall 2025—a rather late entry. He rose quickly in the polls and was believed to be the Democrat front runner in a field of very lackluster candidates. (See Katie Porter and the mashed potatoes story). Then allegations came out about him having extramarital sexual affairs—consensual or otherwise—with staff members and Chinese spies. Swalwell suspended his campaign on Sunday, April 12 and resigned from Congress on Monday April 13.

I recall when Eric Swalwell’s name first came onto my radar. It was Fall 2010 and he was running for Dublin City Council. A friend of mine who lived in Dublin thought his last name was funny and not much of a candidate. I didn’t and thought he stood a good chance of getting elected. The joke was on him.

Circa 2011, the “independent” California redistricting commission drew new congressional maps. The Tri-Valley (Amador, Livermore, and San Ramon Valleys), which had been represented by Richard Pombo (R-Tracy) and then Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton) had a new district. McNerney opted to run for a San Joaquin Valley district, which opened up the newly drawn district to a competitive race.

Fortney “Pete” Stark, who was a 20-term incumbent from Alameda County (Interstate 880 corridor cities) decided to run for this Tri-Valley district. A lot of cities he had not represented. And a lot more conservative leaning (by Bay Area standards). Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon.

Stark was, at the time, the only avowed Atheist in Congress. In 2003, Stark got his name in the news by calling a Republican House member a “Fruit Cake” on the House floor. Stark had a reputation as having sharp elbows and being far to the left.

Needless to say, Fortney Stark’s views didn’t align with the Tri-Valley’s. The constituents were more moderate, and not down with Stark’s hard-core leftist tendencies.

And that’s where Eric Swalwell saw an opportunity. He ran an upstart campaign, won, and ended up comfortably holding a safe blue seat for the next six election cycles.

(Side Note: Fortney Stark’s son Fish Stark went on X to declare “AIPAC bankrolled Eric Swalwell’s campaign to push my dad, Pete Stark, out of Congress” following his resignation.)

Illustrating Swalwell’s influence, I had coffee with a San Ramon City Council candidate circa 2018. She kept mentioning his name. His endorsement was crucial in her eyes. I was a bit dumbfounded as Sunset Development called the shots in San Ramon (and still does). She ended up winning. She was also a one-term council member.

I also know someone who does business with Eric Swalwell. He’d been sailing with him and showed me the photos. This is the kind of guy who loves to gossip. He never mentioned anything about Swalwell’s banging his staff, JFK Style.

Senator Ruben Gallegos of Arizona, described as Swalwell’s best friend, is doing some serious backtracking at the moment. Gallegos, then a congressman, was one of the warm-up speakers at Swalwell’s rather ill-advised Presidential campaign rally in Dubin in April 2019. Gallegos is featured in a rather regrettable shirtless photograph of him and Swalwell on camels in the Middle East.

Eric Swalwell and Ruben Gallegos. Guess who has the last laugh?

It’s impossible to ignore the parallels to the cancellation of Cesar Chavez. The claims against Swalwell seem thin—anonymous accusers, no corroboration, etc. But everybody and their brother is saying that it was well known Swalwell was screwing around. There is a difference between having a consensual sexual affair (and regretting it afterwards) and sexual assault.

Unlike Cesar Chavez, Eric Swalwell had a serious lack of charisma. It caught up to him. Now, it’s a matter of who’s next.