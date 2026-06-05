Scott Erickson and Dan Serafini have a lot of things in common. Both were pitchers who were high draft picks of the Minnesota Twins in the late 1980s / early 1990s. Both went to high school on the Peninsula. And both found themselves in some serious legal jeopardy in recent years.

Erickson, 58, found himself on the losing end of a $176 million civil judgement awarded by a Los Angeles County jury on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Erickson had been involved in what was described as a drag race with his onetime lover Rebecca Grossman that left two young boys dead in a crosswalk in LA’s San Fernando Valley in September 2020. The ultra-wealthy Grossman, who was Erickson’s love interest, was convicted in 2024 and sentenced to 15 years to life. Grossman, 62, is incarcerated at the California Institution for Women in Corona.

Grossman and Erickson had been out drinking on September 29, 2020. The two were driving separate vehicles and she was driving 81 miles per hour (mph) in a 45-mph zone seconds before the crash.

Meanwhile, Dan Serafini, 52, was convicted of killing his father-in-law and non-fatally shooting his mother-in-law at trial in July 2025. The shootings happened in early June 2021—less than a year after the fatal car crash that left 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander dead in Westlake Village.

Both Erickson and Serafini were drafted by the Minnesota Twins. Erickson, the righty, was drafted out of the University of Arizona in the fourth round of the 1989 draft. Erickson played high school ball at Homestead High School in Cupertino, junior college ball at San Jose City College, and college ball at the U of A. Homestead High School is the same school that Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak went to. Erickson made his MLB debut on June 25, 1990.

Serafini, the lefty, was drafted by the Twins in the first round of the 1992 draft out of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo. He made his MLB debut in June 1996. While Erickson and Serafini likely rubbed elbows in spring training, they were never on the same MLB roster.

Erickson played from 1990 to 2006. He posted a career Earned Run Average of 4.59 and posted 1,252 strikeouts over 2,360.2 innings. Erickson pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005 and famously got a lot of ink for dating Lindsay Soto (a/k/a Lindsay Rhodes), who was a Fox Sports correspondent assigned to cover the team at the time. (This was the Frank McCourt-era Dodgers, when they overspent and still sucked).

Serafini had a 22-year professional career, with only six or so years in MLB. But as a southpaw, he always seemed to get another chance despite having an MLB ERA of 6.04, having a low strikeout-to-innings ratio, and being a pitch-to-contact pitcher. Left-handed pitching is baseball’s equivalent of Affirmative Action.

Royce Clayton, the perpetually underwhelming San Francisco Giants shortstop in the early 1990s testified in the Grossman/Erickson trial. Clayton had been hanging out with Erickson prior to the death of the two Iskander boys.

The term “Minnesota Twins” once referred to U.S. Supreme Court Justices Warren Berger and Harry Blackmun, both appointed by Richard Nixon. Both were considered fairly conservative and like-minded. Nowadays, it perhaps refers to Scott Erickson and Dan Serafini—two guys from the Peninsula who have interfaced with the justice system in various ways.

Dan Serafini’s doing LWOP at High Desert State Prison (a/k/a The White House) and apparently really wants to Shot Call in prison. Barring a successful appeal, Scott Erickson is headed for the poorhouse, with no Lindsay Soto or Rebecca Grossman. Who won or lost? You decide.