This past February 21 marked the one-year anniversary of attorney Kevin Macnamara’s passing. Named in the Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO indictment, Macnamara was one several memorable characters from that case: The pro-wrestler (Cyco Matt Hall), the punk rocker (Donald Mazza), the perjurer (Travis Burhop), the butcher (Bobby Stockton), the accountant (Kathleen Nolan), the paralegal (Kristen Demar), and the attorney (Macnamara).

This is a repost of an April 2025 article about the life and times of Kevin Macnamara, a man who overcame some major obstacles to become a rather shrewd attorney. And then he got named in a RICO indictment. Macnamara’s story seems straight out of a John Grisham novel; just change some names and locations and the anglophone author has his next bestseller.

Kevin Gary Norman Macnamara, the quadriplegic Orange County attorney named in the Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO indictment, passed away on February 21, 2025 in Anaheim. Macnamara was 45 years old.

Kevin Macnamara (left) and Scott Grizzle (right)

Macnamara’s death certificate, dated March 4, 2025, indicates he died of cardiopulmonary arrest, ventilator associated pneumonia, and urinary tract infection. The certificate also noted that quadriplegia was a contributing factor.

The La Palma resident was charged in the RICO indictment with conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine. He was facing between 10 years and a life sentence for the drug charges. Macnamara was allowed to remain in the custody of his father, Gary Macnamara, in Orange County while the legal proceedings played out.

Macnamara continued to fight his case until he went into hospice care in August 2024. His last legal action was a motion to suppress the evidence collected during the “attorney visit” at New Folsom in August 2016.

Judge Kimberly Mueller dismissed all charges against Macnamara on March 7, 2025 pursuant to Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, meaning his criminal record remains clean.

Macnamara is the third defendant in the Sacramento indictment to meet his demise before his case was adjudicated. “Cyco” Matt Hall unalived himself while on the lam in Costa Rica in 2019 and Michael “Mosca” Torres was murdered at New Folsom in 2023. The thirteen other defendants have either been convicted at trial or pleaded guilty.

A Tragic Figure

Kevin Macnamara was severely injured in a 1997 vehicle crash that left him a quadriplegic at age 17-18. His death certificate described the crash as “passenger of auto vs. fixed object, wall.” The crash happened at the intersection of Marview Drive/Roycroft Lane in La Palma and left Macnamara with burn scars.

Macnamara’s older brother, Sean, was the driver and was intoxicated. Sean Macnamara received a prison commitment and went to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. It was in prison where Sean Macnamara became acquainted with Aryan Brotherhood members.

Meanwhile, Kevin Macnamara got a law degree from Trinity Law School in Santa Ana and was admitted to the California State Bar in December 2011. Soon, he was representing California prisoners, including those in the AB.

One such client was Scott “Rascal” Grizzle who Macnamara represented circa 2015. Despite having been a practicing attorney for less than four years, Macnamara succeeded at getting Grizzle’s 1999 murder conviction reversed. Grizzle was freed from Corcoran circa early November 2015 and went on an 8-month long sick one.

Grizzle was arrested in June 2016. Macnamara was busted at New Folsom in August 2016 with contraband concealed in the seat of his wheelchair. One suspects the close timing of their arrests played a major part in justifying why the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California spent an estimated $20 million on the Sacramento investigation and prosecution.

Prior to Kevin Macnamara’s death, I exchanged notes with Brenda Riley about him. Riley was married to Grizzle while he was represented by Macnamara.

[Kevin Macnamara’s] entire family is covered in such horrible trauma. Frankly, the situation breaks my heart. I have met with Kevin many times.... been to his home in O.C. met his family. He is a brilliant attorney. He won that appeal for Scotty after multiple lawyers had tried and failed. He is a kind and generous man — the kind of attorney who cares more about outcomes than billable hours. There is a certain grace about him — he doesn’t carry chips on his shoulders about the rotten hand he has been dealt. His quadriplegia left him nearly helpless. He was confined to a hospital bed or specialty wheelchair. He transcribed his legal work using Dragon software. He accepted his condition and was fully aware of his prognosis. He is a brave man in every sense. The year Scotty went back to prison, Kevin told me that he didn’t expect to live more than another few years.... said he would pass away due to kidney failure. He was quite matter of fact about it. I imagine that kidney failure is the cause of his decline and current hospice admission. I think he has been quite depressed since the death of his Mother a couple years ago. I can only imagine what his father is going through...lost his wife, about to lose his youngest son too… It’s truly heart wrenching

Following Kevin Macnamara’s passing, Brenda Riley had this to say.

Part of me was in straight denial. I didn’t believe him when he told me how little time he had left. Kevin was an amazing man, a brilliant lawyer and a kind human being. Paralyzed so young, he seemed too long for excitement and human connections. He needed to matter and make a difference. He succeeded in every way. He saved Scotty’s life. Scotty had appealed his life sentences a couple of times without success. We believed he would never get out. Then came Kevin and voila! Scotty was a free man. Kevin gave Scotty his life back. It’s still unbelievable to me the way Scotty threw that gift away. I remember telling Kevin when Scotty was arrested, back behind bars and charged with murder. Kevin asked me, “he really wasted all my work?” I hope Kevin’s other victories had better outcomes. I really, really hope so.

Whether Kevin Macnamara was a victim of circumstances or enjoyed being part of The Team is open to debate. Three things are certain: He took a career-ending risk, got named in a RICO indictment, and it was all downhill from there.

Kevin Macnamara’s death certificate indicates he is buried at the Riverside National Cemetery, although it also states he did not serve in the United States Armed Forces.