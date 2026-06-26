Brant “Two Scoops” Daniel has developed a cult following. Back in 2024 and 2025, Daniel would do YouTube live streams that were rather entertaining. Scoops had no holds barred takes on everything from Jeff Macomber to Wes Watson.

(Side Note: Daniel said on a YouTube live stream he got the Two Scoops moniker because he was known for taking double servings of food in the chow hall)

Daniel is currently housed at the ADX in Florence, Colorado after having been jurisdictionally shifted to the federal Bureau of Prisons from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) in 2025.

On June 11, 2026, Daniel filed a 23-page pro se response to an order to show cause in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California. Essentially, Scoops is trying to get his conviction tossed and has to demonstrate the legal basis for doing so. It’s a Hail Mary, but then again, the Ashker litigation was viewed similarly and look how that played out.

One thing to be aware of is that Two Scoops has a number of ailments. These include spinal, mobility, chronic pain, and cardiac conditions. Daniel has been medically prescribed a cane, back brace, ankle brace, wedge pillow, and methadone. Prison, in particular federal prison, is not known for great healthcare, a topic that will be revisited shortly.

Brant "Two Scoops" Daniel

Timeline

Brant Daniel’s very well-written legal filing lays out a timeline of events in his case.

December 19, 2023: Daniel pled guilty to federal charges associated with the October 2016 homicide of Zachary Scott at Salinas Valley State Prison.

April 1, 2024: Daniel was sentenced to a federal life sentence.

July 2, 2024: Daniel filed a 2255 motion challenging the validity of his plea deal.

May 7, 2025: Daniel was transferred from CDCR custody to U.S. Marshal’s custody

May 9, 2025: Daniel arrived at United States Penitentiary Victorville. He was placed in a Security Housing Unit cell and was deprived the use of his cane, back brace, ankle brace, and medication.

May 16, 2025: Daniel sustained a fall that resulted in a head injury.

May 24, 2025: Liza Daniel (a/k/a Ms. Scoops) set up a legal call with Daniel’s attorney, John Balazs, that was scheduled for July 3, 2025.

July 1, 2025: Daniel experienced an A-Fib/fainting episode that resulted in him being taken to Desert Valley Hospital. Scoops was hospitalized until July 4, which caused the scheduled July 3 legal call to be cancelled.

August - November 2025: Daniel made various unsuccessful attempts to for legal relief.

December 2025: Daniel was transferred from Victorville to the ADX.

Underlying Objective

The June 11 response asserts that new evidence was revealed in the 2024 Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial that is favorable to Brant Daniel. On March 6, 2024, the government called CDCR Investigative Services Unit Agent Drew Bittner to the stand to testify about an October 29, 2016 incident at Salinas Valley State Prison.

Bittner testified that Zachary Scott was murdered inside the B Facility gymnasium by Daniel and Leonard Dunning. Scott had thrown coffee on Daniel and photos were published for the jury showing post-incident images of Scoops with a coffee stain on his shirt. Daniel proceeded to stab Scott with a bone crusher. The attack was so ferocious that Daniel put the bone crusher through Scott and fractured his hand in the process. Bittner testified that his investigation determined the motive for the homicide was Scott flushing half an ounce of methamphetamine and failing to assault his cellmate.

The June 11 filing noted “the reported use of those photographs by another lawyer in a related trial,” as well as 86 pages of CDCR material, contradicted the theory of the “Monterey County homicide,” as being “a gang murder rather than a self-defense or manslaughter-type incident.” The “another lawyer” would be the prosecution team of Jason Hitt, Ross Pearson, and David Spencer.

Why exactly the government called Bittner as a witness to testify about Scott’s murder is unclear given that Daniel had already pled guilty and none of the three defendants (Ronnie Yandell, Billy Sylvester, or Danny Troxell) were alleged to have anything to do with the homicide. Same thing with the 2018 murder of Donald “Joker” Pequeen at High Desert State Prison by Pat Brady and Jake Corbett. In hindsight, it appeared to be more about portraying the AB as bad as it could be rather than having any relevance to the criminal acts directly committed by the Sacramento trial defendants.

As for Scoops’ self-defense claim, that might be a hard sell. Scott was the initial aggressor with the coffee throwing, which also constituted an immediate threat. But responding by putting a bone crusher through him likely doesn’t pass the proportionality or reasonableness test. Imperfect self-defense, which can lead to the lesser charge of manslaughter, is perhaps a more viable defense.

Following sentencing in April 2024, Brant “Two Scoops” Daniel pounded the table about his desire to be jurisdictionally shifted to the Bureau of Prisons. During that interim period, he developed a significant following with his very colorful YouTube live streams and did several interviews with various YouTubers while he was still in CDCR custody. Then he got transferred to the feds in Spring 2025 and it doesn’t sound like things have worked out like he expected. We’ll see how his latest legal endeavors play out.