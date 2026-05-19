It’s always popular for older generations to complain about younger generations. Particularly the work ethic of younger folks. The Downtown Sacramento mass shooting trial had a very significant witness—an adolescent hot dog vendor—who was in the middle of the action in the early morning hours of April 3, 2022. And his work ethic was second to none that night.

Now 16-years-old, let’s just call him Richard, testified on May 13 and 14, 2026 in the trial as a prosecution witness. Richard was selling a lot of hot dogs that night in front of Sharif Jewlers at the intersection 10th Street / K Street. Richard, his aunt, and his babysitter—a female named Rosario—each had a cart on the 10th Street side of the store. Business was good.

“Selling and selling” was how Richard described that night on the witness stand.

The entrepreneurial-minded trio had been selling hot dogs during the prior two months at 10th / K on Saturday nights. Richard testified he had worked the intersection 8 to 10 Saturday nights in that time frame. Keep in mind he would have been in elementary school at the time.

Just before 2 a.m., a crowd of mostly intoxicated persons had gathered around the intersection. Richard testified he heard arguing and profanity being exchanged but was preoccupied with his hot dog cart.

“I was focused on selling hot dogs,” he testified, so he didn’t concern himself with who was arguing with who. Then around 1:57 a.m., he saw a man wearing a white hoodie—the color of the hoodie is disputed—lift up his shirt to reveal a firearm in his waistband. During the 2024 preliminary hearing, it was revealed defendant Mtula Payton was wearing a white-colored hoodie that night.

“The guy got mad and flashed his gun,” Richard testified. Richard added that the man had a face tattoo but couldn’t provide any specifics. Payton has multiple face tattoos.

On cross examination, Payton defense attorney Reid Kingsbury played footage from a surveillance camera showing that the male in the white hoodie had walked around the corner down K Street; however, there was a male in a dark-colored hoodie standing near Richard when the gun flashing occurred.

Regardless of what the male was wearing, Richard immediately grabbed his cart and took off towards his aunt’s van, which was parked on 10th Street between J Street and K Street. The cart was too heavy to pull quickly, so he abandoned it on the 10th Street sidewalk. Bystanders began stealing from it. So Richard retrieved it and dragged it to the van. Then gunfire broke out.

Richard found himself laying on the ground by the van when an adult male took up a position to shield the 11-year-old from gunfire. His aunt and babysitter reunited with him at the van and the trio got inside. From the van’s interior, Richard witnessed a male—apparently decedent DeVazia Turner—walk backwards down 10th Street towards J Street firing rounds from a semi-automatic pistol.

“As soon as I saw him shooting, I ducked down,” Richard testified.

Richard testified he heard the sound of full automatic return gunfire. The witness mimicked the sound of automatic gunfire. On cross-examination, Kingsbury returned to how the gunfire sounded. Judge Michael Bowman asked Kingsbury to spell-it out for the benefit of the court reporter. In a moment that prompted laughter throughout the courtroom, Kingsbury spelled it out as “B-r-r-r-r-r.”

Richard, his aunt, and his babysitter were not hurt and returned home safely. Sacramento Police ultimately interviewed him and documented him stating that the man who flashed the gun was wearing a white hoodie.

Kingsbury elicited from Richard that he had recently met with prosecutors Brad Ng and Megan Eixenberger at the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office to review his statement and watch the surveillance footage. Richard conceded he misidentified the man who flashed the gun.

“Just a few things I said weren’t right. Most of it was right,” Richard testified.

This seemed to be a textbook example of “Weapon Focus,” as Richard testified (and surveillance footage confirmed) he took off running when he saw the gun, which is why he got his description of the male’s hoodie wrong.

By the end of Richard’s testimony, it was apparent he had been in the thick of the action, saw the gun flashing, witnessed one of the shooters shooting, and was very lucky not to have been hit. He misidentified the male who flashed the gun, which, unfortunately for the prosecution, is a key detail because establishing who the initial aggressor was is essential to its case-in-chief. Overall, Richard came across as sincere and truthful, was willing to concede he made a mistake, and wasn’t downplaying or minimizing anything he did that night.

Through three weeks of trial testimony, the young hot dog vendor has been mentioned by several witnesses. It’s clear a lot of folks took note of Richard that night—perhaps because he was selling a lot of dogs—and at least one felt obligated to shield him from harm. That’s one of the few noble things that occurred on a night when a lot of intoxicated adults were looking for trouble. It’s also clear that Richard’s reaction to hit the cuts when he saw the gun flashing is the moment everyone seems to agree things had reached the point of no return.

Having seen a lot of witnesses in this trial downplay, minimize, experience memory problems, and outright lie on the witness stand, Richard took his oath seriously and testified honestly. But the one honest mistake he made was hugely advantageous for the defense.