Justin “Sidetrack” Gray’s attorney Thomas Foley has established himself as a rather colorful character in court filings and court appearances. Perhaps because his client is looking at a federal life sentence for murder for allegedly shooting two Russian males to death in October 2020.

The Russians’ deaths were discussed at length in the 2025 Fresno Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial. The jury saw autopsy photos of Allan Roshanski and Ruslan Magomedgadzhiev, who were both shot in the head with a pistol just after 1 a.m. on October 4, 2020. The jury also heard testimony from two cooperating government witnesses who participated in the murder, although they were not shooters.

Background

Robert “Rage” Eversole sat for multiple interviews with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Federal prosecutors between November 2020 and May 2022. Over these interviews, Eversole gradually revealed the details of the murders of Allan Roshanski and Ruslan Magomedgadzhiev.

Various members of the Aryan Brotherhood became aware that Roshanski had a very lucrative Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud hustle. Kenneth “Kenwood” Johnson assigned Eversole, who was Up For The Tip, to figure out who Roshanski was working for. Eversole put out inquiries with his contacts in Los Angeles, and learned that although Roshanski had Russian mob tattoos, he wasn’t one of them.

“He wasn’t supposed to have those tattoos,” Eversole testified in the Fresno trial.

As a result, Frank Clement and Johnson dispatched Justin “Sidetrack” Gray, who was on the streets, to meet up with Roshanski and get 10 to 15 EDD cards from him. Eversole and Gray had been previously incarcerated together at Calipatria State Prison, and Rage regarded Sidetrack as akin to “family.” However, at some point Roshanski “disrespected” Clement and Gray was then ordered to kill Roshanski.

Gray accepted the hit because his brother, Bobby, was going to be killed. Taking out Roshanski would save Sidetrack’s brother’s life. Kenwood then directed Eversole to instruct Gray on how to conduct the hit. Eversole testified he “walked him through it” from his jail cell at North Kern State Prison using his contraband cell phone. He told Gray to wipe down the pistol beforehand, leave the pistol at the scene, and take Roshanski’s briefcase.

Gray took the call on speaker in a hotel room with eight other people. When Eversole learned what Gray was doing, he was upset and shocked at how reckless Gray was being. Minutes later, Gray called Eversole back, this time outside. He told Eversole that he planned to use Brandon “Bam Bam” Bannick as a second gunman. This concerned Eversole because Bam Bam was young and couldn’t be trusted to hold his mud.

Bannick would later testify he had been fined thousands of dollars by Kenwood and Sidetrack recruited him to participate in the murder as a way to work off the debt. Bannick testified he and Gray had met in 2011. Bannick lived on a boat docked in Hermosa Beach and Gray came to him on October 3, 2020 asking for help. They subsequently went to the El Dorado Inn in Lomita, where the call with Eversole occurred.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective Maria Maciel responded to the murder scene at 2121 255th Street in Lomita in the early morning hours of October 4, 2020. This is a mostly quiet and safe neighborhood where a double homicide would attract a lot of attention.

Maciel testified she saw Roshanski lying on the grass in front of a single-family residence and Magomedgadzhiev lying on the sidewalk with a fanny pack across his chest. Both men had been killed with a single gunshot to the head. A 9mm pistol was found at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous letter on November 10, 2020, naming Justin “Sidetrack” Gray as the perpetrator of the Lomita double homicide. Maciel focused the investigation on Gray. In March 2021, the ATF took over the case from the Sheriff’s Department. Not coincidently, Robert Eversole had begun revealing more information about the Lomita double murder.

Following the murders, Gray messaged Eversole that the job was done; however, they didn’t get Roshanski’s briefcase. Gray said Bannick panicked, which left him to shoot both Russian men.

Justin "Sidetrack" Gray and Brandon "Bam Bam" Bannick in Vegas (L); Gray in prison (R)

Foley’s Plan of Attack

Justin “Sidetrack” Gray is scheduled to go to trial in Fresno on August 18, 2026. In advance of the trial, Thomas Foley has revealed his plan of attack.

Step 1: Soil up the two dead Russians. Here’s Foley in a September 22, 2025 court filing seeking to get access to Roshanski’s and Magomedgadzhiev’s criminal records.

The victims of the two homicides, Allan Roshanski and Ruslan Magomedgadzhiev, were to be blunt, criminals. They were no strangers to the criminal justice system and appear to have been involved with a number of potentially dangerous, violent individuals. According to the evidence introduced at the Johnson/Clement/Stinson trial, Mr. Roshanski was actively engaged, and making a great deal of money, in Employment Development Department fraud. When his car, found at the scene of the shooting, was processed, an extensive amount of paperwork relating to EDD fraud was in the car, as well as methamphetamine. In addition, Mr. Magomedgadzhiev was armed with a handgun at the time of the shooting.

U.S. Magistrate Sheila Oberto granted Foley’s request regarding the Russians’ criminal records.

Step 2: Smut up Brandon Bannick, who testified about the Lomita double homicide in the 2025 Fresno trial. Here’s Foley at an October 29, 2025 court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Sheila Oberto where the motion was considered:

I don’t know what I don’t know, but I do know that Mr. Bannick has pled guilty to two cases involving shootings on the street and then admitted to a third shooting on the street unrelated. Now it seems to me that we have a situation where Mr. Bannick has a habit and practice of shooting people…

One of the more interesting revelations from the Fresno trial is that the ATF took Bannick to Lubbock, Texas after he was taken into custody in 2022. The “why” has yet to be publicly revealed.

Bannick has pled guilty to racketeering and two counts of murder and is looking at a federal life sentence unless he receives a downward departure. His testimony in Gray’s upcoming trial will play a major role in Judge Jennifer Thurston’s decision making.

Foley also referenced Ring doorbell footage from a residence near the murder scene. Foley suggested at the October 29, 2025 that the murders were captured on the Ring doorbell. The government attorneys indicated that the Ring doorbell captured a still image at 1:30 a.m. of “two unknown persons laying on the floor possibly suffering from gunshot wounds.” US Magistrate Sheila Oberto ruled the government does not have “constructive possession” of footage of the murders; hence, there is nothing to turn over in discovery.

Perhaps the most interesting question of Justin “Sidetrack” Gray’s case is who dropped a dime on him. Something suggests Thomas Foley might have a theory or two.