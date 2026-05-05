“It’s kind of something that someone spills out, you know, their guts out and it is all written down.”

That’s the summary a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy used to describe a debriefing report. The jail deputy was testifying in front of a Grand Jury about having intercepted a debriefing report that was sent into the Martinez Detention Facility addressed to Family Affiliated Irish Mafia co-founder Coby Phillips in August 2013.

Through discovery, Phillips had obtained Ralph “No-One Loves Ralph” Nash’s debriefing report. Nash was a one-time Nazi Low Rider who had been recruited by Phillips to kill Darrell Grokett in October 2004. Nash debriefed in 2009 and would later testify in Phillips’ 2016 retrial. Over the years, Nash told four different versions of what occurred in early October 2004 that are laid out in Phillips’ 2021 appeal.

Phillips had mailed out Nash’s debriefing report to someone on the outside so that copies could be made. The recipient then mailed it back to Phillips in the MDF where it was intercepted by the jail deputy. The envelope was labeled “Legal Mail” in black ink, which aroused her suspicions. Phillips was on her radar because she had previously intercepted mail stamped “Legal Mail” that contained two pornographic magazines. The deputy had Phillips open the envelope in her presence, which revealed Nash’s debriefing report.

Phillips himself debriefed in 2017. He went on a YouTube channel in April 2025 and explained he had requested California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Agent Cory Perryman debrief him. One suspects this might have been Phillips’ attempt to stick it to Ronnie Yandell, as Perryman and Yandell have their own history, and Phillips and Yandell mutually despise each other. Yandell made a point of excoriating Perryman during his December 2024 allocution.

During the 2024 Sacramento RICO trial, Yandell’s defense team entered a CDCR debriefing autobiography template into the record. The cover page instructs the inmate on how to draft the autobiography using a hypothetical example of an NLR member from San Diego. The autobiography consists of the inmate spilling his guts about his criminal history. Names, dates, and locations all the way back to childhood.

CDCR used to polygraph inmates after they finished their autobiographies as a way of confirming the veracity of their information. However, that practice was discontinued because of the number of guys who could not distinguish between the truth and non-truth.

(Side Note: Michael “The Whopper King” Thompson embodies this phenomenon.)

Debriefing reports are almost always kept under protective seal. But defense attorneys gain access to them during discovery and can cross-examine cooperating witnesses about what exactly they spilled their guts about. This has been some of the more riveting testimony in both the Sacramento and Fresno Aryan Brotherhood trials.

Travis Burhop’s Debrief

Travis “The Perjurer” Burhop’s debriefing process was examined at length in the Sacramento RICO trial. In July 2020, Ronnie Yandell swung on a Sacramento Sherriff’s Deputy in Eight West and was taken to the ground hard by several deputies. Afterwards, Billy Sylvester directed Burhop to stab a jail deputy. Jake Corbett was tasked with making the inmate-manufactured weapon that would be provided to Burhop.

Not one to get his hands dirty, Burhop contacted his attorney and expressed his desire to cooperate. The attorney advised the authorities of Burhop’s intentions. Burhop was pulled out of Eight West on the pretext of a medical visit and met with the cops for an hour, which is typically how long a medical visit lasts. In his first interview, Burhop mentioned a lot of names:

Nick Perez (Burhop’s friend from childhood and drug courier)

Kathleen Nolan (Burhop’s accountant and drug courier)

Kiko (Black inmate who had the cell phone route at Calipatria prior to Burhop)

Kiko’s Sister

Michael “Ghost” Bonfiglio (ran a yard at Calipatria under Burhop’s direction as keyholder for the whole prison)

Patrick “Knuckles” Carroll (PENI member Burhop ordered stabbed)

Toro (Burhop’s drug connection)

Jayson “Beaver” Weaver (Hit man that killed Hugo “Yogi” Pinell)

Hugo “Yogi” Pinell (Black Guerrilla Family member murdered at New Folsom in 2015)

Donald “Popeye” Mazza (AB member Burhop interacted with)

Kenneth “Kenwood” Johnson (AB member Burhop interacted with)

“You certainly touched on a lot of areas in that one-hour interview,” Yandell attorney Steve Kalar remarked to Burhop. “This all took place in one hour? Excuse me, roughly one hour?” Burhop confirmed that was the case.

Burhop ultimately wrote a 60+ page autobiography. Burhop admitted to ordering a number of stabbings of guys who racked up drug debts. Public Enemy Number One (PENI) members were frequent targets and included:

Jason “Powder” Comins. PENI Death Squad member. Stabbed 27 times for running up a drug debt at Calipatria. Later stabbed three times at Kern Valley State Prison. Stabbed at Burhop’s direction and survived.

Patrick “Knuckles” Carroll. PENI member. Challenged Burhop’s authority. Also had drug debt. Stabbed at Burhop’s direction and survived.

Patrick “Fat Pat” Speldrick. PENI member with a drug debt. Stabbed at Burhop’s direction and survived.

Burhop’s debrief was also the source of the very dubious claim that Ronnie Yandell ordered Hugo Pinell’s murder in 2015. CDCR’s own investigation focused on Gary Littrell, who eventually admitted to ordering it during his 2016 debrief. Perhaps because of health issues, Littrell had decided to ride off into the sunset, and taking out Pinell was his encore performance.

The Most Famous Debrief

Perhaps the most famous CDCR debriefing was that of Rene “Boxer” Enriquez, a onetime Mexican Mafia member. Enriquez’s debrief is detailed in Chris Blatchford’s 2008 book The Black Hand. Enriquez has discussed his debrief in detail on his YouTube channel and has played clips from it.

Because Enriquez’s debrief was so significant, CDCR filmed a staged debriefing for the State Legislature’s benefit. Enriquez’s demeanor was akin to a college professor leading a lecture section; he offered a deep dive on La eMe.

Enriquez’s debrief included the revelation that the 1992 film American Me resulted in the murders of three people. Enriquez recently walked back that claim and said that the three murders occurred for reasons unrelated to the Edward James Olmos directed film.

In sum, the debriefing process is treacherous. Guys overselling what they know. Fellas downplaying what they have been involved with. And dudes who can’t tell the difference between fact and fiction. Caveat Lector.