Sacramento and Yolo County have been in the news a lot of late. The ongoing Downtown mass shooting trial. The federal indictments of Dana Williamson and company. The Davis Stabber retrial. The prospect of Major League Baseball coming to the Capital City. And of course, lots of fireworks.

The Downtown mass shooting trial is expected to wrap up the first week of June. Between reluctant witnesses, a young hot dog vendor who made an honest mistaken identification, and the complexities of self-defense law, the table is set for a very dissatisfying outcome.

Across H Street, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California has a number of political types closely connected to Governor Gavin Newsom and gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra cooperating. One can expect to see a scenario where Becerra makes the November runoff following the June 2 primary and then is promptly indicted.

The worst-kept secret in town is that Major League Baseball is set to announce that it will expand to 32 teams. Commissioner Rob Manfredi has publicly stated he wants to accomplish this by the end of his term, which ends in January 2029. One team in the west and one team in the east are Manfredi’s desires.

USA Today’s national baseball columnist Bob Nightengale reported Salt Lake and Nashville are the two frontrunners. But the Sacramento metro area is larger than both and is the 20th largest TV market in the United States. Sacramento is currently auditioning for MLB by hosting the former Oakland Athletics during their interim residency in West Sacramento (Yolo County) before they head to Vegas in 2028. The second year of the audition has been much better than the first year.

So where to build a stadium? West Sacramento has the land next to Sutter Health Park, home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. But if the idea is to build an MLB stadium in the Sacramento city limits, the Railyards is the obvious place. Near the Sacramento Valley Train Station, walking distance to the Downtown Commons, right off of Interstate 5, it checks all the boxes. Perhaps, not coincidentally, it’s right next to the Tani Cantil-Sakauye Sacramento County Courthouse and the Robert T. Matsui United States Courthouse.

The Railyards

Keep in mind that a 35,000-seat baseball stadium is fairly compact and can fit on 15 acres or less. There are plenty of parcels within the Railyards that could accommodate a stadium of this size. But the naysayers would point out that the land is already entitled for some other use. Just remember, land use entitlements can always be amended; It’s just about money and political will.

The Sacramento Pitch, the group leading the effort to bring MLB to the Farm-To-Fork Capital, announced it has already secured $1.8 billion in funding commitments. That’s a good start, but most observers expect $5 billion to be the floor for an expansion bid.

Meanwhile, the Davis Stabber retrial began on Thursday, May 28 in Yolo County. Earlier in May, Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig resigned. Not coincidently, the Esparto fireworks (or explosives) case is playing out. Yolo County might be the one county giving Sacramento a run for its money, both in the True Crime and baseball departments.

Sacramento-Yolo is in the mix at the moment. Both for good reasons and for not-so-good reasons. It would be one helluva a Summer if 1) the Downtown Sacramento mass shooting trial ends with a dissatisfying outcome; 2) Xavier Becerra or Gavin Newsom get indicted; 3) Sacramento/West Sacramento land an MLB baseball team; 4) Something happens with Jeff Reisig; and 5) the Davis Stabber trial produces another whopper. Summer 2026 could prove to be very interesting in Sacto-Yolo. Stay tuned.