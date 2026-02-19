This is a repost of a February 2025 article about YouTube personality Wes Watson. He was Big Time in the early 2020s and then got caught up in an assault case in South Florida in late December 2024. Ever since, Watson has kept a low profile.

The Miami Herald, which described Watson as a “social media influencer known for his expletive-laced motivational videos,” reported in June 2025 that Watson—originally from San Diego County—was fighting his civil and criminal cases on a self-defense theory. Watson, who co-owned a gym in Miami, issued an open challenge in December 2024 on social media inviting anyone who had beef with him to come on down. Hakeem Ibrahim took him up on the offer and was allegedly badly beaten in a 4-on-1 assault that was videoed and posted on social media.

In April 2025, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office initially filed aggravated battery and aggravated assault charges against Watson, although it later dropped the latter charge. His defense attorney contended the beat down was “consensual” in a court filing. We’ll see what happens.

The Nobody: The Wes Watson Story

Guess whose name didn’t come up in the Sacramento or Fresno Aryan Brotherhood trials.

Following his release from prison, Wesley Thomas Watson from Oceanside broke onto the YouTube scene in 2019 and quickly made a name for himself. The heavily tattooed and muscle-bound Watson got his start posting solo videos of him sitting at a park bench telling very animated prison stories using very colorful language.

Wes Watson

The videos were ostensibly meant to be “life coaching.” Watson would excoriate the viewer for being a “soft ass bitch” (often times “with titties”) and then proceed to explain how subscribing to his coaching plan would turn things around. Some highlights from the early videos:

“That’s how quicky your gay ass little beef and your stupid bar fight you had to be in cuz you got a little tipsy. That’s how quick that shit turns into a life sentence because a motherfucker like me don’t give a shit. I’ve done 10 years. I could go do 2 years right now and it doesn’t affect me. You will be in tears. You lost your F-150. Your chick’s fucking your best friend now. Trust me: It’s all gonna happen.” “We’re gonna be doing lunges with the little youngster on my shoulders. I’ll be doing lunges across the yard with the youngster on my shoulders. The motherfuckers—the gunners—will be having the gun on me, ‘Hey Watson: Put that fool down.’ I say ‘You know you wanna see this shit.’ They love me.” “Motherfuckers always ask ‘How red I am?’ I was on the prison yard for 10 years! I didn’t buy SPF 50 with the fucking Coppertone baby on the front, motherfucker. That’s why I’m red. I sat there for 10 years while you were sitting inside your motherfucking house.” That’s why I’m fucking red.” “And the cops were at the gun tower. ‘Hey Watson, get off him.’ And they got the block gun on me. I’m like, ‘Chill the fuck out, we’re done.’ He gets up and he’s in the mirror checking his fucking makeup like a punk. So I come running from like 20 fucking feet away and kick him in his ribs. BAH! He fucking rolls over like two toilets. And I just flip him over and kinda threw him halfway in the shower and I’m pounding on him. [Makes punching gestures]. ‘Boy: You fucking punk snitch little motherfucking bitch ass motherfucker!’” “So in the penitentiary, my fucking morning program was always the same. I wake the fuck up and I go take a shit. Right away.” “Cuz there was two ways to do it. There was the real motherfucking way and the bitch ass way, coming out with them titties, fool. Yeah, I said it: Titties! If you came out with tits, you’re a bitch. You should have been on another yard.” “When the goon squad saw the codes, now they’re tripping on me. They’re putting the black gloves on, pushing me up against the wall, saying, ‘Watson: What you got in your asshole?’ And I say, basically, ‘I got your mom’s home number and I’m gonna hit her up after we’re done doing this booty hole check. So don’t trip; I got you big dog.’”

Spotting a Level II Lame

Wes Watson immediately raised eyebrows when he debuted on YouTube. People in the know immediately spotted a fraud. One person who’s been to prison and who has rubbed elbows with some heavy hitters told me, “When does this guy break character?”

One of his first prison stories involved recounting a 2011 riot at the North Fork Correctional Center in Oklahoma. Due to overcrowding, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) sent low security level inmates to private out-of-state prisons. Watson told a rather colorful story about the riot that suggested he had been a firsthand participant. It was soon revealed that Watson was locked in his cell during the riot.

Watson also had a tendency in his early videos to give up game, which didn’t sit well with many in the PrisonTube community. In one video, Watson revealed where in his cell he concealed his contraband cell phone. In another video, Watson mentioned the name of an inmate who had a prison hustle. CDCR subsequently sanctioned that inmate.

Watson has prominently displayed the words “Prison Gangs” in his videos. Although Watson has never claimed to be an Aryan Brotherhood member, he has characterized himself as a shot caller in prison. This has not sat well the heavy hitters. Brant “Two Scoops” Daniel called out Wes Watson in a February 2025 live YouTube stream (Note: The live is on Members only status on Solid Behind Blue Eyes’ YouTube channel):

“I don’t know who that is…It’s people like [Wes Watson] that give motherfuckers like me and my friends a bad name in prison. We call those types of people ‘Level II Lames.’ ‘Lames With Paint Jobs.’…The guy on the title claims to be a shot caller. No real shot caller is gonna get on a fucking YouTube or any social media and claim to be a shot caller if he’s really that...No real motherfucker that’s about his business is gonna get sent to an out-of-state prison facility. Especially if he’s Level IV…That does not happen. It’s never happened. At the time they were doing that for 10 years, I know for 100 percent fact that’s never happened…I wanted to debunk that bullshit. Cuz I keep hearing this person’s name and I’m like ‘Who the hell is this?’ I’ve never heard of him. My friends never heard of him. My hunger strike homeboys who did the hunger strikes at Pelican Bay never heard of him…He’s false propagating.”

Trivia Question: How many times did the name ‘Wes Watson’ come up in the Sacramento or Fresno Aryan Brotherhood RICO trials? Answer: Zero. To offer some perspective, YouTuber and former PEN1 Death Squad member Jason “Powder” Comins’ name was mentioned a lot in the Sacramento trial, but not Wes Watson’s.

(Side Note: The best Powder story from the Sacramento trial came from Travis “The Perjurer” Burhop. Powder had run up a drug debt in excess of $1,000 and gave his TV to another inmate as collateral. After Powder was stabbed and removed from the yard, he had the guards reclaim his TV).

Watson quickly amassed a sizeable social media following. He’s appeared on numerous podcasts and panels and claims to be a millionaire. Watson apparently splits his time between San Diego and South Florida.

The 2009 Drug Robbery

Wes Watson was convicted by a San Diego County jury of robbery, burglary, assault, and battery, and a great bodily injury enhancement for a November 2009 drug ripoff-gone-wrong. Watson was sentenced to nine years in prison. (Note: Watson claims he did 10 years in prison in his videos; it’s not clear if he had another prison commitment).

Circa 2009, Watson was involved selling large quantities of cannabis with Jeffrey Vuytowecz. One of their customers was Ruben Carvajal who had amassed a drug debt of around $5,000 to $6,000 to a fourth man, Noah Bloom, who acted as an intermediary between Vuytowecz and Carvajal.

On November 27, 2009, Bloom rented a hotel room in Carlsbad to facilitate a drug transaction between Carvajal and Vuytowecz. The plan was for Carvajal to at least pay off a portion of his drug debt to Bloom buy selling cannabis to Vuytowecz for a discounted price. Vuytowecz brought Wes Watson along to the drug deal. He’s how the Appellate Court described what happened:

Watson asked Carvajal if there was more marijuana available, and Carvajal replied there was more in Los Angeles. Watson then attacked Carvajal, punching and choking him as he took Carvajal to the ground. Watson asked Vuytowecz for help, and Vuytowecz joined the assault by kicking Carvajal. Bloom did not come to the aid of Carvajal. Carvajal lost consciousness and, when he awoke, all of his belongings were gone, including the marijuana. He asked the front desk to call the police.

Bloom and Vuytowecz took plea deals and testified for the prosecution against Watson. In his defense, Watson claimed he was having dinner with Mr. and Ms. Miller at the time of the robbery. Watson produced a photograph of him at the alleged dinner; however, he did not have a shaved head in the photograph. Carvajal initially told police the assailants had shaved heads, although he later amended that to state one of the attackers had a shaved head and the other had acne. The jury didn’t buy Watson’s alibi.

Karma Strikes Again

The chickens have come home to roost for Wes Watson. In early February 2025, Watson was arrested in South Florida for allegedly assaulting another person at a gym. In 2024, it was revealed that Watson’s “life coaching” sessions were more akin to mental abuse and former clients have complained about being ripped off. Countless YouTubers have done videos recounting his woes and mocking his claims.

Nonetheless, Wes Watson has done something rather remarkable. He went from being a nobody in prison into being a somebody on the internet. Unfortunately, it appears to be all smoke and mirrors.