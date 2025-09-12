Revisiting The Larry McNabney Case
What happened when show horses, tranquilizer, and wine got mixed together on September 11.
This is a repost of a September 2024 article I wrote about the Larry McNabney case. I recently re-watched the Dateline episode about the case and found it rather lacking in context and depth. It also glossed over a number of key details and omitted some important information. So, today, the 24th anniversary of this bizarre plot, here’s a much closer-to-…
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