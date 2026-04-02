This is a repost of a February 12, 2025 post about EDD fraud. I was listening to John Kobylt’s KFI radio show on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, and found myself experiencing a serious case of de ja vu as the host recounted Chrisopher Rufo’s recent Substack post about California fraud. Specifically, Employment Development Fraud. Maybe somebody had written about that more than a year earlier. To be clear, I’m happy this is coming to light however it happens. The real story is that this all came out in the 2025 Fresno Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial.

The California Employment Development Department (EDD) is headquartered on the Capitol Mall in Sacramento. The agency does a number of things, including tracking employment and unemployment numbers, issuing unemployment benefits, and administering COVID Pandemic relief funds (a/k/a Paycheck Protection Program).

The Fresno Aryan Brotherhood Trial has revealed how ubiquitous EDD fraud was in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) during the COVID Pandemic.

A Potential EDD Fraudster

“You pull as much money off the card until it gets turned off”

Troy Clowers testified in the Fresno trial that EDD fraud was “going on all over the place” in CDCR circa 2020 and 2021.

“Everybody and—I was going to say everybody and their mother but mothers weren’t there,” Robert “Rage” Eversole testified about how rampant EDD fraud was in prison.

EDD paid out $177 billion in claims during the Pandemic. EDD officials told the State Legislature in late 2021 that it paid out $20 billion in fraudulent claims. Non-EDD affiliated expert Haywood Talcove, the CEO of Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions, estimates the fraud at closer to $32 billion. Talcove told KCRA that 70 percent of the fraudulent claims went out of the state or overseas to transnational criminal groups.

Of all the names that have come up in the Fresno trial, it appears Andrew “Misfit” Collins had perhaps the most lucrative EDD fraud hustle going and was bragging about how much he was making. Collins was working with Brian Rapinoe on the outside.

Guys on the inside would provide “profiles”—legal name, date of birth, and Social Security Numbers—to Rapinoe, who would then fill out online applications. If they were approved, EDD would mail debit cards to the mailing address provided by Rapinoe, which were two spaces in a San Diego mobile home park. Rapinoe would then drop off the EDD cards at Collins’ girlfriends’ residence in Imperial Beach—after he took his $1,000 commission.

Once the card was activated, the goal was to get as much as possible through withdrawals at Bank of America.

“You pull as much money off the card until it gets turned off,” Daniel “Nutty” Rubin testified. He added EDD initially allowed only $500 a day to be withdrawn. Later, the withdrawal limit increased to $1,000 a day.

EDD Investigator Megan Garza testified the agency did not verify the legitimacy of mailing addresses during the Pandemic. Hence, the 34 fraudulent applications with the same San Diego mobile home park mailing address submitted by Rapinoe in 2020 were not flagged.

Garza testified that someone filed an EDD application on behalf of John Stinson that listed his occupation as “janitorial assistant / janitorial supervisor.” The application listed the San Diego mobile home park as the mailing address. EDD approved $19,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds for Stinson’s claim. Stinson was incarcerated at California State Prison Solano in Vacaville at the time. Garza testified she could not tell who filled out the application or who got the money.

When EDD Fraud Leads to Murder

Evan “Soldier” Perkins, a Public Enemy Number 1 member who was on the streets, was also doing EDD fraud. Brandon “Bam Bam” Bannick testified Perkins had provided Kenneth “Kenwood” Johnson with several profiles that didn’t produce any money. A furious Johnson fined Perkins the maximum amount of money the EDD profiles would have produced. Bannick testified the fine amount was around $500,000.

With Perkins in a compromised position, he found himself being bullied at his Bellflower apartment by Ronald Ennis and James “Jimbo” Yagle. Ultimately, Perkins’ pad was used to hold two men hostage at the direction of Frank Clement. After the men escaped, Clement blamed Ennis and Yagle. Perkins was then part of a four-man hit team that killed Ennis and Yagle in Pomona on March 8, 2022. By participating in both the hostage taking and the double murder, Perkins was working off his EDD debt to Kenwood.

Likewise, the Lomita double homicide was a direct result of EDD fraud. Robert Eversole testified Allan Roshanski had a very lucrative EDD hustle circa Summer 2020. Roshanski got involved in a “friends with benefits relationship” with a female named Lana Hayley. She testified she knew Justin “Sidetrack” Gray, who put her in contact with AB member Frank Clement. And this is how the Aryan Brotherhood became aware of Roshanski and his EDD scam.

Eversole testified the AB wanted to bring Roshanski into its fold. Eversole was incarcerated at North Kern State Prison and relayed directives from Clement and Johnson to Gray, who was on the streets, via his contraband cell phone. At some point during this process, Roshanski disrespected Clement.

On October 4, 2020, Gray shot and killed Roshanski and his friend Ruslan Magomedghadziev in Lomita. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office Detective Maria Maciel found numerous EDD documents in Roshanski’s Volkswagen Passat. Maciel termed finding the EDD documents “extremely strange” during her testimony.

Very Low Likelihood of Recovery

McGregor Scott, the former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, was tasked with leading the State effort to recoup fraudulent claims in 2021. Right out of the gate, Scott was not terribly optimistic about the likelihood of success.

“When I first assumed this role, I just broadly thought gosh, we’re never going to see that money again,” Scott told the Sacramento Bee in 2022. His perspective changed a bit when the execution of multiple federal search warrants found boxes of cash exceeding $500,000 that were believed to be from EDD fraud. However, Scott told the Bee that he only expected to recover “pennies on the dollar.”

Underscoring this point, none of the Fresno cooperating defendants who engaged in EDD fraud testified they were required to make restitution.

“You sell cocaine / I just file a claim”

Perhaps the most egregious example of EDD fraud was committed by Fontrell Baines, who performs as rapper Nuke Bizzle. In September 2020, Baines was arrested and federally charged for fraudulently filing unemployment claims.

Baines posted a rap video titled ‘EDD’ to YouTube in September 2020, which had lyrics such as “You sell cocaine / I just file a claim” and “I just got rich off uh EDD / I hit all that liquor cuz of EDD / And last night I was sellin’ P / And I just woke up to 300 Gs.” The video dropped on September 10, 2020. Baines was arrested days later, on September 16.

Baines had fraudulently applied for benefits under the CARES Act, the federal relief package for the COVID-19 pandemic, making it a federal crime. Nuke Bizzle audaciously displayed the EDD logo in the lower right-hand corner of the video.

The feds alleged Baines applied for EDD debit cards using stolen identities that were sent to addresses in the Hollywood Hills and the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. Baines received at least 92 debit cards worth a combined $1.2 million. He had eight EDD cards on him when he was arrested.

Baines pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in July 2022 and was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison. He was ordered to pay restitution of more than $700,000.

Fontrell Baines is incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution Forrest City Medium in Arkansas. He has a release date of May 22, 2026.