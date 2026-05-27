The NBC Dateline Episode “Deadly Swagger” about The People v. Daniel Serafini debuted on April 17, 2026. I finally got a chance to watch it over the Memorial Day weekend. Whether you followed the case or just learned about it, the episode is well worth watching.

Dan Serafini

To recap the case, former Major League Baseball pitcher Dan Serafini was convicted in July 2025 of the first-degree murder of his father-in-law, Gary Spohr and the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood. The latter committed suicide in March 2023 after coming to believe that the case would never be solved. At the time of the June 5, 2021 shootings, Serafini was married to Erin Spohr, the eldest daughter of Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood.

Serafini had a rocky relationship with his in-laws and he and his wife were financially dependent on them. Adrienne Spohr, the youngest of the two Spohr sisters, attested at sentencing in February 2026 that Serafini and Erin Spohr received more than $2 million in gifts and loans from her parents over the years.

The episode title is in reference to the Serafini Swagger, something discussed at length in the 2025 Placer County murder trial. Serafini’s older brother testified for the prosecution about how male Serafinis have a distinctive gait that resembles a swagger.

Various people, including the investigators, jurors, and relatives of the victims, have claimed the disguised male seen entering the Spohr/Wood residence in Lake Tahoe hours before the shooting had a swagger. An undisguised Serafini was seen on surveillance camera at an Elko, Nevada hotel the day before entering the lobby, possibly with a swagger. The various video clips of Serafini and the disguised male walking are shown repeatedly in Deadly Swagger. I’m not so sure the sample size is big enough to conclusively establish if there was a swagger to Serafini’s step in early June 2021, but you can form your own opinion. Nonetheless, this was one of the key pieces of evidence in the trial.

The three jurors who sat for an ill-advised interview with KCRA after the trial also made an appearance in Deadly Swagger. However, they wisely refrained from commenting on whether Serafini should have taken the stand in his own defense, his demeanor in court, and how they compared surveillance camera footage side-by-side and frame-by-fame.

Post conviction, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison interviewed Dan Serafini in Placer County Jail. Unsurprisingly, Serafini maintained his innocence. He also cited certain statements made by the three jurors about his courtroom demeanor in the KCRA interview as evidence he didn’t get a fair trial.

Morrisson later told KCRA he found Serafini to be “angry” and seemed to have a healthy amount of arrogance and entitlement. Morrisson also said, “this was one of the wilder stories we’ve covered in a while.”

New Revelations

Deadly Swagger revealed information that was not widely known about the various parties in the case:

Victims Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood had been plaintiffs or defendants in more than 20 lawsuits over the years

Wendy Wood had been prosecuted for hitting a neighbor over the head with a paddle in 2018. She received probation.

Wendy Wood had been in a dispute with another neighbor over a well that was on the Spohr/Wood property that the neighbor had the right to use. Emails had been exchanged between the two parties in which it was mentioned Wood had a firearm and a concealed carry permit.

Adrienne Spohr’s boyfriend at the time of the shootings had a prior conviction for bank robbery. He was fully disguised when he committed the robbery. He was ruled out as a suspect because he could establish he was in Sonoma County when the shootings occurred.

Wendy Wood named at least three persons, including Dan Serafini, as the shooter in various interviews with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Wendy Wood re-wrote her will after the shooting to cut Erin Spohr out from receiving any of her estimated $25 million estate. Erin Sphor was originally supposed to inherit half of it.

Serafini paid his legal team, led by lawyer David Dratman, $400,000. Serafini’s defense consisted of two stipulations. No witnesses were called.

One of the more interesting aspects of Deadly Swagger was who wasn’t interviewed. Prosecutor Rick Miller, defense attorney David Dratman, Erin Spohr, and Adrienne Spohr were not interviewed, although there was plenty of courthouse footage of all four.

Verdict

Like most True Crime shows, Dateline is famous for making the case appear to be a whodunit when, in fact, the cops had a pretty good idea of who did it and just needed time to build a case. While that’s the case with Deadly Swagger, the episode also does a very in-depth dive on the case and pulls back the layers. As Keith Morrison noted in his KCRA interview, “it’s a strange tragic story, as these tend to be, but it’s full of depth, full of interesting characters with their own pasts.”

Daniel Serafini, 52, is doing LWOP at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County.