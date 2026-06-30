Back in February, I did a couple of posts about the 25th anniversary of the San Francisco Dog Mauling case. Recently, Rene “Boxer” Enriquez reexamined the case on his YouTube Channel.

It’s wild case and a bit surprising it hasn’t yet become a film. Boxer says Paul “Cornfed” Schneider” is housed at White Sands, Minnesota, although there is no federal prison by than name in the Gopher State. Rather, there is a FCI Sandstone, which makes sense.

On February 12, 2026, Marjorie Knoller was denied parole. Robert Noel died in 2018. Dale “Desperado” Bretches, 70, is incarcerated at Salinas Valley State Prison.

The San Francisco Dog Mauling Case: 25 Years Later

A look back at the Aryan Brotherhood’s ill-fated foray into dog breeding.

This past January 26 marked the 25th anniversary of the horrific death of 33-year-old Diane Whipple outside her apartment door in San Francisco. Whipple was mauled to death by two Presa Canarios owned by two Aryan Brotherhood members locked up in the Pelican Bay Security Housing Unit hundreds of miles to the north.

Aphrodite Jones’ 2003 book Red Zone provides a very comprehensive account of the case. Rolling Stone magazine also did a very well-researched article on the case in 2002 that included an interview with Paul “Cornfed” Schneider, one of the co-owners of the Spanish massifs. The Tip didn’t particularly care for Schneider seeking publicity, which led to him dropping out of The Brand.

It’s an unbelievable tale of how two prison gang members serving life sentences orchestrated a dog kennel operation using settlement money from prison lawsuits, the assistance of two of the most reprehensible attorneys ever admitted to the California bar, and resulted in the brutal death of an innocent woman.

Red Zone by Aphrodite Jones and Paul Schneider (his last name is misspelled in the photo)

Background

Retired California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) prison gang investigator Devin Hawkes recounted the origins of the case on a 2023 episode of The Gray Line. Circa 1990, Todd Ashker was shot inside the Pelican Bay SHU while attempting to assault a rival inmate. He filed a lawsuit and won a sum in the neighborhood of more than $200,000. Meanwhile, Paul Schneider, who stabbed a Sacramento attorney in court in 1990, also filed a lawsuit over being excessively x-rayed in SHU because he was known to conceal inmate manufactured weapons in his rectum and wounds he had on his body.

“Lawsuits were a good moneymaker for them,” Hawkes recounted. “This was how the money was acquired to purchase these dogs.”

Sometime in the late 1990s, Pelican Bay cellmates Schneider and Dale “Desperado” Bretches formed Dog ‘O War Kennels and purchased two Presa Canarios from a breeder in Ohio. The dogs, which were banned in the Canary Islands in the 1960s, were to be used to guard Mexican Mafia-controlled drug houses and labs in Southern California.

Schneider had developed a pen-pal relationship with a lonely woman who resided in Hayfork (Trinity County) and arranged for the dogs to be sent to her rural property. The male dog was named Bane and the female was named Hera, and both weighed well over 100 pounds.

Schneider objected to how the Hayfork woman was raising the dogs and arranged for his San Francisco-based attorneys, Robert Noel and Marjorie Knoller, to take possession of Bane and Hera in 2000. Noel and Knoller were spouses who lived in a cramped sixth-floor apartment in Pacific Heights that also doubled as their law office. They were rather unsuccessful attorneys; however, Knoller had a trust fund inheritance that allowed them to present themselves as high-society types. They attended various galas and rubbed elbows with then-San Francisco Supervisor Gavin Newsom among others.

Noel and Knoller lived on the same floor as Diane Whipple, the women’s lacrosse coach at St. Mary’s College of California in Moraga (Contra Costa County). Both Noel and Knoller would walk the Presa Canarios around Pacific Heights circa 2000, and it would later be recounted at trial that there were more than two dozen incidents where the dogs would attack other canines or threaten people. Noel, in particular, was rather amused by the encounters. Hawkes noted Noel described Whipple as a “timid woman who showed such fear for these dogs.”

January 26, 2001: A Day Of Infamy

Diane Whipple returned home to her apartment on the afternoon of January 26, 2001 with a bag of groceries. Marjorie Knoller arrived home around the same time with Bane and Hera. The dogs broke loose and, in the words of Devin Hawkes, “just literally destroyed [Whipple].”

“She only had one sock left on her body,” Hawkes said. “They ripped all of her clothes off her. The scene was so destructive and devastating; the blood everywhere. It was probably the worst crime scene photos I’ve ever seen. Almost all the blood was drained from her body. But she was still alive—barely—when the first responders arrived to the scene.”

Whipple succumbed to her injuries that night. The Medical Examiner determined Whipple had died from blood loss and had nearly been decapitated.

Whipple’s death attracted immediate attention and was front-page news across the nation. The phrases “killer dogs” and “dogs of death” were commonly used in media reports. Noel and Knoller went on national TV and suggested that Whipple might have provoked the dogs by her perfume. The two quickly became pariahs.

On January 29, 2001, Noel, 59, and Knoller, 45, adopted Paul Schneider, 38, as their son. It appeared to be a ploy to create a privileged relationship to prevent him from testifying against one or both of them.

“You don’t have to change diapers, or worry about the sheriff bringing him home at 14 for underage drinking. At 11 o’clock, you’ll know where he is,” Noel told the San Francisco Chronicle about why he adopted Schneider.

It was soon revealed Schneider had a very unusual relationship with his adoptive parents.

“This case was very, very strange,” said Hawkes. “These two attorneys had more than a professional client relationship with Schneider. There was a personal relationship—even somewhat of a sexual relationship, distantly, virtually, between Marjorie Knoller and Schneider with the approval of Robert Noel.”

Schneider was found to be in possession of rather provocative drawings and photographs of Knoller, including some that suggested bestiality might have been occurring.

Noel and Knoller were indicted for manslaughter and second-degree murder, respectively. The prosecutors were Jim Hammer and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was married to Gavin Newsom at the time the case was pending. Hawkes said he investigated threats to Guilfoyle’s life by the AB for prosecuting Noel and Knoller.

“Kimberly had very good protection offered by the San Francisco Police Department, as well as other individuals,” Hawkes said. “She was well guarded. She also had a bulletproof vest. Everywhere we went, she was wearing that vest.”

The trial of Robert Noel and Marjorie Knoller was moved to Los Angeles in 2002. Knoller’s defense attorney, Nedra Ruiz, offered a theatrical defense that was widely viewed as over-the-top. Both defendants were convicted on all counts.

Noel, convicted of manslaughter, got a light sentence and paroled to Solano County in 2003. Knoller was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life. She won an appeal circa 2008, but her conviction was reinstated. Both attorneys surrendered their law licenses in 2007.

Aftermath

Devin Hawkes described the Aryan Brotherhood’s reaction to the dog mauling case.

“They were actually very embarrassed by the whole situation. They got a lot of negative news. They did not want to be associated with all this negativity that was out in the media about them. [Paul] Schneider, himself, ended up being the target of an assault because of all the attention he brought. As a result, he ended up leaving the gang. The other thing is they were embarrassed by the whole relationship between the two attorneys and Schneider. The sexual nature. Just the very bizarre behaviors of all the people involved.”

Dale Bretches and Paul Schneider were not prosecuted for their roles in Diane Whipple’s murder. In 2005, Bretches published a book titled “Dog O’War, 2nd Edition” that purported to tell the “real story” of the San Francisco dog mauling case.

Dale Bretches, 69, is incarcerated at Salinas Valley State Prison in Monterey County. Testimony in both the Sacramento and Fresno Aryan Brotherhood RICO trials revealed Bretches is still very much an active member of The Brand. Bretches was scheduled to have a parole hearing in October 2024, but voluntarily waived it.

Paul Schneider, 63, is listed in CDCR custody, but his location is shown as “not disclosable.” Hawkes disclosed he debriefed Schneider in United States Bureau of Prisons custody.

Marjorie Knoller, 70, is incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility in Madera County. She has a parole suitability hearing scheduled for February 12, 2026.

Robert Noel died in June 2018 at a La Jolla nursing home at the age of 77. Aphrodite Jones wrote in the afterword of Red Zone that interviewing Noel was akin to being in the presence of evil. It’s hard to disagree with her assessment.

Update: Marjorie Knoller was denied parole on February 12, 2026. Commissioner Troy Taira stated, “We find that Ms. Knoller does pose an unreasonable risk to public safety and is not eligible for parole at this time.”

Todd Ashker: That Guy

Lawsuits, hunger strikes, an appearance on 60 Minutes: Todd Ashker’s done it all.

Todd Ashker is perhaps the most well-known Aryan Brotherhood member. You may have seen him on 60 Minutes back in 1993. You might have seen his name on the landmark legal settlement that ended indeterminate SHU terms circa 2015. While researching the 2001 San Francisco dog mauling case, I learned Ashker was one of the inmates that funded the acquisition of the two Presa Canarios using money he gained from a prison lawsuit.

Todd Ashker and Danny Troxell

Ashker was also the guy who called Paul “Cornfed” Schneider as a defense witness during his 1990 Sacramento trial for a murder at New Folsom. Schneider was sitting outside Department 4 when Ashker’s attorney Phil Cozens approached him. Schneider told Cozens, “I like you; that’s why I’m not going to kill you,” and then proceeded to stab the attorney twice in the leg with an inmate-manufactured weapon. Ashker was hoping for a mistrial, which the judge did not grant. Instead, Ashker was convicted.

Schneider was charged with stabbing Cozens. Judge Richard Park wanted the case quickly resolved and asked Schneider what he wanted. Schneider replied he wanted a pepperoni pizza and a 2-liter of Pepsi. Park granted Schneider’s request and the matter was expeditiously resolved. Schneider blue eyes had caught the attention of female court staffers, and many of them sat in the gallery during Schneider’s court appearances.

Testimony in the Sacramento RICO trial revealed that Ashker was frequently In The Hat. In fact, Ashker might hold the AB record for most number of times and the longest duration of being deemed no good. Danny Troxell was perhaps Ashker’s closest ally in The Brand and protected him from other AB members who wanted to do harm to him. Because Ashker could not write due to being shot by a correctional officer in 1990, Troxell served as his legal writer. Ashker was the public face and Troxell was content with being in the background.

Todd Leras, Troxell’s attorney, told me that debriefing reports turned over as part of discovery revealed that other AB members were so sick of Ashker that they were going to kill him anyway—no matter how hard Troxell sought to protect him.

Todd Ashker’s high-water mark was in the early 2010s when he was instrumental in the litigation that ended indeterminate SHU terms, leading the hunger strikes, and a signatory to the End of Hostilities agreement. The final straw for Ashker might have been in 2017 when he signed paperwork agreeing to debrief and then backed out. Naturally, Ashker then filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation alleging he was tricked into doing so.

Perhaps the most amazing thing about Ashker is that he has avoided being named as a defendant or being called as a witness in any of the AB RICO trials. And it’s quite clear the Ashker Settlement was the catalyst for these RICO cases.

Todd Ashker, 62, is incarcerated at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County. The Men’s Colony is widely viewed as the softest prison in California. Ashker had a parole hearing in November 2025 that was continued to a future date. If Ashker manages to win his parole bid—not out of the question this day in age in California—it would perhaps be his biggest accomplishment to date. Perhaps he’ll go on 60 Minutes again and explain how he did it.