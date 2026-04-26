Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Case Agent Brian Nehring really doesn’t like Ronnie Yandell. He also seems to have an unhealthy obsession with the Family Affiliated Irish Mafia (FAIM). And those two factors perhaps prompted him to reference a legendary female figure from Rodeo, California: Marty Donohue.

Jason, Marty, Matt, and Tammy Donohue

On January 27, 2016, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents searched Yandell’s New Folsom cell, found his contraband prison phone, and seized it. DEA Agent Nehring had recently started buying heroin from Jeanna Quesenberry and deduced that was the reason she dropped her phone the following day, January 28, 2016.

About a week later, on February 5, 2016, Nehring emailed Assistant United States Attorney Jason Hitt advising him of the situation. At the end of the email, Nehring wrote the following paragraph:

“I also did internet research and saw Marty Donahue [sic] (Matt’s Mom) was relaying messages back and forth between Yandell and Barry Mills during the LA RICO investigation. He also led the hunger strike back in the mid-2000s. I want to crush him so bad my teeth hurt.”

The late Marty Donohue could best be described as The Patron Saint Of Rodeo. She married into the infamous Donohue Family. Her first husband, Matthew “Big Matt” Donohue, was an Aryan Brotherhood associate closely connected to Wendell “Blue” Norris. Her brother-in-law, Patrick Donohue, was a full-fledged Aryan Brotherhood member who caught a murder case out of Solano County in 1979. (He paroled in 2022.)

Marty Donohue had three children with Big Matt: Tammy, Matthew (a/k/a) Matty Boy, and Jason (a/k/a) Jay Bone. The latter two children were alleged to be co-founders of FAIM in the mid 1990s.

Matty Boy gave several recent podcast interviews where he described life growing up in the Donohue household on the Hillside in Rodeo. He was asked a question on The Connect With Johnny Mitchell about his influences growing up.

“I think I was influenced by prison gang culture. When I was growing up, the pictures on the wall weren’t athletes. They weren’t artists. They weren’t movie stars. It was Barry Mills or somebody…The upper echelon of real gangsters,” Matty Boy said.

Matty Boy described on The Connect With Johnny Mitchell how he got involved selling drugs in the early 1990s.

“We started selling weed in 7th and 8th grade. Between 8th grade and 9th grade, one of my friends was like ‘Why are you selling weed? Your parents are the biggest drug dealers around here. And then I got involved with the meth,” Matty Boy said.

“My mom was selling as much drugs, if not more, as my dad…Our house was the trap house. It was obvious we were drug dealers because our porch was gated off. You had to be buzzed into our house…Like an apartment building,” Matty Boy said.

Through family connections, Marty Donohue became affiliated with Barry “The Baron” Mills, one of the federal AB Commission members. Mills had done a prison commitment in California before he caught his federal case and had become a California AB member. Then he went to the feds and became a federal AB member. Mills is one of the few guys to achieve this distinction.

Marty Donohue acted as Mills’ secretary and forwarded messages from him (he was locked up in the ADX, the so-called “Alcatraz of the Rockies”) to other AB members, including Yandell. She also allegedly relayed messages with incarcerated non-AB members such as Nico Scarfo, a onetime boss of the Philadelphia mob that got pinched in a RICO case. Scarfo is said to have laced the AB up on running rackets outside of prison in exchange for protection on the inside. Scarfo died in 2017.

Marty Donohue also allegedly played a major part in getting the blessing for FAIM to wear shamrock tattoos from Mills. Matty Boy went to State prison for the first time in 1998 and allegedly had the letter from Mills in his possession, which he could produce upon request.

Marty Donohue split with Big Matt in 1988. She allegedly shot her husband for infidelity. Marty Donohue later remarried, this time to Raymond “Ray Ray” Foakes, a well-known Hells Angel member from Sonoma County. Foakes allegedly kicked off the 2002 Laughlin River Run Riot between the HA’s and the Mongols that left four people dead. Amazingly, Foakes got a light federal sentence for his alleged role. (He received a federal life sentence in 2023 for other crimes he allegedly committed).

In October 2002, the United States Attorney for the Central District of California announced the 2002 AB RICO indictment. Marty Donohue was one of 41 named defendants. She fled to Mexico and was on the run for 11 months before she was arrested in San Francisco. Donohue ultimately pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and received a five-year federal sentence. She did not sign a cooperation agreement. Marty Laine Donohue passed away in 2009 after a battle with cancer.

So you might ask why would Marty Donohue be The Patron Saint Of Rodeo? Answer: (1) The lady could hold her own with some of the heaviest men in the world and command their respect and trust; (2) She raised a very close-knit family that stuck together through thick and thin; (3) She never rolled over on anyone; and (4) Even folks in law enforcement had begrudging respect for her.

“The prosecutor specifically told my mom’s attorney the only reason we really indicted her was because we wanted to spite T.D. [Bingham] and Barry [Mills]. This is our revenge on them. Because what else can we do to them? They already got life,” Matty Boy told The Connect With Johnny Mitchell.

Saint Joan of Arc was burned at the stake by the English in 1431. Today, she is a French national icon and is immortalized all over the nation with statues. Perhaps one day you might see a statue of Marty Donohue on a hill in Rodeo.