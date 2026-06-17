One of the more interesting days of testimony in the 2024 Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial occurred on March 25 when Samuel Keeton testified. Keeton, who is Jewish, had managed to deftly navigate prison politics and run yards for the Aryan Brotherhood. He also made The Brand a lot of money, which reinforces the notion that green is the only color that matters to the AB. Keeton’s testimony corroborated key parts of both Donald Mazza’s and Travis Burhop’s testimony and, overall, he was the second-best cooperating witness after Mazza. Keeton was sentenced to time served plus 180 days in July 2024 and was released from federal custody in late December 2024.

In 2012, Samuel Keeton had the keys to the Calipatria State Prison B Yard. Keeton had a contraband route into prison for cell phones and cannabis, and business was doing well. Keeton had gross revenues of around $5,000 a month and he remitted around $3,000 of that to Wayne “Bullet” Marshall, an Aryan Brotherhood member he had met in Orange County Jail.

“If you’re making money, you have to kick up a third or you’re marked for death,” Keeton testified in the big Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial in Sacramento on March 25 and 26, 2024. There were no full-fledged AB members at Calipatria; hence, Keeton, an associate, had been told by Marshall’s brother to send money to Bullet.

One day, Keeton received a kite from the Corcoran Security Housing Unit (SHU). Marshall was in bad standing and Keeton was to cease all remittances to him. Instead, he was to make tribute payments to James Mickey, an AB member locked up in the Corcoran SHU. So Keeton, who is Jewish, sent a message acknowledging the directive to Mickey signed “Sam Goldstein.” Keeton received a message from Corcoran that read, “The Jew is to continue to gather gold.” Keeton had the blessing to continue the contraband operation on B Yard so long as Mickey got a piece of the action. Soon, Keeton was sending $1,000 a month to Mickey at Corcoran. Over time, two other Brothers got cut in on the Calipatria contraband hustle.

Assistant United States Attorney Jason Hitt asked Keeton why he would send a significant amount of money to a person he’s never met.

“Because I would get killed if I didn’t,” Keeton testified.

The “gather gold” comment was in reference to Dungeons & Dragons, a tabletop role-playing game. Apparently, several White inmates played the game in the SHU and the cryptic message was a way to “keep the game going and circumvent prison security,” Keeton testified.

Dungeons & Dragons

Being a Jew on a Level IV Yard

Keeton, born January 13, 1979, has felony convictions for grand theft auto, evading a police officer, robbery, burglary, and receiving stolen property. His first prison commitment occurred from 2002 to 2006. He caught another felony case in 2007 and arrived at Calipatria in 2010. Because of his points, Keeton served his prison term at Level III and IV yards: Calipatria, Richard J. Donovan, and Salinas Valley. There aren’t a lot of Jews on those kinds of yards.

“I was one of one,” Keeton testified. He added that most White inmates on those types of yards aren’t particularly fond of Jews. So Keeton presented himself as White to his cohorts.

Keeton maintained a good standing with the AB during his stay in prison by being a good earner while running the Calipatria B Yard. He departed Calipatria in 2013. Travis Burhop arrived shortly after Keeton left and took the Calipatria prison drug trade to another level.

Keeton paroled from Salinas Valley State Prison on February 29, 2016. He avoided prison politics at Salinas Valley B Yard, nicknamed Beirut, because he was “short to the house” or about to parole.

Trying To Be A Citizen

Samuel Keeton’s reputation as reliable followed him to the outside. His intention was to become a Citizen: a law-abiding, productive member of society. He had no desire to become a full-fledged AB member. Keeton got a job at a telemarketing company that hired the formerly incarcerated.

Keeton became associated with Donald “Popeye” Mazza, who had paroled in 2013. Keeton and Mazza shared a common interest in trying to become Citizens. Mazza also worked in telemarketing at a company that was connected with Keeton’s firm. (Side note: Next time you’re tempted to give an earful to a telemarketer, consider that he or she might be an ex-con with a lengthy rap sheet of serious or violent felonies).

Keeton was present with Mazza at Rutabegorz, the Fullerton vegan restaurant where Popeye counseled Michael “Thumper” Trippe on how to get back in good standing. Mazza had been ordered to kill Trippe; instead, he sought to rehabilitate him.

Keeton described how Mazza discussed his status as a full-fledged AB member.

“Very minimally,” Keeton testified. “I think he kind of regretted it.”

Keeton’s girlfriend got pregnant in February 2017, and he became a father of a daughter later that year. The two eventually married.

Shortly after paroling, Travis Burhop contacted Keeton to recruit him to work for him on the outside. Keeton explained he wanted to be a Citizen. “I don’t really have any jobs for Citizens,” Burhop told him.

One day, circa March 2016, Keeton was standing outside his sister’s house when Scott “Rascal” Grizzle showed up unannounced. Keeton knew Rascal from Salinas Valley State Prison. Grizzle’s murder conviction had been reversed on appeal and he was released from prison in November 2015. Grizzle told Keeton that Billy Sylvester had a message for him.

A few days later, Grizzle called Keeton, asking for a “ride.” Grizzle was staying at the Disneyland Hotel. Keeton went to pick him up in a borrowed truck. Keeton went inside Grizzle’s room and saw an assault rifle and pistol. The two got into the truck with the firearms. Grizzle clarified that by needing a “ride,” he needed some wheels and wanted the truck Keeton was driving. However, it was a borrowed truck, so Keeton offered his personal vehicle, which was at his apartment complex. Keeton sensed Grizzle was plotting to rob or murder him.

“I could tell something wasn’t right,” Keeton testified about the trip with Grizzle. “It was a very awkward ride.”

They arrived at the apartment complex and Grizzle said he wanted to come inside. Keeton preempted that idea by quickly exiting the truck, running to his apartment, grabbing the keys to his personal vehicle, and warning his roommates to lock the door once he left. Keeton gave Grizzle the keys, and that was the last time he saw his wheels. A few weeks later, Grizzle committed a home invasion drug robbery in San Diego on May 11, 2016, using Keeton’s vehicle. One person was killed during the robbery. Grizzle was later arrested in Hawthorne, Nevada. In 2017, a San Diego County Superior Court Judge sentenced Scott Grizzle to 159 years to life.

Wheelman for the Aryan Brotherhood

The message Billy Sylvester had for Samuel Keeton was to drive a package from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Keeton was provided a truck (the same truck he picked Scott Grizzle up in), and instructions to drive to a car wash in Los Angeles. There he met a Latino male who gave him the package. He drove it to Sacramento in late March / early April 2016 and handed the package off to Jeanna Quesenberry, who was in regular contact with Ronnie Yandell in New Folsom.

Keeton made several trips to Sacramento in Spring and Summer 2016 with packages. He also was a Jack-Of-All-Trades. Keeton assisted with the concealment of the phones and chewing tobacco in attorney Kevin Macnamara’s wheelchair in August 2016 at a Sacramento Red Lion Inn. Keeton testified he was paid $2,000 to $3,000 per trip.

“Best case, I break even,” Keeton testified about the compensation. “I’m not a member, so I don’t get the leeway.”

Perhaps the strangest assignment Keeton got was traveling to Missouri twice with Nick Perez to retrieve buried cash and drugs. Perez, a drug runner for Travis Burhop, had been stopped by law enforcement in Eureka, Missouri on May 27, 2016. The cops had been tipped off that Perez was a drug courier and had a large amount of cash in his vehicle. Perez took them to his Super 8 motel room, where a pound of methamphetamine was found in the safe. Police confiscated the cash and drugs. Perez spent a night in jail and was allowed to leave the next day.

Afterwards, Perez told Burhop he buried the cash and drugs in the woods by a river that had a jogging trail along it. Keeton was dispatched to accompany Perez on this Fake Treasure Hunt in the Show Me State. The two drove to Missouri and Keeton testified that he and Perez looked for the buried treasure for several hours. They returned to California empty-handed. However, Burhop was determined to recover the loot and sent the two back to Missouri, this time with metal detectors. (Perez said the buried cash and drugs had magnets affixed to them). And once again, they returned empty-handed.

Samuel Keeton was the tenth-named defendant in the Aryan Brotherhood RICO indictment. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to federal charges associated with conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, and distribution of heroin and methamphetamine. Keeton testified he hopes for a Downward Departure at sentencing. Considering his performance on the witness stand, Keeton stands a good chance of getting one.