This is a repost of a July 2024 article I wrote about the still unsolved case of Mac Dre’s murder. Writer Donald Morrison did some serious heavy lifting on the topic in 2021 and he presented a very compelling case as to how it went down.

The one small quibble I have with Morrison’s article is the following statement:

This racial disparity is evident when watching A&E’s The First 48, a reality television show that follows various homicide detectives in the first two days after a murder. The show, and other shows like it, have been criticized for showing detectives that are predominantly white and victims that are predominantly Black. This overrepresentation of Black victims and suspects makes the white officers look like heroes.

This statement was in the context of lead detective Everett Babcock, who appeared on The First 48 on an unrelated case. Babcock is White and he thoroughly investigated the homicide of a Black man—Mac Dre. That would suggest Babcock put aside any sort of racial agenda he may or may not have had and did his job.

This November will mark the 20th Anniversary of the murder of Andre Hicks, better known as rapper Mac Dre. The Vallejo native was 34 at the time of his death on November 1, 2004, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Andre Hicks (a/k/a Mac Dre)

Mac Dre is an icon in Northern California rap circles. He is credited with inventing the Hyphy Movement and the Thizzle Dance. Mac Dre’s rap career began in the late 1980s and very unwisely rapped about crimes he may or may not have committed. Mac Dre caught a federal bank robbery conspiracy case in the early 1990s and got sentenced to Federal time at Lompoc. After his release, he wised up and started rapping about partying. Mac Dre is believed to have coined (or at least made mainstream) the term “Thizzle”—Ecstasy a/k/a the club drug MDMA.

Interestingly, Mac Dre was a favorite artist of many in the Family Affiliated Irish Mafia (FAIM). After his death, many of Mac Dre’s associates were investigated by Brian Nehring, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) co-Case Agent in the big 2024 Aryan Brotherhood RICO Trial. (Side Note: Nehring really seems to have a thing for FAIM and Thizzle Nation.) Which gets us to the circumstances of Mac Dre’s murder.

The Investigation

In May 2021, writer Donald Morrison did a deep dive into the case. Morrison obtained 1,200 files from the Kansas City Police Department’s investigation and wrote a 9,000-word article that very convincingly explains who did it and why they did it.

The short version is that Mac Dre went to KC on Halloween weekend to perform a show sponsored by neophyte promoter Damon “Big D” Whitmill, who shelled out $12,500 for the event. Mac Dre was met at the airport by Savino Davila, a friend and cocaine dealer. Davila arranged to have his cousin Harrold Piersey chauffer Mac Dre around the self-styled “Heart of America” in a white Dodge van.

Mac Dre was a flake that weekend. He missed a scheduled radio show appearance to promote the concert. He arrived 90 minutes late to a record store signing event. The store owner ultimately regretted hosting it. And he arrived late to the Friday, October 29 concert, where he was the headliner. Mac Dre’s act was stopped early because fans were crowding the front and getting onto the stage.

Whitmill tried to salvage the weekend (and his bank account and reputation) by booking a last-minute club appearance on Sunday, Halloween night. Again, Mac Dre arrived late and didn’t perform. Why Mac Dre didn’t come through that weekend is a question unanswered by Morrison’s article, but one suspects substance abuse played a significant factor. Mac Dre made a lot of enemies during his brief stay in KC, and Damon Whitmill was at the top of the list.

Around 2:30 a.m. November 1, 2004, Mac Dre was riding in the Dodge van driven by Piersey on U.S. Highway 71 near the E. 75th Street exit. A black Infinity sedan pulled up alongside and two gunmen opened fire, one with an AR-15 rifle and the other with a .45 pistol. The Infinity made contact with the van, causing it to veer into the median, cross the opposing lanes of traffic, and come to rest in a roadside ditch. Mac Dre was ejected from the van and sustained fatal injuries.

Curiously, Piersey, apparently uninjured, was able to extricate himself from the van and returned on foot to a hotel. Piersey did not call 911 because he claimed he lost his phone in the crash. It was at Mac Dre’s hotel where Kansas City Police Detective Everett Babcock witnessed several other men going through the rapper’s belongings in his room.

Babcock interviewed all of the key players in the first several days. Whitmill appeared to be Babcock’s main focus, as he requested a voluntary DNA swab, which the concert promoted declined to provide. Whitmill also gave conflicting accounts of how much money he lost or made that weekend; one account claimed he lost money, another said he broke even, and a third where he dubiously asserted that he made almost $6,000.

The black Infinity was recovered with cartridge casings and bullet holes indicating shots had been fired from inside the vehicle. The Infinity was had been stolen months earlier—it was a G-Ride—and was connected to Calvert “Papoose” Antwine II. Interestingly, Antwine was murdered in March 2014.

Babcock also interviewed Savino Davila, who owned the white Dodge van Mac Dre was riding in at the time of his death. Davila was in federal custody at Leavenworth. Several jail house informants said Davila, in custody for cocaine trafficking charges, had information about Mac Dre’s murder. The story that Davila told Babcock—and later recanted—said Damon Whitmill hired Calvert “Papoose” Antwine II and Ta’ron “T-Baby” Smith to kill Mac Dre. Davila—whether he knew it or not—played the role of co-conspirator by calling his cousin and Dodge van wheelman Harrold Piersey to determine the location of the vehicle Mac Dre was riding in during the early hours of November 1. Soon thereafter, Mac Dre was dead.

Solving The Case

The Kansas City Police figured this one out during the early days.

“It’s not a mystery if you look at the case file,” Everett Babcock told Donald Morrison in 2021.

Indeed, everything about who killed Mac Dre centers around Damon Whitmill. Big D had motive, opportunity, and displayed a consciousness of guilt after the fact. How many others were co-conspirators is up to debate. Calvert “Papoose” Antwine II, Ta’ron “T-Baby” Smith, Harrold Piersey, and Savino Davila all fit the bill. But there seem to be a lot of other folks in KC that had issues with Mac Dre circa Halloween 2004.

Reading between the lines, it appears this case may have been presented to a Grand Jury and either 1) it didn’t return a True Bill; or 2) returned a True Bill, but the District Attorney declined to prosecute. So, how does one go about solving a case where the cops have a really good idea who did it, but 20 years have passed and many key players are dead, won’t talk, or are unavailable to testify?

I interviewed former Vallejo Police Detective Sean Kenney in 2020 about a 2013 unsolved homicide unrelated to the Mac Dre case. Kenney has the distinction of killing not one, not two, but three persons in officer-involved shootings in 2012 that were all ruled as justified. In fairness to Kenney, his partner, Jim Capoot, was killed in the line of duty in 2011, so there was a good reason for him to be trigger-happy the following year. Kenney retired from the Vallejo Police Department in 2018.

Kenney told me that these kinds of murder cases—gang cases or guys knee deep in criminal activity—are often solved through wire taps. Guys are heard on intercepted calls—perhaps by the likes of the DEA—revealing details about an unrelated case and get wrapped up. Given how many murders and attempted murders were discussed on the 60 days or so of the Aryan Brotherhood wiretaps, it would seem this is a very real possibility.

Solving Mac Dre’s murder likely involves someone in Kansas City or elsewhere getting recorded talking about it. And if it’s on the phone, it has the potential to become a Federal case. Missouri is also a Death Penalty state, and a murder-for-hire plot is the type of case that gets the mastermind the needle.