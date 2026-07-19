This is a repost of a December 2025 article about Ronnie Yandell. He’s a complicated topic. On one hand, he likes to talk about business on the phone in rather unadulterated language. On the other hand, Yandell has been described as “understanding and forgiving” by government witnessess. Ronald Dean Yandell, 64, is currently housed at the ADX in Colorado.

One of the more interesting court filings from the Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial occurred on April 1, 2024. This was the same day Bobby The Butcher testified as a defense witness for Ronnie Yandell. In fact, the entire week of April 1 had some of the most significant witness testimony in the trial—much of it exculpatory for Yandell and Danny Troxell. However, the jury didn’t see it that way.

The filing centered on the 2015 murder of Hugo “Yogi” Pinell. His murder was examined in depth in the Sacramento trial, as probably more witness testimony concerned this topic than any other.

Gary Littrell

Ronnie Yandell

Background

Hugo “Yogi” Pinell was a long-time Black Guerilla Family member who had participated in the 1971 San Quentin uprising that left six dead, including three correctional officers. Pinell slit the throats of two COs who survived. He also killed a CO at Soledad earlier in 1971. Years later, while housed in the Pelican Bay SHU, Pinell would antagonize White inmates, calling them “blue-eyed devils” and saying they were “born with tails.” Pinell had a ton of enemies who wanted him dead. Courtesy of the Ashker settlement, that opportunity manifested itself.

On August 12, 2015, Pinell was stabbed to death at New Folsom B Facility, allegedly by Jayson “Beaver” Weaver and Waylon Pitchford. Both men earned their Rocks and are among the most influential AB members of their generation. Weaver and Pitchford are scheduled to go to trial for Pinell’s murder in Fresno in April 2026.

Ronnie Yandell was heard in an August 2016 intercepted call bragging about Pinell’s murder with Pat Brady. Yandell was at New Folsom and Brady was at High Desert State Prison at the time of the call. Word travels fast in prison and one suspects Brady knew about Pinell’s murder within minutes of it occurring in 2015. Perhaps because Yandell used a word that rhymes with “trigger” to describe Pinell on the intercepted call, he got charged with ordering Yogi’s murder.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) own investigation into Pinell’s murder centered on one person: Gary Littrell. A long-time AB member, Littrell was at New Folsom B Facility when Pinell was placed there in Summer 2015. Pinell had been incarcerated in various SHUs around California since the 1970s and finally had been released to a General Population yard, which not coincidentally happened to be a stronghold for The Brand.

Littrell died in 2023 and was unavailable to testify in the Sacramento trial. Hence, the government sought to limit what Littrell said to CDCR in the aftermath of the Pinell murder while Yandell’s defense team fought strenuously to get it admitted under a hearsay exception. It appears the government won this fight.

Littrell Talks

Gary Littrell apparently was rather proud of his role in the Hugo Pinell murder. In the words of Ronnie Yandell’s defense team in its April 1, 2024, filing, Littrell “repeatedly confessed to law enforcement officers that he ordered the Pinell homicide.” Yandell’s defense team listed the various ways Littrell took responsibility for Pinell’s murder:

A report of informal interviews between Littrell and CDCR staff that happened “[w]ithout request or further prompting” in September 2015

A report of preliminary request-to-debrief interviews between Littrell and CDCR staff in April and May 2016.

Littrell’s handwritten autobiography

A debriefing report following formal debrief interviews between Littrell and CDCR staff in September and October 2016

Yandell’s defense team noted that Littrell “provided a detailed confession on how he planned and ordered the Pinell homicide,” including:

How he felt encouraged by CDCR staff to commit the murder; How he tried to get the Black Guerilla Family (BGF) to do it first; How, when the BGF declined, he decided to organize the murder himself; How he got the knife made; How he picked Weaver and Pitchford as the assailants; How he observed Pinell’s movements prior to the murder; How he determined when the murder should happen; How he planned to protect Weaver and Pitchford as they committed the murder; and How he organized the white inmates to survive the race riot that followed.

Yandell’s defense team wrote in the 2024 filing that, “CDCR officials noted that Mr. Littrell’s confessions were ‘reliable’—including because they were both ‘self-incriminating’ and ‘corroborated.’ At the time of the Pinell murder, Yandell was locked up in the New Folsom SHU; he was not in a position to shot call on B Facility. Yet Yandell was charged with ordering Pinell’s murder and ultimately convicted in the Sacramento RICO case.

The Frame Job

The Sacramento jury did not hear about Gary Littrell’s confession, although it did hear indirectly about it from Jeremy “Zap” Beasley. Moreover, CDCR officials, including Secretary Jeff Macomber who was the New Folsom warden when Pinell was murdered, more or less admitted that they knew placing Pinell at New Folsom B Facility was going to lead to “security concerns” for Yogi.

The only testimony in the Sacramento trial that clearly indicated Ronnie Yandell had ordered Pinell’s murder came from none other than Travis “The Perjurer” Burhop. Very curiously, the day before Burhop took the stand as a government witness, he had a meeting with the prosecution team to discuss the Pinell murder. The prosecution claimed Burhop told them Jake Corbett’s attorney was working behind the scenes to have Gary Littrell take the rap for the Pinell homicide circa 2020. It seems she didn’t need to do so since Littrell had already done so in 2015 and 2016. Things that make one go Hmmm.

In sum, CDCR obtained an unequivocal confession from Gary Littrell that he ordered Hugo Pinell’s murder and still Ronnie Yandell was charged with it. And rat witness Travis Burhop sealed the deal. This goes to show that one should never trust the word of Travis “The Perjurer” Burhop.