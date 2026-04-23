The biggest trial in Northern California at the moment began Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at the brand spanking new Tani Cantil-Sakauye Courthouse in Sacramento. The second day of witness testimony on Wednesday, April 22 had a recurring theme: Reluctant witnesses that didn’t want to testify.

Tani Cantil-Sakauye Courthouse in Sacramento

And for good reason: The almost-packed gallery is filled with a lot of sketchy characters. At the conclusion of the AM session, Judge Michael Bowman asked a member of the gallery to stay behind for a talking-to about appropriate courtroom behavior after the gallery member offered his commentary on a witness’ testimony while she was on the stand. During the PM session, a teenager seated in the row in front of me was making nonverbal gestures to one of the defendants.

To recap the case, around 2 a.m. on April 3, 2022, six people were shot and killed outside the District 30 nightclub on K Street in Downtown Sacramento. Another 12 were injured. Authorities recovered 114 spent cartridges. Defendants Mtula Payton and Dandrae Martin are on trial and face LWOP if convicted.

The prosecution’s theory of the case is that it was a direct result of gang rivalry between Blood and Crip sets, although the prosecution’s opening statement was so hard to follow in this regard because the nuance of the conflict runs so deep. The defense argues that this was self-defense

The first witness to testify—we’ll just call her Ms. G. because she was one of the surviving shooting victims—had been inside District 30 in the hours before the mass shooting. After the club discharged its patrons, she found herself purchasing a hot dog from a street vendor, accompanied by his 10-year-old son. The hot dog vendor sensed the situation outside District 30 was getting tense and packed up shop.

Ms. G ended up getting hit in the back by a bullet fragment. She was able to make to J Street, one block over, and a Good Samaritan couple gave her a ride to UC Davis Medical Center. The bullet fragment was lodged in a part of her body that did not contain vital organs and the doctors made the decision to leave it inside her.

On the witness stand, Ms. G walked back a statement she made to police about seeing men reaching for their waistbands immediately before the shooting. She testified she was a bit hasty in making that statement to the cops. The two defense teams made a point of eliciting from Ms. G on cross-examination that she felt safe before the shooting but, in hindsight, recognized things were going downhill quick.

The next witness was Dena Branch, who was neither a shooting victim nor an observer of the mass shooting. Branch had planned to meet her niece at District 30, but arrived around 1:30 a.m. and was denied entry by the bouncer. Sometime around 1:45 a.m., Branch’s niece exited District 30 and the two decided to “walk the strip after the clubs let out.” At the corner of K Street and 10th Street, a female bystander warned them, “the corner wasn’t safe.”

Branch and her niece heeded the advice and made their way to a parking garage where the niece’s car was parked. Then the sounds of gunfire.

“I felt like I was in the middle of the war,” Branch testified. “I was running for my life.”

Branch testified that she and her niece prayed and then got into the younger woman’s car. The niece happened to be pregnant, so Branch got in the rear to shield her niece from potential gunfire. The two were able to escape unharmed. Branch returned after the shooting to reclaim her car, which was parked on-street. However, it was in the middle of an expanding crime scene.

Branch said the police asked her to assist with crowd control in exchange for getting access to her car, which she did for 30 to 40 minutes. (Side Note: Since when do the cops ask for civilians to assist in crowd control?) Branch testified that the cops pulled a bait-and-switch and told her she could not get access to her car because it was in a crime scene.

Branch came back later and testified she felt coerced into doing a police interview on the pretext that she would get her car back. She didn’t get her car and her ride, which didn’t have the license plate blurred out, was featured on the news all weekend. Branch testified she was “pissed” that the police had lied to her about getting her car back.

During Branch’s testimony, defense attorney Linda Parisi repeatedly objected, causing Judge Bowman to overrule her and retort “I know the law.”

“It Aint Snitching If The Motherfucker Is Dead”

The third and final witness was perhaps the most significant. Jarrod “Frisco” Bolden, 34 at the time of the events in question, was originally from the Hunter’s Point neighborhood of San Francisco. He had caught a robbery case and did 9 years in state prison. Bolden was released in 2019.

Bolden downplayed and minimized his knowledge of gangs, what he witnessed outside District 30, and his interview with the police. Bolden and a female friend had been at a party in Natomas earlier in the evening. They made plans to meet up with DeVazia Turner, who had been friends with Bolden since the age of 14. Turner was one of the decedents and is theorized to have played a role in the shootout.

Bolden testified he approached District 30 with his female friend and encountered Joshua Hoye, who was “belligerent.” Hoye, who Bolden said appeared to be intoxicated, was outside District 30. Bolden “didn’t like the atmosphere” and decided to leave with his lady friend. Bolden added that District 30 didn’t have valet parking, which elicited laughter from the gallery.

Bolden’s interactions with Hoye were front and center in the prosecution’s direct examination.

“His body language was aggressive,” Bolden testified.

Turner was inside the club and Bolden Facetimed with him to tell him he wouldn’t be going in. He returned to his vehicle and learned about the shooting later that night. After he learned Turner was one of the decedents, Bolden reached out to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office to inquire about recovering jewelry Turner was wearing at the time of his death.

A photograph of the jewelry was shown to the jury. They were two gold necklaces that read “EZY” and “SIP.” EZY was the nickname of a friend of Bolden’s killed in 2015. Baby EZY was also the nickname of DeVazia Turner. “SIP” stood for Shine In Peace. Both were valued at $30,000 each.

This prompted a detective to contact Bolden and interview him. Bolden had some interesting things to say.

“It ain’t snitching if the motherfucker is dead,” Bolden told the cops regarding Joshua Hoye. Bolden also inquired if the interview was being recorded, which he testified was because he had legal rights he wanted to protect. “I didn’t feel safe walking through the fucking crowd that was getting in front of the club.”

Bolden repeatedly attempted to resist answering questions by saying he would be speculating, he had made assumptions, or his only interactions were with Hoye and he knew nothing about who he might be associated with.

On cross-examination, Bolden admitted he was friends with defendant Mtula Payton.

Jarrod Bolden was “family” with one of the dead men believed to having started the shooting (Turner), was friends with one of the defendants (Payton), and was negatively interacting with another soon-to-be dead man (Hoye), in the lead up to the mass shooting. Connect the dots.