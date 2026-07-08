Closing arguments in The People v. Dandre Martin and Mtula Payton (a/k/a The Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting Trial) wrapped up the week of June 29, 2026. However, the jury won’t begin deliberations until the week of July 13, 2026 because a juror is unavailable.

The trial revealed that the mass shooting was the result of conflict between Straight Crips and Cut Crips. While both Martin and Payton were members of the 29th Street Crips, the two had different philosophies about gang loyalty. Martin, his brother Smiley Martin, and Joshua Hoye were of the opinion that 29th Street Crips only run with 29th Street. Payton, on the other hand, associated with gang members from other sets, including Del Paso Heights (DPH) Bloods and another gang called Stars.

Payton had been to prison, as had Sergio Harris, a DPH Blood OG. Both associated with each other and perhaps because of their prison experience, they felt that superseded street gang politics.

On April 2, 2022, the Martins had made a social media video in DPH bad-mouthing Cut Crips. Unsurprisingly, the Straight Crips and Cut Crips encountered each other that night at the intersection of K Street / 10th Street.

At 2 a.m., all hell broke loose. Six people ended up dead, including Harris, Hoye, and DeVazia Turner—who were all shooters—and three women. The prosecution described all three of the women as innocent. All six decedents were found on 10th Street between J Street and K Street.

Another 12 people were non-fatally shot, including Dandre Martin and Payton, as well as several others who were in the thick of the gang conflict that night. The Sacramento Police recovered 114 shell casings. An unexplained cluster of 44 shell casings of two different calibers was found at the 10th Street / Kayak Alley, half a block south of 10th/K. Neither the prosecution nor the defense could explain who fired these rounds, which constituted close to 40 percent of the shell casings at the scene.

In fact, prosecutor Megan Eixenberger made a point of poo-pooing the Kayak Alley shell casings.

“Kayak Alley was not part of this,” she said.

Legal Theories

The People charged Dandre Martin and Mtula Pyton with the murder of the three female decedents. The prosecution conceded that the homicides of the three male decedents were self-defense.

Prosecutor Megan Eixenberger contended in closing arguments that the two defendants were guilty of murder under the theory of proximate cause, which negated any self-defense claims. Proximate cause can be summed up as one cannot create a situation where loss of life is likely and then claim it was an accident or self-defense. Eixenberger emphasized it doesn’t matter if any of the defendants’ rounds actually killed any of the three female victims.

“By creating a deadly environment, they are just as guilty,” Eixenberger told the jury.

Payton’s defense attorney Reid Kingsbury pushed back, contending that this was very much a case of self-defense. Kingsbury argued that none of the female decedents were shot with bullets from Payton’s firearm; his client had bad aim. On top of that, the unidentified Kayak Alley shooters are very relevant to this case.

Martin’s defense attorney Linda Parisi took a similar approach. She, like Kingsbury, emphasized how Richard, the 11-year-old hot dog vendor, made a mistake in identifying the male who flashed his firearm.

“This was murder; this was not a legitimate case of self-defense,” prosecutor Brad Ng told the jury in rebuttal. “This was nothing more than another old fashion shootout between rival gang members as part of their ongoing gang feud.”

Ng analogized proximate cause to a “domino run” in rebuttal. While the final domino falling might have triggered an event such as a balloon being released, it was the initial domino falling that set everything in motion. “Whose bullet killed who, does not matter,” Ng told the jury.

Adding to the complexity of the case are the missing firearms. Dandre Martin discarded his firearm after the shooting. Parisi alleged in an interview with the Sacramento Bee that Sergio Harris’s cousin took his slain relative’s firearm after the shooting. Thus, proving who shot who is nearly impossible.

Hence, the question before the jury is whether proximate cause trumps self-defense. Moreover, the Kayak Alley cluster throws a curveball into the mix, as it adds a lot of reasonable doubt of what exactly went down that night.

The prosecution and defense teams have stipulated that both defendants were felons in possession of firearms that night. The prosecution has also alleged a special circumstance of multiple murders against both defendants, which would get them LWOP if found true.

The trial, which began in April 2026, is now in its fourth month. Between long trial days, reluctant witnesses, and gang politics, one can see a scenario where the jury throws up its hands trying to make sense of things and hangs or reaches a compromised verdict.