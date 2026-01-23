Profiles In Courage Or Profiles In Cowardice?
Making sense of the Uvalde, Texas school police officer trial
On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, former Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officer Adrian Gonzales was acquitted of 29 counts of child endangerment. Gonzales was the first officer to arrive at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, and the Texas Rangers later determined he missed an opportunity to neutralize the 18-year-old shooter. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Grant’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.