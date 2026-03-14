This is a repost of a March 2024 article about Justin “Rune” Petty. Perhaps the most mysterious of the Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO defendants, Petty did not cooperate and did not testify, suggesting he is preserving himself for something else. Yet he was housed in Eight West and had a first-hand glimpse of what was going on. Justin Petty, 44, is housed at FCI Petersburg Medium in Virginia. He has a release date of November 6, 2028.

Justin “Rune” Petty had a good job working for Golden State Overnight (GSO). Then in June 2019, he got named in a federal RICO indictment and found himself in Sacramento County Jail, section Eight West, rubbing elbows with some of the heaviest members of the Aryan Brotherhood. Testimony in the big Aryan Brotherhood RICO Trial in Sacramento has revealed new details about Petty’s hustle sending contraband into prison.

Born July 15, 1981, Petty of Los Angeles racked up five felony convictions between 2002 and 2013. Convictions included possessing or manufacturing a dangerous weapon, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, and burglary. Dina Santos, Petty’s attorney, revealed in a 2023 sentencing brief that Rune grew up on the streets as an “unsupervised youth with no male figure in his life” and began using hard drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, at age 13.

The Quarterly Package Hustle

Through his employment with GSO, Petty developed a hustle of inserting contraband into quarterly packages sent to California prison inmates. In 2016, Petty sent multiple packages into New Folsom and High Desert State Prison. He would distract his boss at the GSO facility and insert contraband into packages that were in transit from the vendor to prison.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Lt. Matthew DeForest testified about how quarterly packages work. Family and friends of inmates can order appliances (e.g., TVs) and food from an approved vendor, which is then sent into prison by an approved carrier such as GSO. Upon arrival at Receiving and Release, CDCR screens the package with an X-Ray machine and drug detection dogs. Assuming no contraband is found, the package is delivered to the inmate.

On August 11, 2016, Petty called Ronnie Yandell on his contraband prison cell phone. The DEA was monitoring the call. Petty and Yandell discussed how he had been sending contraband—cell phones and drugs—into High Desert State Prison. Petty said the quarterly packages were labeled as coming from Golden State Packages, not GSO. Hence, Petty was confident he would evade detection by law enforcement.

Petty also ran with a Neo-Nazi group known as White Aryan Resistance (WAR), which was founded by Tom Metzger. WAR got a lot of attention in the 1980s and 1990s for hate crimes and was on the losing end of a $12.5 million lawsuit filed on behalf of a 28-year-old Ethiopian man beaten to death in Portland, Oregon in 1988. WAR has kept a much lower profile during the past three decades.

While this scheme was up and running, a quarterly package arrived at New Folsom without the expected contraband dope. Ronnie Yandell was angry and dispatched Donald “Popeye” Mazza to get at Petty about the missing dope. Mazza testified he tracked down Petty and advised him he had better make Yandell whole or else the AB was going to green light WAR. Petty came through with the missing dope within 10 hours.

Honey Buns and Quaker Oats

No Honey Buns But Lots of Cell Phones

The contraband-filled quarterly package scheme fell apart in early September 2016, when parcels were intercepted at New Folsom and High Desert. Yandell and Petty had several calls in late August 2016 discussing the planned shipments that were monitored by the DEA. Both prisons were notified.

On September 2, 2016, a quarterly package addressed to inmate David Wall arrived at New Folsom. CDCR was expecting it. Special Agent Scott Givens testified it contained methamphetamine, heroin, three cell phones, two cell phone charging cables, two Bluetooth ear pieces, a cell phone battery, six Dremel grinding discs, seven lighters, seven small screwdrivers, and 10 saw blades. The DEA laboratory tested the drugs and determined the package contained 24.5 grams of methamphetamine and 15.3 grams of heroin. The contraband was concealed inside boxes of Quaker Oats, Honey Buns, and fudge brownies.

By the afternoon of September 2, both Yandell and Petty were aware that CDCR had intercepted the package and discussed the situation on a phone call monitored by the DEA. Petty was concerned that his fingerprints were on the contraband items. Yandell and Petty speculated that one of their phones may be wire tapped, but ultimately dismissed that possibility. (One can imagine the reaction in the DEA Wire Room).

On September 6, 2016, a quarterly package addressed to inmate Tony Barron arrived at High Desert State Prison. As with the New Folsom package, CDCR was expecting it. Lt. Matthew DeForest testified it contained heroin, methamphetamine, and 10 cell phones. The DEA laboratory tested the drugs and determined the package contained 40.5 grams of heroin and 39.9 grams of methamphetamine. The contraband was concealed inside boxes of Honey Buns, Oatmeal Cream Pies and fudge brownies.

“No honey buns, but lots of cell phones?” Assistant United States Attorney Jason Hitt queried DeForest, who confirmed that was the case.

After the various male defendants in the RICO indictment were transferred out of Sacramento County Jail in 2020, Petty landed at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada County. Dina Santos, Petty’s attorney, told the Court he completed 72 courses of education, earned over 35 certificates, and “has grown even more talented in his art skills” during his stay in Nevada City.

Justin Petty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in February 2023. He did not sign a Cooperation Agreement and was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison in October 2023. Petty is incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution Florence in Colorado’s Prison Valley and has a release date of November 6, 2028.