On Saturday, July 4, 2026—the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence—it was revealed that Paul Pelosi was involved a hit-and-run in Yountville in Napa County the day before. CBS News reported the following:

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is suspected of crashing into a parked car and driving away from the scene Friday afternoon in Northern California, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Continuing:

Deputies said they were told by a witness that the driver who hit the car briefly stopped, but then left the scene. The vehicle that left the scene was described as a brown-colored convertible, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies soon found the suspect vehicle partially blocking Yountville Cross Road and that a California Highway Patrol vehicle was parked behind it. Deputies then learned that the driver was 86-year-old Paul Pelosi and noticed that the vehicle had significant damage on the front right side, the sheriff’s office said.

More:

According to the sheriff’s office, Pelosi admitted to hitting something but told them he did not know what he hit so he had kept driving. He allegedly told deputies he continued to drive until his vehicle became disabled. Deputies said an investigation ruled out alcohol being a factor in the crash and that Paul Pelosi was not arrested in accordance with misdemeanor arrest laws.

Yountville, California; David DePape attacking Paul Pelosi

What’s rather interesting is that David DePape’s State appeal dropped on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. DePape was the Canadian National illegal immigrant who hit Paul Pelosi over the head with a hammer on October 28, 2022. This is how the appeal read:

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on October 28, 2022, Paul Pelosi was awakened by the sound of the door to his bedroom bursting open and saw a “very large man,” later determined to be DePape, standing with a hammer and some zip ties in his hand. DePape asked if he was Paul Pelosi; Pelosi said he was and DePape asked, “Where’s Nancy?”

Summarizing the case for brevity, DePape struck the octogenarian Paul Pelosi twice in the head with a hammer in the presence of San Francisco Police officers. The incident was recorded on body-worn cameras. Paul Pelosi suffered two lacerations on the right side of his scalp with corresponding skull fractures.

DePape was a weird guy who was all over the map in his political beliefs. On one hand, he was all in on Black Lives Matter yet seemed to have very Libertarian sympathies. DePape also had no love for Nancy Pelosi. Mental illness and substance abuse were significant factors in DePape’s decision to commit violent crimes.

In November 2023, DePape was convicted federally of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer (Nancy Pelosi) (18 U.S.C. § 1201(a)(5), (d)) and assault on an immediate family member of a federal official (Pelosi) (id. § 115(a)(1)(A)). That’s pretty swift for a federal case.

Meanwhile, in December 2022, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office charged DePape with six felony offenses: Willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder; first degree residential burglary; inflicting injury on an elder likely to cause great bodily injury; assault with a deadly weapon; false imprisonment of an elder; and threatening a family member of a public official. DePape was convicted at a jury trial in June 2024 and was later sentenced to LWOP.

DePape appealed pursuant to California’s statutory double jeopardy protections. He got three of his State counts dismissed. The First Appellate District upheld the dismissal by a split decision of 2 to 1. However, Justice Tara Desautels pushed back arguing:

I would find that jeopardy does not bar the charges of attempted premeditated murder in the first degree or elder abuse. Therefore, I would affirm the dismissal of the assault with a deadly weapon charge but reverse the dismissal of the charges for attempted premeditated murder and elder abuse (counts 1 & 3), which are eligible to be retried. For these reasons, I respectfully dissent.

It remains to be seen if Paul Pelosi left the scene because he thought he could get away with it (Rules for Thee and Not For Me) or if he was experiencing lingering effects of being hit over the head with a hammer. Or perhaps both.

It’s also worth noting Yountville is where the French Laundry is located. The French Laundry was where Gavin Newsom decided to ignore all of his onerous COVID social distancing and mask mandates and was caught on camera at a large dinner hosted by a lobbyist in November 2020.

David DePape, 46, is doing All Day at the California Correctional Institution (Tehachapi) in Kern County.