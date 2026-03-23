With Cesar Chavez well on his way to being cancelled, it’s worth revisiting another high-profile case of dubious sexual abuse allegations made against a deceased person: The Patricia Campbell Hearst Saga.

Jeffrey Toobin recounted this tale in his 2016 book American Heiress: The Wild Saga of the Kidnapping, Crimes, and Trial of Patty Hearst. It’s an excellent read, and the best part is Toobin plays it straight and keeps his politics out of it.

Patricia Campbell Hearst was a 19-year-old UC Berkeley student in early 1974. She was engaged to marry a man named Steve Weed and the two lived in an off-campus apartment on Benvenue Avenue. In December 1973, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article about Hearst’s and Weed’s planned wedding. The article mentioned Hearst was an art history student at Berkeley.

American Heiress by Jeffrey Toobin

Bill Harris, a member of the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA), read the article. The SLA decided that kidnapping a high-profile person such as Hearst would make a splash and also potentially allow them to trade her for two jailed SLA members. On the evening of February 4, 1974, the SLA kidnapped Hearst, took her to a safe house in Daly City, and kept her in a closet for several days. Hearst would later claim she was raped by SLA member Willy Wolfe during this time period.

In April 1974, Hearst participated in the Hibernia Bank robbery in San Francisco. This was the incident that produced the iconic security camera image of Hearst holding a big gun. The SLA chose the bank because of its high-quality security cameras; it really wanted to send a message. And it was quite a message; the SLA was front-page news across America.

Following the bank robbery, the SLA headed south to Los Angeles. Their leader, Donald “Cinque” DeFreeze was from LA and the SLA holed up with a Black family in what could be best described as a trap house on East Fifty Fourth Street in South Central. On May 17, 1974, the Los Angeles Police Department and FBI descended on the house after the SLA shot up a sporting goods store on Crenshaw Boulevard.

In a scene that would foreshadow the 1993 Waco Branch Davidian siege, the LAPD exchanged gunfire with the SLA members hunkered down in the house. The LAPD and FBI fired CS gas canisters and Federal 555 riot tear gas into the house, which eventually caught fire. The whole affair was broadcast live on television.

Patty Hearst watched the gun battle and fire from a hotel room in Anaheim. Her onetime lover Willy Wolfe was one of the six SLA members who died in the blaze. Wolfe was found wearing an Olmec monkey, a stone relic in the shape of a monkey face, which he wore on a necklace. Hearst had a similar Olmec monkey that was found in her purse after she was arrested in September 1975.

The Keen Paralegal

Patty Hearst was represented by F. Lee Bailey, perhaps the most famous defense attorney in America at the time. She was being prosecuted in federal court for the 1974 San Francisco bank robbery. By the time of her 1976 trial, Hearst was claiming she was a victim of sexual abuse by Willy Wolfe.

One of the members of the prosecution team was a 23-year-old paralegal named Carole Westrick. Hearst’s co-defendants, Bill and Emily Harris, had turned on her and told the authorities Hearst was not the victim of sexual abuse and, in fact, had initiated the relationship with Wolfe. Emily Harris mentioned the Olmec monkey charm in an interview. Westrick—roughly the same age as Hearst—caught on to its significance and brought this to the attention of the prosecutors. Westrick wrote a note to her boss that read, “No woman would carry around a momento from a man who raped her and couldn’t stand for over a year!”

As it would turn out, the Olmec monkey was the smoking gun that undermined Patty Hearst’s defense. On March 19, 1976, Patricia Campbell Hearst was convicted of bank robbery. In September 1976, Hearst was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. She was sent to Federal Correctional Institution Dublin in Alameda County.

Patty Hearst never served her full sentence. President Jimmy Carter commuted it in January 1979 after bipartisan lobbying led by, ironically, former California Governor and future President Ronald Reagan. In 2001, outgoing President Bill Clinton pardoned Patty Hearst, making her the first person to receive both a commutation and a pardon.

But Hearst wasn’t out of the woods yet. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office spent a considerable amount of time in 2001 debating whether to use her as a witness in the prosecution of her fellow SLA members for the 1975 Crocker National Bank robbery that left customer Myrna Opsahl dead. The DA’s Office internal thinking was described in detail in Gary Delsohn’s 2003 book The Prosecutors. Ultimately, Hearst was not called as a witness, and the defendants all took plea deals.

In sum, Patty Hearst attempted to smut up her dead former lover as a rapist and got found out. Keep that in mind as this Cesar Chavez cancellation effort plays out.