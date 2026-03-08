Between 1992 and 1995, Pelican Bay State Prison correctional officers Mike Powers and Jose Garcia set up a number of inmate assaults, typically attacks on child molesters. They even timed one assault in 1993 to coincide with a prison visit by a federal judge, who viewed the yard being put down from an observation tower.

And Powers and Garcia’s subsequent legal woes brought none other than Robert Noel and Marjorie Knoller up to Del Norte County in the mid-1990s, which is how they came to represent Paul “Cornfed” Schneider.

A-Facility Follies

Sergeant Mike Powers was assigned to Pelican Bay A-Facility. Correctional Officer Jose Garcia worked under Powers. Former Pelican Bay administrator Robert Ayers described A-Yard as follows in a 2024 appearance on The Gray Line podcast:

A-Yard was just your run of the mill 180 [degree] maximum security level four yard. Basically you had a bunch of bad characters out there. Long-term, violence prone, escape risk inmates.

Ayers described his introduction to Powers.

I got to Pelican Bay as the chief deputy the day after Thanksgiving 1994. I don’t think I was there a week and I started hearing the name Mike Powers. He was a sergeant on A-Facility. I heard some stories that Sergeant Powers was a criminal, a convict in green, he’s doing all kinds of scandalous things on the yard, doing bad things to inmates, and that sort of thing…Then I would hear—literally moments later—that Sergeant Powers was probably the best pure corrections line staff at the institution. He could walk out on any yard and within a minute read exactly what was going on on the yard. He could read inmates. He was a pure corrections specialist.

Powers and Garcia were accomplished martial artists. Garcia operated a dojo in Oregon that many of their fellow correctional officers trained at.

Ayers noted that Powers’ office was in the A-Yard gymnasium, which was both unusual and problematic.

Powers was regarded as a pretty good guy. He had some quirks and maybe some unorthodox issues, but most of the people thought he was pretty OK. But as more things materialized over time, more staff kept keeping him at arm’s length.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California alleged that Powers and Garcia arranged for seven inmates to be assaulted between July 1992 and September 1995. Garcia told one assailant who later became a federal informant “that there were over 500 sex offenders between the two [prison] yards, and that it needed to be cleaned up.”

Perhaps the most brazen incident occurred in September 1993 when federal Judge Thelton Henderson visited Pelican Bay. Powers, aware of Henderson’s visit, told an inmate “the yard was going down” while the judge was going to be on the premises. Here’s how a 2004 federal appeal described Henderson’s visit:

While Judge Henderson was being taken to an observation tower overlooking the prison yard, guards fired warning shots and ordered everyone in the yard onto the ground. Some of Judge Henderson’s staff were in the yard at the time and had to lie on the ground with the prisoners. Shortly thereafter, the judge and his staff were ushered into a conference room and shown a pile of knives that had just been confiscated in the yard.

The FBI Investigation

Circa 1995, the FBI began investigating Powers and Garcia. The latter man lied during an interview, which was his downfall. Garcia was represented by San Francisco attorneys Robert Noel and Marjorie Knoller, who would later go on to make headlines in 2001 for possessing the presa canarios that mauled Diane Whipple to death.

Brian Parry was an administrator in the California Department of Corrections headquarters in Sacramento and was assigned to investigate allegations of correctional officer misconduct in 1995. Parry recounted how the federal case against the two played out:

Most of the testimony was all inmates—inmates testifying against Garcia and Powers. It was very interesting because historically you don’t get a lot of convictions based on inmate witnesses. But in this case, the vast majority to my recollection, were all inmate witnesses. They weren’t really good guys to begin with. But they told a similar story. And sure enough, the jury found these guys credible and eventually got both Powers and Garcia convicted of federal charges.

Ayers recounted how he got caught in the middle between the Del Norte County District Attorney’s Office inquiry and the FBI’s investigation.

That was a real anxiety-causing situation because between the assistant DA in Del Norte County and the FBI guys, they’re sitting there telling these inmates that if they testify you’ll get this, you’ll get out early…They weren’t telling us. They weren’t telling me what they were promising these guys. They were promising things that couldn’t be delivered…And when I told them they couldn’t be delivered, the FBI wanted to come after me for obstruction of justice.

Ayers attempted to make sense of where Powers went wrong:

I had heard some things…He did a lot of roadside justice at Folsom. A little extracurricular justice if you will. He had a small group there that did it with him. It was all because these inmates were nothing but a bunch of scum-sucking inmates that got nothing coming. And we’re the good guys. We’re here for justice. They’re gonna get justice by God.

Ayers noted that a lot of the New Folsom prison administration went up to Del Norte County to run Pelican Bay when it opened in 1989. Parry observed New Folsom staff had a reputation of doing things their way; hence, it was dubbed the Folsom Department of Corrections.

When Pelican Bay opened, a lot of people went up there from Folsom…There was some leadership from Folsom that went up. Their position was, ‘We’re going to show everybody how to run a SHU.’ And they did. And it ended up in litigation less than two years later. And the department got its butt kicked.

Edward Michael Powers and Jose Garcia were convicted at trial in April 2002. Powers got 7 years, while Garcia got 6 years in the feds. Powers, 79, has been out of the United States of Bureau of Prisons custody since November 1, 2012. Garcia is deceased.