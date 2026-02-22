Grant’s Substack

Dennis King
Feb 22

People from El Sobrante have always been on a different level, some parts of El Sobrante house affluent folks and they hold some disdain for us folks from Richmond and SanPablo , i can’t remember the name but they had a gang , wearing the car club jackets wjth gang name on the back , there was a theater , Park Theater, now a church on Dam Rd , Friday and Saturday nights some of us from San Pablo / Richmond would take our dates there for make out sessions, but on a few occasions when we came out of the theater we would have a brief skirmish with them fellas from El Sobrante, i remember i had a cast on my arm that made contact with a couple heads during one fight . We also ran into these guys when we would try to attend dances at DeAnza High School, even the police didnt like us because we we were from Richmond/ San Pablo . Those were the good old days growing up in the East Bay .

