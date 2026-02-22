The Pareto Principle posits that for many outcomes, roughly 80 percent of the consequences arise from 20 percent of the causes. Also known as the Vital Few and the 80/20 Rule, the Pareto Principle explains why small numbers of people account for a disproportionate amount of the outcomes. One example: 20 percent of people who get married account for 80 percent of divorces.

The Pareto Principle can also apply to geography. Certain places seem to have a disproportionate amount of criminal activity. And certain places have a disproportionate amount of notorious or very odd cases. One such location in Contra Costa County is the intersection of San Pablo Dam Road and Appian Way in El Sobrante.

San Pablo Dam Road in El Sobrante

The Murder of Kimberly Hoglund

Circa March 2016, Dylan Reese was a heroin addict who was supplied by Andre Villedrouin, who lived in East Richmond. Villedrouin’s house was described as a shooting gallery—blood was on the walls, carpet, and furniture from all the intravenous drug use that occurred at the location. Kimberly Hoglund 47, and a mother of two daughters, lived in a studio apartment over Villedrouin’s garage.

(Side Note: Kimberly Hoglund had married Donnie Phillips, father of Family Affiliated Irish Mafia co-founder Coby Phillips, on not one but two occasions. More proof that everything in West Contra Costa always seems to come back to Coby Phillips).

On April 1, 2016, a dope-sick Reese showed up at Villedrouin’s house looking to score some H. Villedrouin departed in Reese’s Mercedes Benz to score some smack from his supplier while Reese and his girlfriend remained at the residence. Reese had concealed heroin in a condom he had swallowed and had gone into the bathroom to retrieve it. While Reese was in the bathroom, two men (The Nephews) showed up at the house looking for Villedrouin. The Nephews were armed with a firearm. Upon Reese exiting the bathroom, The Nephews pistol-whipped him, stripped him to his underwear, and robbed him. As The Nephews left, they warned Reese, “nothing better happen to Moms”—a reference to Hoglund.

Reese was able to escape but returned seeking revenge on Hoglund. A confrontation occurred in which Hoglund told Reese he “fucking deserved it.” Reese would later testify he “lost his mind,” and brutally beat Hoglund to death inside her apartment over Villedrouin’s garage. Afterwards, Reese covered Hoglund’s body with blanket and made a half-hearted attempted at cleaning up. Eventually, Reese and Villedrouin placed Hoglund into the trunk of his Mercedes where it remained for the next week. Reese and his girlfriend argued over what to do with Hoglund’s remains. On April 7, 2016, Reese buried Hoglund’s body in an acquaintance’s backyard near the intersection of San Pablo Dam Road / Appian Way in El Sobrante.

Kimberly Hoglund had been subpoenaed to testify in an unrelated legal matter in Contra Costa County Superior Court. On April 11, 2016, a District Attorney’s Office inspector showed up at Andre Villedrouin’s house looking for Hoglund. Instead, he found Dylan Reese acting suspiciously along with the Mercedes. The acquaintance ultimately revealed what happen and led authorities to Hoglund’s body on April 19, 2016. Reese and Villedrouin were arrested.

Dyland Reese went to trial in November 2018 and was convicted of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 15 years to life and is incarcerated at California State Prison Solano in Vacaville. Andre Villedrouin went to trial as Reese’s co-defendant and took a paper commitment for manslaughter on the second day of testimony.

Other Cases

Three other cases of note have occurred near the intersection San Pablo Dam Road / Appian Way:

The Murder of Willie Sims: On November 11, 2016, Willie Sims went to the then-Capri Club, which neighbored the property where Kimberly Hoglund was buried several months earlier. The Capri Club had a reputation as a White-only bar. Sims was Black and received a number of dirty looks when he attempted to introduce himself. Daniel Porter-Kelly, Daniel Ortega, and Ray Simons took matters into their own hands and brutally beat Sims. As Simons left the scene in a vehicle, he shot Sims twice from the passenger seat of the car. Sims’ murder received a huge amount of attention and was initially portrayed as a hate crime, although those charges were later dropped. Simons was convicted of first-degree murder and Porter-Kelly of second-degree murder at trial in 2021. Porter-Kelly’s conviction was overturned on appeal in December 2024.

The Mother’s Day Massacre: In May 2001, Aryan Brotherhood heavyweight Ronnie Yandell committed the Mother’s Day massacre at a residence a short distance San Pablo Dam Road / Appian Way. Yandell and another man paid a visit to the Gutierrez house on Sunday, May 13: Mother’s Day. Yandell’s ostensible motive was to assert his control over the local meth trade. After several members of the household went to bed, there was a fight for a firearm. Multiple gunshots sounded. Two men were shot dead, a third was shot and survived, and fled the scene. Yandell was brutally beaten by the surviving Gutierrezes and subsequently hospitalized. Ronnie Yandell was tried in 2004 and convicted of first-degree murder and manslaughter. He was sentenced to 64 years to life and was sent straight to the Pelican Bay Security Housing Unit.

The Night Stalker Revelation: Retired San Francisco Police legend Frank Falzon wrote in his 2022 memoir San Francisco Homicide Inspector 5-Henry-7: My Inside Story of the Night Stalker, City Hall Murders, Zebra Killings, Chinatown Gang Wars, and a City Under Siege about how he identified the identity of the Night Stalker in August 1985 in El Sobrante. Falzon had traced jewelry stolen during burglaries and a murder committed by the Night Stalker in San Francisco to a woman named Donna Myers who lived in San Pablo. It just so happened Myers was in a relationship with a man named Armando Rodriguez who lived in El Sobrante and was originally from El Paso, Texas. Rodriguez had known Richard Ramirez from their days in El Paso and acted as his fence. Falzon paid a visit to El Sob and was convinced Rodriguez knew the identity of the Night Stalker. Falzon placed Rodriguez in the back of his police car, punched him as hard as he could, and got him to reveal that the Night Stalker was “Richard Ramirez.” This led to Ramirez’s apprehension in East LA on August 31, 1985 and his ultimate death penalty conviction in 1989. Ramirez died in 2013.

Overall, El Sobrante is a rather quiet community that rarely makes the news. There’s a couple of other locations in Contra Costa County that have had their share of notorious and odd cases (e.g., Romi’s Liquor & Food in Antioch and the Rancho Market & Deli in North Richmond), but San Pablo Dam Road / Appian Way in El Sobrante is on another level.