One of the fallouts from the Dublin federal prison scandal is that a woman named in the Fresno Aryan Brotherhood RICO indictment may be getting relief from her 12+ year sentence courtesy of her testimony—as a defense witness.

Stephanie Madsen, 39, of both Bakersfield and Torrance, was moving major weight for the AB circa 2020. After getting busted transporting meth in 2020, she cooperated with law enforcement and received a downward departure. She is currently incarcerated at Federal Satellite Low Danbury in Connecticut.

But Madsen has an ace in the hole: She was at FCI Dublin circa 2023 when the inmate abuse occurred and testified at trial for the defense, which resulted in a mistrial for a former prison guard.

FCI Dublin when it was open

Background

Stephanie Madsen and Jacob “Shredder” Renshaw, who were on the streets, played a key role in the logistics of transporting the dope for incarcerated AB members and associates at Salinas Valley State Prison. Madsen, who resided in Torrance (Los Angeles County), sourced methamphetamine from a Mexican Mafia-affiliated supplier. Renshaw and others including Brock Larson acted as mules and attempted to transport it to Montana. The mules’ activities were closely monitored by the feds circa Fall 2020.

On September 29, 2020, Madsen and Renshaw were stopped in Stockton. Their Dodge Charger was searched, and 5 pounds of meth was found concealed in the door panels. The 2020 indictment indicated Renshaw had been surveilled while in the Fresno area and was stopped by the California Highway Patrol near Hammer Lane in Stockton on a speeding violation. The Charger was confiscated and searched pursuant to a search warrant, which lead to the discovery of the dope in the door panels.

Madsen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 150 months (12.5 years) on March 29, 2023. Madsen received a downward departure for 5K1.1—substantial assistance. The federal sentencing guidelines would have otherwise called for her to receive 168 to 210 months (14 to 17.5 years). Madsen did not testify in the 2025 Fresno AB RICO trial, nor was her name ever mentioned.

Madsen’s Prison Letter

Stephanie Madsen was sent to FCI Dublin in Alameda County after her 2023 sentencing. FCI Dublin was an all-women federal prison where celebrity inmates such as Patty Hearst, Felicity Huffman, and Lori Laughlin had done time. Circa 2021 through 2023, FCI Dublin was the scene of a permissive culture of abuse by staff towards the female inmate population. After 60 Minutes aired an expose on the scandal, the facility was shuttered in April 2024.

In a four-page handwritten letter addressed to Judge Jennifer Thurston dated October 29, 2025, Madsen began as follows:

“I take full responsibility for my past actions and express my genuine remorse for the harm I caused from my actions, which brought me to where I am today.”

Madsen proceeded to explain that she had availed herself of self-help at Danbury, including the Female Integrated Treatment Program and the Residential Drug Abuse Program. Successful completion of the latter program could knock off up to 12 months off Madsen’s sentence.

Madsen also attached her Bureau of Prisons inmate profile, which noted she had completed six educational programs, including “Understanding Your Emotions” and “Narcotics Anonymous.”

The BOP form indicated that Madsen was classified as having an antisocial personality, being in poverty, and being a parent. She had no disciplinary incidents in the last six months.

Towards the end of Madsen’s letter to Thurston, the inmate brought up the Dublin FCI scandal.

“I too fell victim to the FCI Dublin Scandal,” Madsen wrote.

She then explained she testified in a California case involving an “innocent” unnamed police officer despite that potentially creating problems for her in prison. Madsen appeared to be referring to the case of Darrell Smith, who was charged with 15 counts of sexual abuse. Smith went to trial in Spring 2025 and the jury hung.

Overall, Madsen’s letter framed herself as more of a whistleblower who stood up to prevent an innocent person from being railroaded rather than as a victim of abuse.

Yale Prison Educational Initiative

Stephanie Madsen also mentioned in her October 29, 2025 letter that she was one of eight FSL Danbury inmates who had been accepted in the Yale Prison Educational Initiative in 2025. The Yale Prison Educational Initiative is a partnership between the Ivy League school and the University of New Haven, although it bears Yale’s name. Madsen wrote Judge Jennifer Thurston that she is studying Social Justice.

Madsen also attached materials from the Yale Prison Educational Initiative describing the program:

“This program requires a lot of reading, writing, and critical thinking.” [Yale’s bolding]

Successful completion of the program results in a degree being issued by the University of New Haven—not Yale. Madsen began the program in Summer 2025.

Stephanie Madsen’s petition for resentencing is scheduled to be considered in Spring 2026.