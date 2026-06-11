I’ve checked out a couple of days of the Davis Stabber retrial in Yolo County. Carlos Reales Dominguez, 23, is on trial for the murders of two innocent individuals and the attempted murder of a third innocent individual in Spring 2023.

The case playing out in Department 14 at the Yolo County Courthouse is reminiscent of the first trial. Dominguez was acquitted of the top charge of first-degree murder, and the jury hung on the lesser counts of second-degree murder and manslaughter in June 2025. Dominguez is making a Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity claim (NGRI), which is a defense of confession. He cannot be acquitted; it’s just a matter of what degree of homicide he can be convicted of (or pleads to).

The trial, now in its third week, has been lackluster. On Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3, the prosecution put on forensic pathologist Dr. Sarah Avedschmidt (Side Note: Her website is https://draautopsy.com/).

She testified at length about the autopsy of Karim Abu Najm, who was stabbed 52 times on April 29, 2023. The jury saw numerous photos of the deceased Najm. His stab wounds, which had been cleaned up, looked like strawberries. Combined with the photos of the 20-year-old male who was killed while riding his bike through a public park and Avedschmidt’s narration of her findings, it was stomach-churning. It struck me as way too over-the-top.

Issac Chessman returned to the witness stand during the second week of the trial. Chessman, the wannabe hero, had fortified his tent on the night of May 1, 2023 because the Davis Stabber was on the loose. His tent neighbored that of sixty-something Kimberly Guillory, who resided there with her boyfriend Larry. It was a cold and rainy night and Chessman, naked, was inside his tent with his wife. Then, they heard the Davis Stabber attack Guillory. She was stabbed twice.

Chessman, ever the Superhero, testified he burst out of his tent naked and attacked a male inside the Guillory tent. Chessman thought he had caught the Davis Stabber red-handed. Turns out, he socked up Larry. So, we have two homeless people, one who has been stabbed, and the other punched up. On the witness stand Chessman chuckled as he noted that, “Larry could take a punch.”

Kimberly Guillory testified about being stabbed. She thought she had been stabbed by a young male with blonde curly hair in a police interview at UC Davis Medical Center. Carlos Reales Dominguez had dark curly hair in Spring 2023, resembling a cross between Richard “The Night Stalker” Ramirez and early 1990s Michael Jackson. Hence, her testimony did nothing to advance the prosecution’s case. (However, her DNA was found on a knife in Dominguez’s possession when he was arrested in May 3, 2023, so one can see why was called to testify).

Wednesday, June 10 saw the testimony of two Davis Police officers. Detective Ryan Mez testified about reviewing surveillance footage from a Safeway grocery store on Covell Road. Around 3:50 p.m. on May 3, Dominguez shoplifted bread, produce, and other items. However, the footage was so undistinguishable, one could not have confirmed he was the individual in the video, much less what he was actually doing inside the store.

Davis Police Officer Leo Gonzales testified about detaining Carlos Reales Dominguez in the 4 p.m. hour of May 3. Despite Gonzales seeming to do everything by the book, public defender Dan Hutchinson very effectively second guessed a lot of his decisions, including not Mirandizing Dominguez despite him behind handcuffed and surrounded by at least five police officers.

While KCRA is streaming live coverage on its YouTube channel, there’s no major media outlet reporters in the courtroom. The Department 14 gallery is more or less a ghost town. Karim Abu Najm’s parents are there, but even the Yolo County District Attorney Homicide Victim Advocate took her sweet time showing up. There’s more action at neighboring Department 13. Overall, the consensus seems to be that this case sucks, and we should fully expect another dissatisfying outcome.

One legal observer has noted, “I would say that some of that is due to Mr. Hutchinson living rent free inside the prosecutors’ heads.” It’s difficult to disagree.