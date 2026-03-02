Eighteen years ago, Fairfield, California was in the headlines after one of its young leaders was slain on Labor Day. Although the story has largely faded from view, it’s hard to understate the significance of this case to Fairfield and perhaps elsewhere.

Matt Garcia, 22, was shot dead while talking to a female friend on Silverado Drive in the Cordelia section of Fairfield during the evening of September 1, 2008. Garcia had been elected to the Fairfield City Council ten months earlier at the age of 21 and was the youngest elected official in city history.

The Matt Garcia Foundation store front on W. Texas Street

Initially, Garcia’s murder was a whodunit. There was speculation it was gang-related, as Garcia’s father—Matt Garcia Sr.—had been a street gang member and had been to prison. Other theories were that he was targeted by a political rival or a disgruntled constituent.

Thousands attended Garcia’s memorial service at Armijo High School, his alma mater. Multiple rewards were issued by the City of Fairfield, Solano County, and the Governor’s Office, totaling $150,000.

Garcia’s murder was solved two weeks later when Gene Combs turned himself in and confessed about his role in the murder. Combs was a mid-40s methamphetamine user and had been ripped off for $50 by Ryan Estes, a dealer who lived on the street where Garcia was killed.

Combs and Henry Williams, 31, were in a car driven by Nicole Stewart—Williams’ girlfriend who was nine months pregnant—surveilling the drug dealer’s residence. Garcia turned his Cadillac onto the street and made a U-turn in front of the dealer’s residence. Combs and Williams mistook Garcia for the drug dealer, and Williams shot Garcia in the head after he exited his vehicle.

Williams fled to Las Vegas and was arrested on September 20, 2008, and extradited to Solano County. Williams and Combs were tried separately in 2010. Both men pointed the finger at each other. Stewart testified as a prosecution witness, and her testimony was pivotal to establishing that Williams was the killer.

“They’re all liars except for me,” Williams testified.

Williams was convicted of first-degree murder and received a 50 years to life sentence. Combs was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life. Stewart was not charged.

In late 2008, Teresa Courtemanche, the mother of Matt Garcia, and her husband Ray Courtemanche, established The Matt Garcia Foundation.

Senate Bill 1437 Strikes Again

Gene Allen Combs paroled from state prison in 2021 courtesy of Senate Bill 1437. Because Combs was not the actual killer, he received relief. Of course, had Combs not been involved in a drug deal gone awry, Matt Garcia almost certainly would not have been shot on Labor Day 2008.

While in prison, Combs met with Teresa Courtemanche and Ray Courtemanche in 2016. Combs apologized and asked for their forgiveness for his role in Matt Garcia’s murder.

Henry Don Williams too sought SB 1437 relief as recently as January 2024. In March 2024, Williams changed his name to Don Maliano Ominoso Batalla. Williams (a/k/a Batalla), 50, is incarcerated at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran in Kings County. He has a parole eligibility date of September 2028.

Nicole Stewart, the pregnant German citizen wheel woman, showed up at a downtown Fairfield clean-up organized by The Matt Garcia Foundation in November 2019, and apologized for her role in the murder.

Aftermath

Today, Matt Garcia’s name adorns a lot of things in Fairfield, along with the slogan Keep The Dream Alive: A foundation with a storefront on W. Texas Street, a learning center, and a youth center.

In 2010, Teresa Courtemanche filed a $16 million wrongful death civil suit against Henry Williams, Gene Combs, and Nicole Stewart. It’s unclear what the disposition of that lawsuit is or if Courtemanche ever collected a dime.

In 2011, the City of Fairfield distributed reward money to five people. It’s unclear what Solano County or the Governor’s Office did with their reward monies.

In a 2020 interview with the Fairfield Daily Republic, the Courtemanches expressed skepticism that Matt Garcia’s murder was a case of mistaken identity. They noted Garcia told them he thought he was being followed prior to his slaying and that Williams, Combs, and Stewart all lived in the area where the murder happened. The Courtemanches believe Garcia was targeted for death.

If correct, it would completely change the widely held view that it was a case of Matt Garcia being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But if it was a targeted killing, why have three people involved, including one who was nine months pregnant?

Regardless, Fairfield, California could sure use a shot in the arm these days. Anheuser-Busch is closing its brewery. Jelly Belly is laying off its local workforce and moving out of state. Keep The Dream Alive might just be the motto that helps The Field weather the storm.