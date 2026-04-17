Six of the eight Esparto Explosion defendants appeared in Yolo County Superior Court on Thursday, April 16, 2026 in front of Judge Daniel Maguire. Kenneth Chee, the operator of the regrettably named Devastating Fireworks was not present, as he is undergoing extradition proceedings in Florida.

The hearing began with relatives of the decedents speaking. All of the speakers had the same request: No leniency with bail.

Maria Melendez spoke of losing her husband and being left to raise 20-month-old who was recently diagnosed with Autism.

“I lost my husband suddenly and violently, and I’m now raising our two sons alone,” Melendez told the court.

Matt Voller, father of Angel Voller, used his opportunity to take some shots at top-named defendant Samuel Machado, calling him a “coward” who was “hiding behind that wall.”

“Nobody cared then. And you’re asking us to care now?” Voller said.

Cutting Right

Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Deanna provided new insight into the Esparto fireworks operation on the Machado property. The explosion ignited on the side of the warehouse that was used by Devastating Pyrotechnics, Kenneth Chee’s operation. This was very relevant as it pertained to 61-year-old volunteer firefighter and defendant Craig Cutright.

The other side of the warehouse was used by Craig Cutright’s Black Star operation. Darryl Stalworth, Cutright’s attorney, asked for bail to be reduced from $500,000 to $100,000, noting that his client was not charged with murder. Stalworth also mentioned that Cutright is the sole caregiver for his elderly father.

“Mr. Cutright has extensive education, knowledge and training in explosive and destructive devices,” Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays said. Hays told the court Cutright ran a “bootleg brand” that was “completely undetectable.”

Judge Maguire queried Hays about what exactly a “bootleg brand” entailed.

“I would not call them fireworks; I would call them explosives,” Hays told the court, reiterating a theme from the April 10 press conference at which the indictments were announced.

Hays explained Cutright initially acquired fireworks for Devastating Pyrotechnics before launching his own operation, Black Star.

“At the time they still shared employees, they did sell each other’s brands, but he himself had his own personal brand he procured and stored on the side of Black Star.”

“The initial blast, based on our evidence, was on the Devastating Pyrotechnics side, which was the cause of the deaths of seven people.”

Hays said the explosion on the Devastating Pyrotechnics side eventually caused Cutright’s inventory to ignite approximately 45 minutes later. Hays revealed Cutright was arrested on the “property of the Esparto Fire House.”

Hays told the Court that the defendants, up until the indictment, were promoting a “narrative” that the Esparto explosion was an “accident.”

“I believe most of the defendants lived in that narrative that this was an accident and they had escaped accountability,” Hays said, adding that made them greater flight risks.

Judge Maguire asked Hays why Cutright wasn’t charged with murder.

“The instructions for implied malice murder is that an act has to cause the death of seven people…The act occurred on the Devastating Pyrotechnics side of the property,” Hays told the Court.

Defendant Douglas Tollefesen was represented by none other than Yolo County Public Defender Dan Hutchinson, who is scheduled to represent Davis Stabber Carlos Reales Dominguez in his retrial in May 2026. Hutchinson succeeded in getting his client’s arraignment postponed to April 22. One would be unwise to underestimate Hutchinson.

Machado Time

Top-named defendant Samuel Machado, who is facing 30 charges, was also arraigned on April 16. Judge Maguire inquired what evidence demonstrated Samuel Machado had criminal culpability.

“On multiple occasions, we had deceit and fraud by Mr. Machado that allowed this operation to completely evade detection,” prosecutor Deanna Hays said in response. Hays noted Machado made “false and fraudulent statements to other law enforcement agencies, fire departments, planning departments,” which gave his operation a significant degree of imprimatur.

Deanna Hays revealed that a UPS delivery driver witnessed “1.3G” fireworks (or explosives) being unloaded from a white Sprinter van on the Machado property in September 2022 and tipped off the FBI. The FBI then reached out to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and was referred to Lt. Samuel Machado, who told them they were “Safe and Sane” fireworks. Hays said the FBI pulled the plug on the investigation. Machado resigned from the Sheriff’s Office on March 17, 2026.

All signs suggest that Curt Cutright would be the most likely candidate to flip on Samuel Machado and Kenneth Chee. It may very well come out that Cutright, who had an ATF license on a property with a CalFire license, was running a legit operation and was under the impression that a Yolo County Sheriff’s Lieutenant would be operating above board. Or it could be the exact opposite: They used Machado’s law enforcement credentials as a smoke screen for insidious activity. This is shaping up to be one of the most interesting cases in NorCal.