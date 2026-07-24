Grant’s Substack

Grant’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis King's avatar
Dennis King
14h

WOW ! No one even remotely hurt ? 3 life sentences? He must of had shitty representation, probably a public pretender , ? There were no appeals filed all them years? Too many questions in this case as far as I am concerned. Makes me sick, rarely do you hear about white kids being treated like that in our courts, more than a year’s probation with community service would be harsh for firing a gun in public

Reply
Share
6 replies by Grant Gruber and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Grant Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture