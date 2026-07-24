I got a hold of Brant “Two Scoops” Daniel’s appeal recently. Two Scoops (or just Scoops) was named in the 2019 Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO indictment. Daniel pled guilty in December 2023 and was sentenced to a federal life sentence in April 2024. His name came up a lot in the 2024 Sacramento trial. Given that Scoops has developed a cult following, it seems fitting to do a deep dive on it. And perhaps this will clarify some questions that have lingered around Two Scoops.

Brant "Two Scoops" Daniel

Statement of Facts

Here’s the Statement of Facts as presented in Brant Daniel’s 1998 appeal. (BTW, “appellant” refers to Brant Daniel):

This case involves a drive-by shooting which occurred in Rancho Cordova. The testimony indicated that one of a group of boys flipped a “Crip” sign at a lone black man as he passed by in his automobile on May 11, 1995; the driver U-turned and appeared to be looking for the boys as they scattered. The next day, May 12, 1995, the same car with the same driver pulled up in front of a house occupied by one of the two boys, who were standing on the sidewalk with a third.

And one can see the Three Rs of Gang Banging—Respect, Revenge, Retaliation—play out.

They identified the appellant as being in the back seat and appellant’s brother, Shaun Daniel, as the front seat passenger. They testified that appellant asked, “You got funk (a problem)?”, pulled out a shotgun and fired at them. No one was hurt but two young boys in an adjacent apartment were sprayed with wallboard from bullets passing through the bathroom. Appellant’s defense was based on an alibi.

This case has Implied Malice written all over it.

Seventeen-year old Anthony Lockhart testified that on the day before the shooting, he was walking Coloma Street with his brother Jonathan. Reggie Bowers, and friends named Eugene and George, last names unknown. The were heading for a nearby school to play basketball. They passed by some black men in a light brown [Ford] L.T.D. and the driver “threw up a (Crip) sign,” which Anthony demonstrated for the jury. Eugene threw up the same sign in return. The driver then U-turn and came back towards them; they all took off running, jumping over a brick wall, and hid in some bushes. They saw the driver pass by twice, and take several minutes looking for them. He looked like he “wasn’t playing around.” The driver had dark skin and long straightened black hair which he wore in braids pass his shoulders. He was wearing a blue sweat shirt.

This begins When Keeping It Real Goes Very Wrong Part 4.

The next day, Anthony, Reggie, and brother Jonathan were talking in front of the Lockhart’s house around 3:30 or 4:00 in the afternoon. At that time, they lived at 2330 Vehicle Drive, in a ground floor apartment. A white family named Roberts with some little children lived across the breezeway. Anthony saw the same car he had observed the day before coming towards them, moving fast. There were three people in the car; the same person as the day before was driving, Shaun Daniel whom Lockhart knew, was in the front seat, and Shaun’s brother, appellant was in the back. The car screeched to a stop by the gutter; the other boys “froze,” but Lockhart walked toward the car and said “What’s up, Shaun?” He was trying to “settle it or something.” When he was about ten feet away, he saw the black driver put a ski mask on, but Anthony did not recall that he said anything.

Scheiss just got funky real quick:

Anthony then saw appellant pull a shotgun out, saying in a loud angry voice, “You got funk?” and fire the weapon. Anothony understood the statement to mean, “You got a problem?” or “Is there a problem?” Anthony ran for the breezeway, Reggie dove to the right, and Jonathan ran to the left, in front of the Roberts’ apartment. Anthony heard about six shots, with brief pauses between some of them. He was not injured, but he observed some damage to the Roberts’ apartment which had not been there before.

Long story short, the two boys in a nearby apartment caught the aftermath of the shotgun blasts. They were hit with a wallboard and other building materials.

Brant Daniel was charged with three counts of attempted murder for Anthony, Reggie, and Jonathan and two counts of assault with a firearm for the two boys who were collateral damage. To be clear, no one was hit by any of the blasts and no one sustained anything close to a life-threatening injury.

At trial in Fall 1995, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office qualified an expert witness, probation officer Kelly McGhee, to testify about Blood and Crip gangs. McGhee testified that Sacramento was more of a “Blood town” circa 1995. While Bloods and Crips are traditionally Black gangs, there have been members of different races including “Caucasians, Asians, and Hispanics” that have been among their ranks. However, McGhee testified that he “had no information that either of the Daniel brothers were gang members.”

This later point is significant in that years later, former Aryan Brotherhood member Jeremy “Zapp” Beasley would say in interviews that he heard a “crazy rumor” that Brant Daniel had been a Blood street gang member. Yet the prosecution’s own gang expert never went that far.

What did Scoops in was the purported alibi presented to the jury. Shaun Daniel claimed to have been applying for a job at Burger King when the shooting happened. Brant Daniel’s alibi was he dropped his brother off for the BK job interview. Two Burger King employees gave conflicting testimony about when the application was filed and if an interview had been scheduled for the day of the shooting.

Brant Daniel went to trial in October 1995 and was convicted on all counts along with firearms enhancements. He was sentenced to three consecutive life terms (with possibility of parole) plus a determinate sentence of 12 years in December 1995. Brant Daniel has been down ever since and is currently housed at the ADX in Colorado.

Analysis

As the Downtown Sacramento mass shooting trial revealed, the Capital City’s gang politics are super complicated, particularly when it comes to Bloods and Crips. Anthony Lockhart had apparently claimed to be a Rolling 60s Crip at one point to Shaun Daniel. The Daniel Brothers may or may not have been Bloods. But they might have associated with them.

In any event, this case looks a lot like some teenage punks FAFO-ing and getting a lesson in street justice. Had that been it, this probably gets swept under the rug. But because two non-involved children experienced the collateral damage of the shotgun blasts probably made this a case the Sacramento DA would go to the mat for. Here’s how one legal observer summed it up: