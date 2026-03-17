The Bay Area Rapid Transit system was once regarded as an exemplary public transit system. Sleek, modern-looking trains provided the fastest way to get to places people wanted to go: Downtown San Francisco, the Oakland Coliseum, Walnut Creek.

BART opened for service on September 11, 1972. President Richard Nixon showed up for Opening Day and praised it for the “smoothest ride I’ve ever had.” Just about every city in the Bay Area wanted BART to come to it. Over the next three decades, extensions were built to Pittsburg/Bay Point, Pleasanton, and the San Francisco Airport.

The years went by and BART, perhaps realizing it was overextended, built Not-Quite-BART or BART Lite extensions to Antioch and the Oakland Airport. And then the COVID-19 Pandemic completely changed population and workplace dynamics in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Ridership has fallen more than 50 percent from pre-pandemic levels. Yet BART increased the size of its workforce by hundreds of employees since 2020. Illustrating how inept BART became, it purchased hundreds of new train cars outfitted with technological bells and whistles such as WiFi that were so heavy they posed a threat to the structural stability of the elevated rail structures that are common throughout the East Bay.

Nowadays, BART is looking at least a $400 million budget annual deficit. BART officials have floated catastrophic scenarios of closing as many as 15 stations if a proposed regional sales tax measure doesn’t pass in November.

(Side Note: John Fleischman has an excellent Substack article summing up BART’s financial woes)

So how did BART end up in this situation? I would argue it all started back on New Year’s Day 2009 at Fruitvale Station.

Fruitvale Station

Fruitvale Station is in the heart of East Oakland: Da Hood. So naturally, it was the scene of one of the most significant events in BART history: The officer-involved shooting death of Oscar Grant III.

This saga was recounted in the 2013 film Fruitvale Station directed by Oakland native Ryan Coogler, who recently won his first Academy Award for Sinners. Fruitvale Station provides a mostly accurate recounting of the story, although it omits a key fact that came out in the 2010 trial of former BART Police Officer Johannes Mehserle, which we’ll return to in a minute.

At the time of his death, Oscar Grant, 22, was a father, had been to prison, was employed at a grocery store, and was residing in Hayward. Coogler presented a very sympathetic portrayal of Grant in Fruitvale Station, although he felt compelled to concede that his protagonist left everyone hanging in his life: his mother, his baby mama, and even his pot smoking buddy.

On December 31, 2008, Grant and a group of friends took BART from South Hayward to San Francisco to party. Following the New Year’s festivities, the group returned to Alameda County on a crowded BART train in the early morning hours of January 1, 2009.

Somewhere between San Francisco and Fruitvale, Grant got into a confrontation with a man named Diesel. The San Francisco Chronicle recounted the testimony of 17-year-old Jamil Dewar, a prosecution witness who testified on June 11, 2010, about the encounter:

It was over very little, Dewar said. An ex-convict nicknamed “Diesel” became angry with Grant after Grant or one of his friends suggested the man’s son was from the west side of Hayward. The two punched at and wrestled each other before the train pulled into Fruitvale and a BART officer arrived.

Fruitvale Station omitted the exchange with Diesel. Regardless, this fight prompted the train operator to summon BART police. This led to BART Police Officers Anthony Pirone, Marysol Domenici, and Johannes Mehserle, 28, to respond to the train altercation. Pirone made the decision to arrest Grant after he determined he posed a threat to his partner, Domenici.

Mehserle was the one who was ultimately tasked with handcuffing Grant on the Fruitvale Station platform. Passengers filmed the arrest, which quickly went viral. Mehserle grabbed his service weapon and shot a prone Grant. Mehserle would maintain he was going for his Taser but mistakenly grabbed his pistol. Grant ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

The question of whether Mehserle intentionally killed Grant or it if it was simply a mistake was hotly debated. Mehserle resigned after the shooting and refused to participate in an internal BART administrative inquiry, which preserved his legal rights but made him look guilty as hell.

Mehserle was quickly charged with first-degree murder and a firearms enhancement by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. His preliminary hearing was held in March 2009, and he was bound over for trial. The ex-transit cop was looking at 40 years to life in state prison.

The People v. Johannes Mehserle was moved to Los Angeles County and went to trial in June 2010. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Perry ultimately dismissed the first-degree murder charge but allowed the jury to consider second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, or outright acquittal. The defendant took the stand and testified in his own defense.

The LA jury convicted Mehserle of voluntary manslaughter on July 8, 2010. Mehserle was sentenced to 2 years in county jail by Perry, who refused to send him to state prison. As a result of custody credits, Johannes Mehserle was released in 2011.

Aftermath

The two other BART police officers who were part of the Oscar Grant incident—Anthony Pirone and Marysol Domenici—were fired in 2010. Neither was ever criminally charged. BART reached a $1.5 million settlement with Grant’s baby mama in 2010.

Oscar Grant’s homicide would be the first in a series of very high-profile deaths of Black males engaged in unwise activities at the hands of White or non-Black persons—often police officers but sometimes civilians. Trayvon Martin. Eric Garner. Michael Brown. George Floyd. Foundations were created in their honor. Streets were renamed after them. Murals were painted depicting them as Civil Rights heroes.

BART never recovered from New Year’s Day 2009. Another high-profile BART officer-involved shooting happened at a San Francisco platform in 2011 that led to the “No Justice, No BART” Movement. They are close to succeeding.

Keep in mind all this started with Oscar Grant III disrespecting another ex-con on a crowded BART train in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2009. As the old saying goes, Nothing Good Happens After Midnight.