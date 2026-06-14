It’s been one year since the People v. Daniel Joseph Serafini played out in Placer County. Serafini was convicted of shooting his in-laws on June 5, 2021 in Lake Tahoe. The case has been featured on Dateline. Maybe even a film is in the works. Who knows?

After having watched Dan Hutchinson live rent free in the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office heads, it’s become apparent Serafini had a really crappy defense. Serafini paid $400,000 for a defense that consisted of two stipulations, none of which did much to advance the case that he was not guilty. In contrast, Hutchinson offered an incredibly robust defense in the first trial in 2025 and appears to be set to do so in the 2026 retrial.

One would have thought that at a minimum the Serafini defense would have called an expert witness to testify about cameras, specifically how they may deceive the viewer. Hollywood has a whole army of professionals who do exactly that: Employ camera tricks to create deception and present something to be what it is not. After all, Major League Baseball said Serafini stood 6’1”. The FBI said he was 6’2”. The Pacer County Sheriff’s Office said he was 6’3”. Not a huge discrepancy, but there’s enough of a spread to cause folks to be skeptical.

As the jurors told KCRA in July 2025, the whole case against Serafini hinged on their comparison of surveillance videos, one from a hotel in Elko, Nevada, and the other from the west side of Lake Tahoe. Was there a deadly swagger in Serafini’s step circa June 2021? That’s what it came down to. A good expert witness could have sown some reasonable doubt about how reliable the government’s interpretation of the videos was.

Lead defense attorney David Dratman, to be blunt, sucked. In his closing argument, he attempted to rehabilitate Samantha Scott, a prosecution witness who had turned on Serafini. Usually, defense attorneys roast rat witnesses during closing arguments.

There were a lot of problems with Scott’s testimony that could have been highlighted to the jury. For example, her testimony that they pulled off Interstate 80 in rural Nevada so that Serafini could throw items of clothing and his shoes in different directions. It occurred to me that a better way of discarding clothing and footwear would be to put it in those ubiquitous clothing donation drop boxes that are all over the place. That clothing and apparel gets laundered and sent overseas. Dratman left a lot of money on the table in that regard and, clearly, the jury didn’t buy it.

How Dan Serafini ended up retaining the services of David Dratman is a tale that has yet to be told. But Serafini has what appears to be a strong case on appeal for ineffective assistance of counsel and juror misconduct.

If a guy like Carlos Reales Dominguez (a/k/a The Davis Stabber), who has more bodies under his belt that Dan Serafini, can get a much more vigorous defense than the southpaw, it speaks volumes about what played out in Auburn last year. Make no mistake: The cops got the right guys. One just gets a better defense than the other.

Dan Serafini, 52, is doing All Day at High Desert State Prison in Lassen County. Samantha Scott got a paper commitment and is a free woman.