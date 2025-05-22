Two of Carlos Reales Dominguez’s roommates testified about their recollections of living with the suspected Davis Stabber at 762 Hawthorn Lane during most of the 2022-2023 academic year. Their testimony was heard on May 20 and 21, 2025 at the Yolo County Superior Courthouse in Woodland.

The four roommates consisted of Dominguez, Christian Ortega, Marc Ca…