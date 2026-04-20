The first cooperating witness to testify in the 2024 Sacramento Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial was Jeremy “Zapp” Beasley. He testified on February 27 and 28, 2024.

Beasley testified as a free man. He paroled in February 2023 after spending 29 years in prison for a murder he committed while collecting a drug debt in Sacramento County. Beasley looked healthy and was sound of mind on the witness stand. Ronnie Yandell made a point of mean-mugging Beasley every time he entered and exited the courtroom.

Beasley appeared on the YouTube channel “Stories Written By A Current Prisoner” in 2022 while he was still incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison. He recounted stabbing Roger Dale “Pincushion” Smith in 1998 in a rather colorful manner. His 2024 trial testimony about stabbing Pincusion Smith was more matter-of-fact.

Beasley and another inmate stabbed Smith at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison. Smith was one of the most hated inmates in the California state prison system and had been attacked several times before, always managing to survive. Beasley wanted to make a name for himself by being the guy that finished off Pincushion once and for all. Alas, Pincushion survived after being life-flighted off the yard. However, it earned Beasley a spot in the Nazi Low Riders and soon he was incarcerated in the Pelican Bay Security Housing Unit.

“I was a coward,” Beasley testified about the 2-on-1 stabbing of Smith.

Beasley also recounted killing his Pelican Bay cellmate Muggsy Yates, which secured him membership in The Brand. Both Beasley and Yates were Nazi Low Riders and Yates was very much in the FTB faction. Yates would get drunk on pruno and start bad-mouthing The Brand. Unbeknownst to him, Beasley had been quietly recruited to join the AB by John Stinson. Beasley was one of five NLRs to be pulled up into The Brand in the 2000s, along with Richard Miley and Donald Mazza. Beasley was sponsored by Stinson and Marvin “Chunky” Stanton.

Beasley testified he warned Yates the first time not to disrespect the AB. Yates continued to do so. Miley ordered Beasley to kill Yates, which he did by strangling him.

“He’ll be dead by morning,” Beasley told Miley prior to the murder.

Beasley testified about how John Stinson wanted to retire from the AB after he was convicted on federal RICO charges in 2007. Stinson received two federal life sentences but was returned to the Pelican Bay SHU. Stinson went “non-com” in words of Donald Mazza for three years. Beasley testified this upset Todd Ashker and Danny Troxell and they ordered him to kill Stinson. Instead, Beasley vowed to kill Troxell but never had the chance.

Beasley said Stinson wanted to hand his authority over to him. At some point, Stinson decided to reengage in AB politics. Beasley ultimately dropped out of the Aryan Brotherhood in early 2012.

Brant “Two Scoops” Daniel recounted on his YouTube channel in April 2025 about how Beasley attempted to disrupt AB communications in the Pelican Bay SHU after he dropped out. At the time, the fellas talked to each other through drainpipes. Daniel said Beasley defecated in a drainpipe to prevent him from talking to Ashker and Troxell. Daniel referred to Beasley as “Zapp Cheesely” because he became a rat. Beasley acknowledged as much on the Sacramento witness stand.

“I’m a rat, a snitch, and a coward,” Beasley said on cross-examination. “I was a horrible person.”

In closing arguments, Yandell attorney Steve Kalar characterized Beasley as the type of guy “that likes to kill.” Kalar also revealed Beasley was the confidential source that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) consulted about where to place Hugo Pinell. Beasley advised them that Pinell would have security concerns if placed at New Folsom B Facility and would not if placed at A Facility, a SNY yard. Despite Beasley’s warning, CDCR placed Pinell at B Facility.

CDCR officials apparently kept Beasley apprised of Pinell’s well-being after his placement on B Facility and were surprised the AB hadn’t immediately moved on him.

“Just give it a couple of days,” Beasley told them. Zapp would prove to be correct, and Pinell was stabbed to death on B Facility on August 12, 2015.

The fact that Beasley, a self-admitted double murderer and former prison gang member, paroled is rather remarkable. He also came across as sincere and truthful on the witness stand. Interestingly, Beasley’s testimony only provided insight into the racketeering charges; he had no testimony about the prison murder conspiracies (except Pinell, which was exculpatory) or the drug trafficking. In many ways, Jeremy Beasley ended up with the last laugh.