Merriam-Webster defines “charisma” as follows:

“A personal magic of leadership arousing special popular loyalty or enthusiasm for a public figure (such as a political leader)”

During the 2025 Fresno Aryan Brotherhood RICO trial, it was revealed that two cooperating witnesses, who had been Up For The Tip, spent a lot of time discussing leadership while incarcerated together. Robert “Rage” Eversole was the mentor. Daniel “Nutty” Rubin was the student.

Big plans had been in store for both men. Then things changed. Both flipped and ended up in the same housing unit. They had a lot of time on their hands and Eversole took Rubin under his wing.

Eversole told Rubin that a leader had to have charisma. Rubin took it to heart. Rubin later testified in February 2025 that Eversole taught him how to be a leader and that he still considered him a friend.

Kenneth “Kenwood” Johnson’s defense team thought it was particularly noteworthy that Eversole and Rubin spent a lot of time examining this topic. However, it seemed to reinforce Eversole’s credibility as a government witness and help rehabilitate Rubin after he had some testy exchanges with Kenneth Reed, John Stinson’s attorney.

The topic of charisma has been atop my mind recently, as I’ve read two books that addressed the issue in various ways. The first was The Game Changer by John Ralston, which was about Nevada Senator Harry Reid.

The big knock on Harry Reid was his lack of charisma. Despite his charisma deficit, Reid rose quickly in Nevada politics, getting elected to the State Legislature in his 20s and Lieutenant Governor at the age of 30. After two failed campaigns in the mid-70s, Reid reemerged in Nevada politics as Chair of the Gaming Commission in the late 1970s. He famously presided over the issuance of a gaming license to Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal. This was portrayed in the 1995 film Casino, with Reid’s character named Harrison Roberts.

Ralston’s book should have been called The Flip Flopper, as Reid changed his position on nearly every issue. Abortion, gay marriage, illegal immigration, the confirmation of Clarence Thomas, and even granting a gaming license to Lefty Rosenthal. But he was a partisan Democrat to his core, and his changing positions reflected the party’s shift to the left. Reid survived because he stayed loyal and built a political machine, which is how he overcame his charisma deficit.

Meanwhile, the other book I read was The Crusades of Cesar Chavez by Miriam Pawel. Chavez exuded charisma. He managed to get farmworkers to strike major growers, duke it out with The Teamsters, and rub elbows with the likes of Robert F. Kennedy and Jerry Brown.

Chavez also had some curious tendencies. Chavez designed the United Farmworkers flag, in part, to replicate the Nazi flag (red background, white circle, black symbol—they are uncanny in appearance). He also played The Game with the UFW leadership, which can best be described as Large Group Awareness Training. Dolores Huerta was a favorite target of The Game, which may explain why she turned on him.

Interestingly, Taylor Helzer—currently on California’s Death Row—was also described as having natural charismatic tendencies and also being a big fan of Large Group Awareness Training. One suspects that’s not a coincidence.

The 2026 California Governor’s race has been utterly disappointing, perhaps because most of the field lacks charisma. This might be the deepest field in terms of political experience—current and former statewide officeholders, members of Congress, a former big city mayor, and a county sheriff.

Eric Swalwell, the presumed Democrat front runner, has a serious charisma deficit. Swalwell also has a serious lack of a sense of humor and a major mean-spirited side to him. He also seems to be running a rather disinterested campaign, and the questions about his residency and his past with Fang Fang might derail him.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, perhaps the most desperate man in California politics, is even worse. Steyer offsets what he lacks in charisma with making campaign promises he could never achieve: Build 1 million houses, demolish the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and unilaterally reduce energy prices by 25 percent.

In sum, charisma manifests itself in certain ways (or doesn’t). That Robert Eversole recognized its significance demonstrated the self-examination he had done after he decided to cooperate. Whether one is in politics or in prison, charisma matters.