On Monday, June 15, 2026, Governor Gavin Newsom launched a preemptive strike against what appears to be an impending federal indictment. He Tweeted (or Xed):

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one. He isn’t coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, the California Post helped connect the dots a bit. This is laid out in the November 2025 federal indictment of Dana Williamson, Greg Campbell, and Sean McCluskie that is on the record, but has been mostly unreported.

To sum up the case, Sean McCluskie’s wife needed some money and created an arrangement with Williamson to funnel funds from current California Gubernatorial front runner Xavier Becerra’s dormant campaign account to his wife’s bank account. Ten racks a month. Ms. McCluskie must have been living large.

Williamson’s attorney is none other than McGregor Scott, who got his start in the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Circa 1998, Scott was appointed Shasta County District Attorney after a vacancy opened. Circa 2003 during Bush 43, Scott became the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California, which covers the inland Golden State from the Oregon border to Kern County.

Scott returned for a second go-around as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District in 2017 during Trump 45. Scott knows the feds are all about cooperation, and for him to get 20 of the 23 charges dropped against Williamson, his client, means she told them some significant information.

Scott is thought of very highly by his former colleagues. That Scott is in the thick of this as a private practice attorney with the firm of King & Spalding, a white shoe practice speaks volumes. Either he’s pulled some 007-type stuff, or he bit off more than he can chew. This might very well be the case of McGregor Scott’s career.

The impetus of this investigation centers on a 2021 lawsuit by the California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing against Activision Blizzard, which Dana Williamson had represented as a lobbyist. After Williamson became Gavin Newsom’s Chief-of-Staff in 2022, she pressured the state to enter into a settlement which was favorable to the company.

While this was going on, she and her protégé Alexis Podesta were routing funds from Xavier Becerra’s dormant campaign fund to Sean McCluskie. Podesta ended up wearing a wire for the FBI in 2024 and captured Williamson making incriminating statements.

Dana Williamson also represented Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) as a lobbyist. The utility was convicted as a felon in 2016 in the Northern District of California for the 2010 San Bruno natural gas pipeline rupture that killed eight people. PG&E is also believed to be at fault for nearly wiping out the Town of Paradise in 2018 that extinguished the lives of more than 80 human souls.

PG&E also made “behested” payments to various “non-profit” organization controlled by Gavin Newsom’s wife, the nausea-inducing Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Who might have facilitated such “behested” payments…Hmmm?

Two names to keep an eye on: Janette Wipper and Melanie Proctor, both of whom worked for the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and parted ways under less than happy circumstances over the Activision Blizzard affair. If one were to read the Williamson indictment carefully, Proctor, in particular, seems to be the “whistleblower” who was the catalyst for the investigation.

Going Down The Rabbit Hole

The feds love nailing folks talking about criminal acts on tape. See Ronnie Yandell, who McGregor Scott indicted as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California in 2019. Alexis Podesta was wearing a wire and got Dana Williamson to say some rather salty things about either Janette Whipper or Melanie Proctor for filing what appears to be a California Public Records Act Request:

Co-Conspirator 2 (Alexis Podesta): “Right. Also like fuck her.” Dana Williamson: “Yeah, I know, fuck her. Double fuck her.”

It was a very R-rated conversation, which the feds reproduced verbatim in the November 2025 indictment. (Side Note: Funny how no MSM outlet has presented this to the public). The feds portrayed Dana Williamson as a real loudmouth P.O.S. and now she’s most likely a rat.

Which gets us to hypotheticals:

What if Alexis Podesta has some serious goods on folks? Perhaps with the initials G.N. and X.B? What about K.H. and N.P? There is said to be an East Coast / West Coast conflict in the Democratic Party at the moment. How broad is the scope of the investigation? Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig and Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy recently resigned midterm, unexpectedly. Moy apparently had some residency issues, but Reisig’s departure has puzzled many. What if one or both are connected to this? What is the Over/Under on federal indictments involving elected or formerly elected officials this summer? Between Sacramento and Los Angeles, there seems to be a lot brewing between funny stuff with ballot counting and political corruption.

If one or more of these scenarios plays out, we could see huge political earthquake in California. Likewise, things could just stay the same. We’ll see what happens.