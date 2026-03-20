On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, the New York Times published an extensive article alleging United Farmworkers (UFW) leader Cesar Chavez sexually abused women and underage females. It immediately was accepted as gospel and quickly there were calls to cancel Cesar Chavez. In fact, a number of Cesar Chavez Day events have already been cancelled or renamed.

Chavez died in 1993 at the age of 66. In the years that followed, he took on an iconic status. His name bears a State Holiday (March 31) and is found on countless streets, schools, parks, and other public facilities in California and other states. The UFW compound in Kern County where Chavez resided from the early 1970s until his death was designated a National Monument.

In the span of 48 hours, Cesar Chavez went from an icon to a pariah. This immediately reminded me of the #MeToo movement and the 2020 Summer of Love: Way too fast knee-jerk reactions to allegations that require much closer scrutiny.

Salacious Allegations

At the center of the allegations against Cesar Chavez is his onetime right-hand woman: 95-year-old Dolores Huerta. She issued a public statement claiming she withheld any public disclosure of Chavez’s misdeeds for 60 years to protect the farm worker movement. Huerta added she distrusted law enforcement because of its hostility to the cause.

Huerta claimed she was raped by Chavez in a pickup truck in an agricultural field outside of Delano in 1966, and was pressured into having sex with Chavez at a hotel in San Juan Capistrano in 1960. Both incidents resulted in Huerta getting pregnant. Huerta had the babies on both occasions and made arrangements for the children to be raised by other families. The New York Times reported 23andMe confirmed the children were the progeny of Chavez.

Of course, this only serves to establish that Chavez was the biological father of the children. It provides no insight into the circumstances of their creation. Add in the fact that these incidents occurred more than 50 years ago, it would be nearly impossible to bring a criminal case against Chavez—if he were hypothetically alive—today.

Another curious disclosure is that Huerta “later began a long-term domestic partnership” in the words of the New York Times with Cesar Chavez’s brother, Richard. The two had four children together. Richard Chavez died in 2011. For those keeping score, that’s two children with Cesar Chavez and four children with Richard Chavez. Very unusual to say the least.

And then there’s the various glowing social media posts Huerta made over the years praising Chavez for supporting women. One example is a Tweet from April 9, 2013: “Women’s leadership is always difficult. Cesar supported me and other women. Once people have faith in you, it happens. #LatinoHeritage.” This is the definition of a 180.

More disturbing are the allegations Chavez sexually abused two underage females. Yet the only piece of corroborating evidence is a 1974 letter unearthed from the Walter P. Reuther Library archives at Wayne State University in Michigan. One of the alleged victims, who was 12 at the time, wrote the following to Chavez:

“I’m really glad I got to see you & spend time with you, well not like that, but just to know I was near you was enough,” she wrote, adding, “I think of you all of the time. Do you think of me?”

The “well not like that” line could be interpreted a number of ways. However, when the overall context of the letter is considered, which the New York Times characterized as “childlike school updates and swooning devotion,” it suggests something more benign.

One of the alleged underage victims later became a heroin addict and had a falling out with Chavez when she was 19 while she was using. Needless to say, one should be very careful in assessing the claims of a heroin user.

That’s all there is. Allegations made by people with curious backgrounds who kept quiet for decades and a letter that could be construed in various ways.

It’s clear Cesar Chavez screwed around with a lot of women during the height of the farmworker movement. It was what men of his era did. John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Martin Luther King Jr. all did the same thing. No one’s canceling them.

So what might this really be about? Circa 1974, Cesar Chavez sat for an interview and made the following remark:

There’s an awful lot of illegals coming in... They’re coming in by the thousands, it’s just unbelievable. See, they’re coming in with the consent of the immigration service.

Chavez was a firm opponent of illegal immigration. Guess what’s a hot topic today?

The 2006 Los Angeles Times Series

In January 2006, the Los Angeles Times published a multi-part series of articles examining Cesar Chavez and the United Farmworkers. Here’s the LA Times’ own summation of the articles:

About This Series: Sunday: The UFW betrays its legacy as farmworkers struggle. Monday: The family business: Insiders benefit amid a complex web of charities. Tuesday: The roots of today’s problems go back three decades. Wednesday: A UFW success story — but not in the fields

The series portrayed Chavez as a cult of personality who ran the UFW with an iron fist. In later years, Chavez became more reclusive and spent most of his time at the UFW compound in Keene (Kern County). Nothing about sex abuse. Overall, it came across as a giant Nothingburger.

Two books were published about Cesar Chavez in the 2010s: From the Jaws of Victory: The Triumph and Tragedy of Cesar Chavez and the Farm Worker Movement by Matt Garcia in 2012 and The Crusades of Cesar Chavez: A Biography by Miriam Pawels in 2014. Pawels co-authored the 2006 LA Times series about Chavez. Both books discussed Chavez’s extramarital affairs with adult females, but neither book mentioned anything about sex abuse of either adult or underage females.

Odds and Ends

The New York Times reporting team that worked on the story noted it received a tip about Cesar Chavez’s past in 2021 and spent nearly five years digging into it. And this is all they got.

Interestingly, Jennifer Seibel Newsom, first partner of Governor Gavin Newsom, delivered a rather cringe speech in Spanish on March 18, 2026 trashing Chavez and equating him to Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Cosby, and Harvey Weinstein. What she failed to mention was that she alleged Weinstein sexually abused her in 2005. A Los Angeles County jury hung in 2022 on whether Weinstein was guilty of the charges that pertained to her claims after evidence revealed she had sent him an email thanking him after the fact. Jennifer Seibel Newsom’s track record in this context is very much in question.

In sum, I have no first-hand insight into whether Cesar Chavez was a sexual predator. But having seen and read about normal guys being besmirched as sexual predators after their death (when very conveniently they can’t defend themselves), I tend to be very skeptical of such claims without receipts. Perhaps we take a deep breath and do some more fact finding to be sure the allegations are true before we cancel Cesar Chavez.